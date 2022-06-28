Thanking God for President Trump

Years ago, while I was seriously dating a wonderful woman I had met at the church we both attended, I was having lunch with a friend who knew us both.

He asked me, “How’s it going?”

Attempting to be honest and transparent, I responded, “She’s great, but she does have some flaws.”

That was when my friend came back at me with the unexpected.

“Then you must dump her immediately. You owe it to yourself to move on and keep looking until you find that special someone who is perfect like yourself.”

Now, there was some wisdom from an older man that as a younger man I couldn’t muster the fortitude to loathe.

In fact, that is the same advice that comes to mind when I encounter those who attempt to hold to what they maintain is a higher moral ground -- i.e. virtue signaling -- by refusing, for now over six years, to look beyond the imperfections of President Trump, and at least simply acknowledge the host of ways by which he was able to accomplish good things for America since he first took office.

This is not a reference to members of the progressive left who would maintain their hatred of Trump even if he was “scientifically” proven to be the second incarnation of Christ.

Rather, it is regarding self-proclaimed conservatives -- and particularly many professed Christians -- who have continually maintained their disdain for this President, notwithstanding his accomplishments like twice enabling this country to experience a booming economy; controlling inflation; securing our borders; lowering our taxes; rebuilding our military; maintaining functional supply chains; providing us energy independence; and, keeping our gas prices reasonable. And that’s before we even get to the return of many manufacturing jobs that previous administrations had allowed to be exported abroad.

These are just a few of the things by which President Trump enabled so many people to once again be proud Americans.

But, looking forward, even these accomplishments are likely to pale in comparison to the unforetold miraculous events that are likely to continue coming our way for years to come due to his successful appointment of conservative judges, not only throughout jurisdictions across America, but especially those three vacancies he filled on the United States Supreme Court.

A case in point: that Court’s decision last week to finally overturn Roe v. Wade.

Before the 45th President came on the scene, it is doubtful anybody in this country on either side of the aisle could have reasonably expected that to ever happen.

But then along came President Trump.

By successfully appointing highly qualified conservative judges like Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, he empowered the other two conservatives on the bench -- Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas -- to join forces to accomplish what many prior to Trump thought impossible.

All of which brings us all to an undeniable bottom line -- without President Trump, this most likely would never have happened. And this, in turn, leads us next to another undeniable conclusion: those who have sought the reversal of Roe v. Wade for years, and yet think they can still justify maintaining an anti-Trump moral high ground are deluded hypocrites. Quite simply, such a position can no longer possibly be reconciled honestly on the basis of either reason or logic.

As the dust settles, the truth is that consequent to the Supreme Court finally upending the illegitimate -- i.e. judicially fabricated -- constitutional protection previously afforded to the abortion industry, all of us committed to the upholding of the Rule of Law and the Constitution owe President Trump, at minimum, a heartfelt expression of our collective gratitude. For it is also true that any quantum of appreciation we might extend to this President is only likely to be exceeded in the years to come from those millions of human beings who will be allowed to live and who, but for the President, might otherwise never been allowed to draw a breath or see the light of day.

And for that, President Trump, on our own behalf and on behalf of those yet to be born, we all -- as a nation -- THANK YOU … and the God who called upon you to have been our President at such a crucial time in our nation's history.

All of which brings us full circle around to hoping this monumental occurrence will allow us to also now include among those who are grateful the previously deluded among us who for the last six years -- like a squeaky wheel -- have been urging the rest of us to dump the Trump and join them in their search for a better President who they suggest -- like them -- must be perfect.

Clifford C. Nichols is an attorney and the author of A Barrister’s Tales, My Unspeakable Kindergarten Experience with Kavanaugh and The Declaration of Liberty (2021 A.D.). He is also a contributing editor at The Declaration Report, a former research associate at The Heritage Foundation, and a graduate of UCLA and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He may be contacted regarding this editorial at The Declaration of Liberty.

Image: Gage Skidmore