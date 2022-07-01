The Coincidence of Crises

COVID-19, Joe Biden, and Russian-Ukrainian ‘crises’ are pages from the same playbook written by an international clique that controls both sides. This global cartel presented us, the American public, with a false dichotomy. Either stand with their 21st Century perversion of our country of which we were once proud, or surrender our morally-ruined nation to the adversary of their choosing.

America is a nation in decline, and for that reason we saw the installation of Joe Biden. He is the demented old face of a bygone era that the people wish would be brushed aside in favor of a new order. It is no coincidence that a man who so succinctly matches our country’s state of affairs ascended to our highest office. Were our next election to be truly fair and competitive, as nearly every single political commentator on television implies, it would make sense that Trump’s return or the debut of an equivalent populist figure would be inevitable.

Hanlon’s Razor would find that incompetence, not malice, resulted in a Biden presidency. With Biden and his blundering European counterparts sending their respective countries into crisis after crisis, the government-corporate conglomerate media generously chooses to combat the public’s suspicion by promoting the ‘competence’ of these regimes, rather than their loyalties.

Sanctions and corporate departures designed to stymie economic strength in Russia – since acknowledged as complete failures – actually ceded the economic hold of Western nations. Yet our government has made no effort to reverse the funneling of global economic control to Russia – which they began – or the dismantling of our own economic hegemony. Ignorance is feigned as to how the western corporate exodus resulted in an instantaneous usurpation by primed and ready Russian counterparts. The Keystone Pipeline, French nuclear plants, and German coal plants have all been intentionally and simultaneously shuttered under the façade of the convenient eternal enemy of ‘Climate Change’.

A paltry sum of Russian foreign exchange reserves – already recouped by Russia due to the skyrocketing price of oil instigated by Biden and his cronies – was illegally seized, providing Russia ample casus belli to demand payment only in rubles. Rather than ceasing to purchase Russian oil altogether, it is simply sold to Europe through India, further bolstering the oil industry and the Russian economy. The odds of such elementary blunder after blunder, conveniently occurring one after another to fulfill pre-defined narratives of ‘Green Energy’ tear Hanlon’s Razor to shreds. Putin is presented to us as an unstoppable and omniscient foe in order to conceal the evident quid pro quo backroom deals negotiated between controlling figureheads placed at the helms of our countries.

Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, constituting some of the largest producers of wheat and fertilizer in the world, were ‘forced’ to shutter their exports, just as there has been a dramatic and inorganic uptick in farm and food processing plant ‘accidents’ which conveniently avoided all of WEF-aligned Bill Gates’ agricultural assets.

The ruble strengthens every week in tandem with both the price of oil and the controlled collapse of the dollar through inflationary money-printing. Conveniently, Putin has been able to point to this orchestrated crash as a symptom of an evil unipolar world, rather than allow it to be solely used as an instrument by the West to transfer power and wealth eastwards, propping up the ruble as a viable replacement to the petrodollar.

Klaus Schwab, who only just last year bragged that Vladimir Putin was a past ‘Young Global Leader’ of the World Economic Forum, stated this year that we will return to the negotiating table when the time is right. Yet, the question is begged as to why? As our position continuously weakens and Russia’s strengthens, with no changes to our current self-destructive agenda, why would we choose to finally negotiate only when at our greatest possible disadvantage?

Putin’s installation by the World Economic Forum followed that of Yeltsin, and he has been a confidant of Schwab for over thirty years. Putin has raped the Russian people during his tenure, yet he is the opposition figure to another WEF-puppet, Joe Biden. Putin, a man at the head of a den of sin greater than D.C., now suddenly has a heart and desires to do what is ‘best’ for Russia? After a career of lies, exploitation, and adherence to the will of his WEF counterparts? But only at the most opportune timing.

Putin’s government is able to confidently predict the transition of the world to a ‘multi-polar’ one – the exact same line verbatim as Schwab. Yet, these men have been posited to us as oppositional forces, despite having the same predictions and plans for the future of the world. Russians who were abjectly anti-Putin before now implicitly trust him, when in fact it is a mere coincidence of goals that will allow the Russian people to enjoy a momentary respite from their relative national poverty, rather than any worthy acts of benevolence on behalf of the Putin government.

Russians who previously loathed their government embrace a new era of patriotism. The opposite is happening in America, as we now salivate at the prospect of the downfall of our own corrupted institutions, which, coincidentally, are unable to handle their most basic responsibilities.

It need not be said again that all of these events, and much more, transpire in synchronization, and we are only allowed to point to the coincidence of the combined gross incompetence of every single western government at the exact same time and say: “Wow! they sure are stupid!”

We pat ourselves on the back for calling a spade a spade. Russia and China need only passively wait as our LGBT-authoritarian regimes prove to us, and the world, that we were the evil ones all along. With Biden as the ‘face’ of America, committing sin after sin, our reputation remains irreparably mucked. The stage is set for our next controlled-opposition, milquetoast Republican puppet to simply cede what’s left of American power as a publicly approved matter of bargaining and necessity, rather than just another feigned act of incompetence, in the long string of lies beneath which we currently live.