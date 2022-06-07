Brexit, Blexit And, Now, Chexit

The various exoduses started with Brexit, Boris Johnson’s successful move to have Great Britain exit from the European Union. Then came Blexit, Candace Owens’ successful move to convince American Blacks to exit the Democrat Party in great numbers and sign on to the Republican Party.

Now there is Chexit, the unofficial but highly effective move by parents to exit their children from government schools. It is huge.

As most of us already know, our government-funded schools are cranking out know-nothing children, ill-equipped to make their financial way in the world and emotionally crippled to make their social way. Suicide rates among young people are sky high. Experts are “puzzled” and “alarmed.” Oddly enough, those same public-school-indoctrinated young people are over-equipped to be activists for sexual deviancy, gender-bending pathology, leftist violence, and political mayhem.

Lately, parents have become much more vocal and active. Ever since COVID zoom schooling, what is actually being taught to their children instead of reading, writing, math, technology, literature, and composition is being revealed. Children don’t even know how to write in cursive. They print. Badly. Worse, there is a lack of useful knowledge.

Parents now learned that drag queens were brought into their 4th graders’ classrooms to teach them reading. What are drag queens doing in schools except glamorizing outlandish dresses, hair, and makeup, and indoctrinating little boys into a perverse fairyland lifestyle?

Parents in both Britain and America discovered that their 6-year-old children were being taught to masturbate and, in one small Washington State school, starting in fifth grade, they were taught how to perform oral and anal sex.

Parents discovered that CRT was teaching that White students were inherently racist and Black students were inevitably victims.

Parents learned that their kids were being taught to hate America and her Founding.

Parents learned that math is racist, being on time is racist, delayed gratification is racist, success is racist, having white skin is racist, merit is racist, and worst of all, defending yourself against racism charges is violently racist.

Parents learned a lot they would rather not have learned but are grateful they did. They were appropriately outraged and are removing their children from these incubators of evil.

Government "education" has turned out to be a deliberate, cynical dumbing down of American children for political purposes. All of this has spurred parents to take a more active role in their children’s education, something they had not often found necessary in the past.

Christians are being urged to take their children out of public schools. The proliferation of Christian schools is heartening. In my own neighborhood, a conservative, patriotic, Christian academy for young children will be starting up in late summer with plans to expand in the near future. Enrollment is strong.

Affluent parents are also chexiting their children. And of course, homeschooling is up and the decline of public school registration, even in typically liberal New York City, is markedly noticeable. This decline in public schooling is not just happening in New York. Public school enrollment across the nation is down a blistering 3% in 2020-2021. The U.S. Department of Education says enrollment during the pandemic dropped by more than 1.5 million students. That is huge. Overall, public school enrollment is in the tank. This is a good thing, especially when public schools have failed to educate and have fed children a steady diet of tension, anxiety, and hate.

For the first time since COVID began, parents are watching how their children are being “educated”—as hive-mind automatons who are little more than garbage cans for the amoral socialist compost. Parents have also noticed that the biblical prohibitions and moral codes such as Godliness, good manners, decorum, and the eternal verities that they taught their youngsters were not just being undermined but ripped out by the roots and ridiculed. They are not having it.

When parents spoke up at board meetings about the dire state of their children’s education, they discovered that school board officials and DEI people did not welcome their participation in the process. Parents were handcuffed, shouted down, had their mics disabled, and were even bodily removed from meetings. They were called “domestic terrorists“ by our own Justice Department.

What was once inconceivable in America—that children become the property of the State—has come closer to reality than ever before. President Biden said that while children are in school, they belong to the teachers, not parents. This did not sit well with parents. Nor did it sit well when the Democrat former Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, said that parents should have no say in what their children are taught in public schools. Parents bristled, voted McAuliffe out of office, and pulled their children from Virginia schools.

Public schools are guilty of professional neglect, creating infantile children who grow up to be immature, dependent adults. Thankfully, there are still many good schools that haven’t succumbed to the perverse dementedness of the Leftist indoctrination mill. New non-woke schools are springing up, some online.

Parents have choices. They should take advantage of them, involving themselves at every level of their child’s education. If parents get stonewalled by educators, they should immediately yank the children out, home school them, online school them (or both), or send them to a conservative or Christian school—after checking the curriculum for sub rosa liberalism in all its forms.

Parents have a responsibility to give children a fighting chance at a normal, fulfilled childhood. Give them a chance at a solid education. This is America. The spirit of 1776 is not dead. We can do this. We are doing this.