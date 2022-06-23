Finding our Way Through a Wilderness of Mirrors

With the Biden administration we are truly in a wilderness of curved mirrors, where people don’t trust what they see and what government says. The people behind Joe Biden don’t even try to hide the fact that their agenda constitutes what many feel is nothing short of betrayal -- a government against the people.

We are passing through a time when the elite of our society call right, wrong and wrong, right, and when evil is called good and good is called evil. Before we consider what can be done, let’s take a walk through the current upside-down priorities of the various agencies of our government:

The Biden administration’s open border policy with Mexico, which has facilitated the entry of a record number of unvetted immigrants and criminal elements has added to the already extreme crime epidemic that has swept across cities in America -- most all of which are suffering from exasperated and thinly-stretched police forces.

The creation of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about an inversion of best practices and the suppression of dissent throughout all divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services -- the largest federal bureaucracy. While there was uncertainty of how to handle the new China virus strain in the beginning, we learned a lot quickly. First, we realized that PCR testing was fundamentally flawed and drove high numbers of false positive COVID diagnoses, yet it continued to be the primary testing standard -- the likely explanation for which was that it boosted the pandemic fear factor and contributed to the mass acceptance of universal vaccination. Second, more money was given to hospitals that reported COVID deaths than reported death from other causes -- the likely explanation for which was again to boost the mortality numbers and pandemic fear factor so as to herd people into vaccination. Third, doctors’ Hippocratic oath was nullified by denying them the option of prescribing safe FDA-approved therapeutic medications effective in treating COVID -- the likely explanation for which was that it kept the pandemic narrative going and narrowed treatment options to vaccination.

Protecting a nation’s food supply is a top priority of any government. While the Biden administration has warned of impending food shortages, there has been seemingly no action or preventative security measures taken in the aftermath of sixty-five recent unprecedented incidents of suspicious food processing plant fires and accidents and incidents of mass deaths of chickens, ducks, turkeys, pigs and cattle that have been reported in the U.S. in the last year (from May 1, 2021 to May 1, 2022) In the face of extreme inflation in energy costs, Joe Biden goes hat in hand seeking more oil from repressive Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, while continuing to actually penalize domestic oil and gas producers, who would otherwise quickly increase production -- a policy and regulatory mix that if reversed would both create jobs and alleviate American gasoline supplies and prices.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has diverted FBI resources from fighting organized crime and protecting domestic security to the surveillance of parents who are protesting school boards’ choice of school curriculum that promotes Critical Race Theory indoctrination and inappropriate sex and transgender education -- a priority that makes no sense and likely violates state and individual constitutional rights.

In the aftermath of a hasty, disgraceful, and irresponsible departure from Afghanistan that damaged American credibility and undermined trust with allies in face of growing national security threats from China against Pacific allies such as Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, military leaders Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley appear to be more preoccupied with race, gender, and transgender issues than they are concerned with strengthening the U.S. military deterrent.

Protestors who expressed their First Amendment rights to petition government about election irregularities have been locked up in Washington, D.C. for nearly seventeen months, many held without being informed of charges and the nature and cause of accusation -- violations of their First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments. Meanwhile members of the elite class in Washington turn January 6 into a politically motivated show trial.

Any one of these events is disturbing and serious, but when we put them all together we are confronted with a twilight zone of lost trust in government authority. There is no more pressing issue to fix than this, because trust is the essential virtue for our democratic form of constitutional republic -- in which government’s legitimacy comes from the consent of the people -- to function. However, we also have to recognize that fixing the trust factor is a long-term project that needs time and consistency of action to work. The good news is that success in a short-term action plan builds the foundation of the longer-term rebuilding of trust.

Being a bottom-up society with a government of the people, by the people and for the people, the short-term plan for many should start by reaching out to friends and family and helping them wake up from the conditioning of false narratives. Next, we must set aside an hour or two a week and get involved in activities to get local government back in the hands of patriots who are focused on serving the people. Through it all, we must stay vigilant and be prepared to push back and defend our constitutional rights against those who would deprive us of those rights.

We must also anticipate and prepare others to stay the course and vote in the face of increased unrest and social disruption. Fourth, we should be prepared to help everyone to recognize false flag events and resist those who then rationalize curtailing or suspending our constitutional rights or changing voting protocols. And finally, we have a duty to not only vote, but also to make sure that patriots volunteer in large numbers to serve in every election polling place and vote counting sites to guarantee full transparency and the prevention of electoral irregularities.

Scott S. Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute. His new book, Rediscovering America, has been #1 Amazon New Release in the history genre for eight weeks. Found here at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637581599. Reach him at scottp@discovery.org

