The Communist Plot behind School Shootings

The Uvalde, Texas school massacre did not happen because an 18-year-old had access to guns. Instead, it was a walking testimony to the moral bankruptcy of modern America and the hollowing out of the American home. A broken home, no father or father figure in his life, a mother who reportedly struggled with drug addiction, no church or community of any kind, no real friends except those he met through social media. We found such profiles in the school shootings at Parkland, Sandy Hook, and many other places.

This is more than a profile of a school shooter; it's an indictment of our entire culture. America has become an immoral society caused by "liberal policies that encourage out of wedlock child birth, divorce, single-parent households, and amoral values that undermine respect for life." John Adams, one of our Founding Fathers, understood the consequences of immorality: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

In my childhood, we always had guns in our house, as did my relatives. My father and young brother would head out to the woods in Tennessee on Saturday mornings to hunt. As an adult, I carried a gun to protect myself because I had been robbed twice.

Until more recent decades, boys as young as nine or ten were able to buy guns COD through mail order to hunt with their friends. High school students, who brought trucks to school, carried rifles on racks in the back. Yet we didn't have school massacres. What has changed?

For decades, Communists have been working underground to take down America. This was documented in the 1958 book, The Naked Communist, by FBI special agent W. Cleon Skousen. He provided research showing the rise of communist powers and presented the communist agenda for America. His list of 45 goals has become legendary, to the point of being officially read and recorded in the 1963 congressional hearing.

Nearly all of the goals have been achieved. Let's look at those that have more directly affected our children.

Because education is always a key vehicle for totalitarians to instill left-wing ideology early, Goal #17 calls for gaining control of schools and dumbing down the curriculum. Although subversion has been going on subtly for decades, it is now front and center with Common Core, Critical Race Theory, and the 1619 Project.

Goal #19 calls for student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations under communist attack. Public school students are taught how to become America's "Red Guards." Following the Parkland school shooting in Florida, teachers encouraged students to publicly advocate for gun control. Student negativity toward guns and our Second Amendment is not surprising. They are taught that there is no God and, therefore, there are no God-given rights, such as those enshrined in the Second Amendment.

Goal #42 is to create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition — that students and special interest groups should rise up together to solve economic, political, or social problems. We see this played out across the nation, with teachers encouraging students to protest gun ownership and youth engagement in the violent protests of Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Goal #25 breaks down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity. The origins of radical sex education date back a century to a Marxist program implemented in Hungarian public schools to destroy Christianity in Western Europe. Continued exposure to atheism, radical sex education, and rebellion against authority turned Hungarian students into bullies, thieves, murderers, sex predators, and sociopaths who disrespected authority.

The graphic instructional materials found in Texas government schools are considered illegal porn on the street. Despite Texas law and parents' furor, the school library at the elementary Blackshear Fine Arts Academy in Austin hosted a drag queen who had been convicted of prostitution charges. American public schools are churning out students who exhibit the characteristics found in the Hungarian youth — violent, murderers, sociopaths, sex predators, and God-haters.

Goal #26 is normalization of homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity. For America to fall, the traditional family structure — the foundation of civilization — must be destroyed. Homosexuality is the vehicle. Students are taught that being gay or transgender is normal.

Goal #27 discredits the Bible, while Goal #28 eliminates prayer and any religious expressions in schools. Secularism has replaced Christianity in public schools. Until the 1960s, common behavioral problems among students were minor, like tardiness, talking in class without permission, and chewing gum. After the 1980s and the ban of religion in public schools, there were worse problems, like excessive drinking, drug abuse, fornication, pregnancy, suicide, gang activity, and even indiscriminate shootings.

It's okay to teach the five pillars of Islam and take a field trip to a local mosque. Yet trips to a Christian church or synagogue, bringing a Bible to class, reading one's Bible during free time, praying, or mentioning Jesus can get a kid in serious trouble.

Goal #39 calls for domination of the psychiatric profession and the use of mental health laws against dissenters. In 2015, a Republican-led Congress passed the Every Student Succeeds Act, which codified Common Core and replaced academic learning with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) as the primary purpose of public schools. Texas schools now have mental health clinics on campus to address the problems that government schools are causing. Through SEL programs, students are being mentally assessed and then referred for treatment, including prescription drugs.

Goal #40 discredits the family. Teachers tell students not to tell their old-fashioned parents what they're learning or that they're pretending to be the opposite sex or insisting on opposite-sex pronouns. Schools discredit the Christian values of parents. Consequently, after leaving high school, 75–85% of students from Christian families leave the church and cancel out their parents and their beliefs.

Goal #41 takes children away from the "negative influence of parents." UNESCO, the education arm of the communist U.N., was created in 1945 to secure government control over children. Even though President Trump withdrew the U.S. from UNESCO, its pernicious tentacles were already deeply embedded in the fabric of our schools. So now we see government school boards telling parents they have no rights over their own children's education. Government pre-K and kindergarten are another communist tactic to gain control of children at an early age.

A red wave in 2024 is not going to save America. The moral decay and destabilization is already in place. An immoral nation can never hire enough police to keep its people safe. We can arm teachers and teach them to defend their classrooms. We can arm guards and "harden" the schools. We can add more mental health services.

We can bring in loads of experts for strategic planning. Yet none of these will eliminate the causes of school shootings.

To solve the cause of school shootings and myriad other problems engulfing our nation, the American people will have to turn the ship of state back toward its founding principles.

Carole Hornsby Haynes, Ph.D. is an education policy analyst.

Image via Pxhere.