The SCOTUS Exposes the Lying, Lawless Left

The Left’s response to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in New York Rifle Association v. Bruen to strike down an unconstitutional New York gun law that restricted concealed carry was entirely predictable. The Left hates the Constitution, especially the 2nd Amendment, and nothing makes them angrier than the Supreme Court rebuking their lawlessness and upholding the unalienable right of the law-abiding American citizen to exercise his or her 2nd Amendment right.

In this case it was a New York law from 1911 that effectively prevented New York residents from acquiring a concealed carry license. The state law required the licensee to "demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community.”

Robert Nash and Brendan Koch, two New York residents tried to get a concealed carry license and were both denied on the ground that they “failed to show ‘proper cause’ to carry a firearm in public for the purpose of self-defense.” Both had extensive firearm safety training and Nash cited “a string of recent robberies in his neighborhood” as a need.

If these two men couldn’t get a concealed carry license in New York, then who could? You’d have to be dead before you could prove ‘proper cause.’

Nash and Koch brought suit in federal court with the aid of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association. While lower courts upheld the unconstitutional law, on Thursday the Supreme Court struck it down.

The only thing to be outraged by is the fact that this unconstitutional law has survived for more than 100 years. But instead, the left is predictably apoplectic that the Supreme Court has finally struck it down. Why?

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, claims the SCOTUS ruling “made every single one of us less safe.” How so? The number of shootings in New York City soared 97% from 2019 to 2020. Murders jumped by 43%. None of these shootings and murders were committed by Americans with a concealed carry license, because the 111-year-old law in New York effectively prohibited it.

Biden likewise claimed the SCOTUS ruling would make Americans less safe. “In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde,” Biden said in a released statement, “as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society -- not less -- to protect our fellow Americans.” That’s three lies.

First, neither the Buffalo shooting, nor the Uvalde shooting were carried about by individuals with a concealed carry permit. In the case of Buffalo, not only did New York’s restrictive gun laws fail to prevent the mass shooting, but they made the target attractive to the killer. “NY has heavy gun laws,” he wrote in his manifesto, “so it was ease me if I knew that any legally armed civilian was limited to 10 round magazines or cucked firearms.”

In the case of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, one police officer had a chance to shoot the killer before he entered through an unlocked back door but chose not to. Police then waited 77 minutes until they could get a key to unlock the door to the classroom that the killer was in.

What does a concealed carry license have to do with either mass shooting? Nothing.

Second, which “daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines,” support the Left’s claim that law-abiding American citizens with a concealed carry license make “every single one of us less safe?”

Is there a rash of murders being committed by concealed carry holders that the media is refusing to cover?

Of course not. But according to Mayor Adams, there are a bunch of aspiring murderers walking the streets of the Big Apple who have just been waiting to get their concealed carry licenses to go on killing sprees.

Murderers and criminals don’t apply for concealed carry permits. Law-abiding American citizens do. More importantly, those Americans who are concealed carry license holders save lives. These are the stories that don’t make headlines.

On February 13, 2019, Larry Seagroves, a concealed handgun permit holder, shot and wounded a lone gunman in a Tennessee dentist’s office. The lone gunman had shot his estranged wife but was prevented from shooting others by a citizen with a gun.

On January 17, 2019, Jay Brown, an IHOP employee in Alabama, shot and killed a lone gunman in the restaurant after the gunman opened fire on employees.

Neither of these stories made “national headlines.”

Third, Biden says “we must do more as a society -- not less -- to protect our fellow Americans.” Bullschiff. The Left is demanding that we do more, not less, to endanger our fellow Americans.

This SCOTUS decision is monumental; not only because it restores and upholds our Constitutional right to self-defense, but because it comes at a time in which Congress is prepared to further restrict our 2nd Amendment right.

If the New York law violated the Second and Fourteenth Amendments, which "protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home," the government can’t restrict what type of guns we buy or the size of the magazine capacity, either.

For decades the Left has gotten away with rampant violations of the Constitution; like arrogant children, who continue to push the limits of their misbehavior with the expectation that their parents would never catch on. But now they’ve finally been caught. This is why the Left is outraged.

The SCOTUS decision exposes the Left as the lawless frauds that they are. It reveals their true intentions to prevent Americans from defending themselves. And it stole the momentum they’ve built from exploiting recent tragedies to justify their unconstitutional gun grab.

As Congress attempts to legislate away our 2nd Amendment right, the Supreme Court just put the Left on notice.

Drew Allen is the host of the popular “The Drew Allen Show” podcast and a widely published columnist and political analyst. He is the Vice President of Client Development at Publius PR and also the Editor of the Publius National Post. His work can be read and seen and heard at drewallen.substack.com.

Image: MaxPixel