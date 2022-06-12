It's 'Pride' Month Again

As you almost certainly well know by now, it’s Pervert -- aka “Pride” -- Month again. Whenever you hear “Pride Month,” remember, this is the kind of thing the LGBTMYNAMISLEGION apologists take “pride” in (warning: graphic content):

Drag Queen dances for children in front of a sign that say's "It's not gonna lick itself"

in Dallas, Texas.

No this isn't sexual at all >pic.twitter.com/hxgaMdubh1 a> — Wake Up Waverly (@DanielO29459748) " charset="utf-8">

As one observer noted, this was not even the worst footage from the “Drag The Kids To Pride” event in Dallas, Texas. Along with these vile actions, in their own words, these “ Drag Demon Queens” have declared, “This is going to be the grooming of the next generation. We are trying to groom the next generation to not see the way that they just did.”

No one should be surprised that these fools are now openly telling us that they are “grooming” the next generation into the evil LGBTMYNAMEISLEGION agenda. We’ve been on this path for years. What was long seen as immoral -- and even laughed at by numerous Hollywood leftists -- and more recently something that needed to be treated and cured, is now promoted and celebrated.

The Democrat Party seems to be fully on-board with every new perversion the LGBTMYNAMEISLEGION apologists can dream up. In addition to anything they can accomplish legislatively in support of this evil agenda, one of the leading Democrats in America, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will make a promotional reappearance on RuPaul Andre Charles’ TV show, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In describing drag, RuPaul has correctly noted that it is a “very, very political” act because it “challenges the status quo.” He further adds, “Drag says ‘I'm a shapeshifter, I do whatever the hell I want at any given time.’” Of course, “I do whatever the hell I want at any given time” is an admission that one fully embraces the godless Pagan philosophy of “Do as Thou Wilt.” This godlessness is the foundational principle of the modern left.

There is nothing more “status quo,” or put another way, there is nothing in the history of the universe with more precedent than what is a male or female, and what is marriage. In other words, if you want to wage a war on the truth, marriage and sex (the noun and the verb) would be -- and in America have certainly proved to be -- prime targets.

Emboldened by the wicked ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States in Obergefell, which legally redefined marriage throughout America, the left is attempting to do the same with the definition of male and female. As Matt Walsh’s excellent documentary What is a Woman reveals, they are well on their way to accomplishing this. Again, the SCOTUS is aiding and abetting this evil effort.

In its 2020 ruling on Bostock v. Clayton County, the SCOTUS “unilaterally redefined” the word “sex” to mean “sexual orientation” or “gender identity.” Since that ruling, the SCOTUS has added Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who, in her Senate confirmation hearing, refused to define what is a woman.

The disasters that such abandonment of foundational truths portend can hardly be imagined. Yes, we already have rampant disease, drug use, and despair in the homosexual community, adopted children robbed of a mother or father, men in women’s restrooms, men taking trophies (and money) from women, girls in the Boy Scouts, a Drag Demon Queen in charge of our nuclear waste, and so on. Just 20 years ago, if you warned that the evil LGBTMYNAMEISLEGION agenda was going to lead to such, many -- if not most -- Americans would have dismissed you as a hysterical, hyperbolic loon. Yet, here we are, and headed to who knows what!

The only way out of these disasters is for more and more individual Americans to decide that they want to be on the right side of the truth in these grave matters. This also means that those of us who already understand the truth must speak and act frequently and boldly for the truth.

We need more like the few Tampa Bay Rays baseball players who refused to wear the LGBTMYNAMEISLEGION logos on their uniforms as their team celebrated Pervert Month. Franklin Graham rightly recognized the Rays’ players on his Facebook page when he declared,

I appreciate these Tampa Bay Rays players who said no to endorsing and celebrating sin during Saturday night’s game… Followers of Jesus Christ must love everyone, but also stand with the truth of God’s Word and share that truth with a lost and dying world.

What a shame more MLB players (and other team employees and owners) didn’t join these men in the simple gesture of not promoting sin. If you haven’t already been in the position of these Tampa Bay Rays players, you likely soon will be, and like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, you will have to choose.

Unlike the brave Jews who disobeyed King Nebuchadnezzar’s immoral decree, you almost certainly will not face death for standing up for what is right, but you almost certainly will face some sort of ridicule or persecution as you stand for the truth. This is especially true as you stand against the lies of the enemy on matters in the sexual realm.

Don’t be surprised at what you might face in this sin-sick world. The higher your profile, and the braver your stance, the more danger you will face. As Brett Kavanaugh recently learned -- because of how the left perceives he will rule on abortion -- SCOTUS justices who are on the right side of the truth now face the reality that their lives, and the lives of those near and dear to them, may be in danger from those who hate the truth.

Marriage is the oldest institution in the history of humanity -- older than God’s covenant with the nation of Israel, older than the Law, older than the church, and older than any government. Marriage is one of the earliest truths revealed by God. About the only truth older than what is marriage is what is a male and what is a female. No amount of protest, no volume of deceit, no laws of men will ever change these important, eternal truths. The sooner each of us embraces this, the better off the world will be.

Trevor Grant Thomas

At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com

Image: Jonathan Moore