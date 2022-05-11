Why The Democrats’ Double Duplicity Will Fail

Duplicity is fundamental to the Democrats’ entire political operation. They say one thing and do another, simple hypocrisy, and then double the duplicity by falsely accusing others of doing what they just did. This is progressive Democrats’ primary political tactic.

Democrats claim that Republicans are racist. Yet progressives push an ideology, CRT, that labels white people as oppressors, they are the racists. They viciously attack black women such as Winsome Sears (Lieutenant-Governor of Virginia) and talk show host Candace Owens because they are conservative. Democrats’ duplicity is doubled as they exonerate progressive activists who hate and attack conservatives.

Jay Rosen, a progressive NYU professor and frequent guest on CNN, gave an interview glorifying Democrats’ distorted view of (alternate) reality. Rosen claimed the Democrat party was “normal” while Republicans were “authoritarian,” even tyrannical. According to him, Biden’s mandates are normal and obviously not authoritarian. Rosen urged mainstream media to cover Republicans “differently” than Democrats. Double duplicity.

During the first week of his presidency, Joe Biden declared, “the Federal Government has a responsibility to prevent ... intolerance against everyone in America, including Asian Americans.” Yet Biden’s Solicitor General, Elizabeth Prelogar, officially countenanced using race to discriminate against Asian-American college applicants, viz., Harvard.

The most egregious example of double duplicity is the Russia collusion hoax. For more than three years, Democrats, their bureaucrat henchmen, and the legacy media bombarded the public with innuendoes and leaked falsehoods that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election. This allegation has been completely debunked. But it was the Hillary Clinton campaign that colluded with Russian sources to develop the phony Steele dossier intending to influence the 2016 election in favor of Hillary Clinton.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter for $43 billion, Elizabeth Warren vilified him as a “danger to our democracy,” claiming Musk intended to stifle free speech on Twitter. In fact, Musk has repeatedly said he intends to restore free speech by stopping Twitter’s suppression of conservative thought and by preventing Twitter from banning those who are unpopular with progressives, like the 45th President of the U.S.

When BLM activist, Quintez Brown, shot a gun into the office of Louisville mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, progressives set up a crowd funding site for his bail. Yet Progressives prevented crowdfunding for Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense.

President Biden recently created a Ministry of Misinformation and Disinformation, reminiscent of George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth (from 1984.) Washington itself has been spreading both dis- as well as misinformation straight from the lips of Anthony Fauci. Democrat operatives such as Fauci, Birx, and Walensky labeled any scientific reports that disputed their narrative as “misinformation” and suppressed publication. With his new “Ministry,” Biden’s liars are going to regulate what is the truth!

“My body, my choice” is a Democrat war-cry when the subject is abortion. Yet, according to progressives, “your body” is Washington’s choice when they mandate injecting everyone with experimental mRNA gene therapy.

Based on the green new deal, President Biden severely restricted oil and gas production in the U.S. claiming he was protecting the environment. How does it help the environment when Biden has to beg Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela to increase their production of gas to compensate for our reduced production?

Homeland Secretary Mayorkas speaks words he knows are false while simultaneously contradicting himself. The southern border “is secure,” he said, even though 2 million individuals entered illegally last year. At the same time, Mayorkas has prevented entrance of asylum seekers from Cuba and Haiti.

Superficially, progressivism appears to be winning the culture and political wars. Progressives dominate U.S. education from kindergarten through university. Both political and regulatory entities in Washington are under their sway. The military has gone woke as have many large corporations such as Disney. And the legacy media – broadcast, print, and online – cancel, censor, or distort any communication that disputes the Democrat progressive/socialist narrative.

Even so, there is cause for optimism. The American public is waking up to what the Democrats’ double duplicity has done to the nation. They don’t like it.

The loss of U.S. energy independence forced us to beg hostile nations for oil. Biden opened a secure southern border to massive illegal immigration and a flood of drugs. The disastrous pullout from Afghanistan left Americans and allies to the mercies of the Taliban. Biden mis-handled CoViD; his CDC lied to the public. Department of Justice protects Democrats and BLM from being charged with illegal acts. Defund-the-police caused a dramatic rise in urban crime. Biden spent trillions we don’t have. Inflation is consuming Americans’ hard-earned dollars.

Every progressive decision above is immensely unpopular with Americans, especially the non-elite “deplorables,” the independents and minorities. When Biden was elected President, his approval rating was 57 percent. Now his disapproval rating is a similar number.

American patriots have begun to push back against progressive ideology and Democrat tyranny.

By rejecting CRT and transgender indoctrination in elementary schools, parents are re-asserting their proper role as primary educators of their children.

When Navy Seals refuse experimental injections (CoViD “vaccination”) knowing they will be “undeployable,” they assert their medical autonomy. The Nuremberg code for medical experimentation emphasizes, “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”

Ninety percent of viewers, fed up with CNN’s fabricated news and progressive advocacy, has turned to other outlets for uncensored information.

When American truckers form their own freedom convoy, they are activating their First Amendment right “to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.”

Every poll taken in advance of the 2022 midterm election predicts a strong repudiation at the ballot box of progressive ideology and policies.

Will the current elites in Washington pay attention to the will of the people? I fear not, but hopefully, they will be replaced in November by elected officials who reflect American values and act to reverse progressive hypocrisy squared.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; former Director, New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine

Photo credit: "Duplicity" by Marco Nurnberger CC BY 2.0 license