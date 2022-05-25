Joe Biden: All He Has Left is His Spite

I pledge this to you: I will be a President for all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did. … We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility.

--Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, Jan. 20, 2021

On his first day in office Joe Biden spitefully cancelled President Trump's opening of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Now he comically blames high gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It wasn't just Poots he was yelling about.

With an historically low approval rating, Biden “escalated his rhetorical attacks on the Republican Party and rebuked former President Donald Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP," according to Politico in a piece dated May 4.

It's all part of the same blame game -- Joe Biden lashing out at others and amping up his fear politics as his means of justifying himself and his failures.

“This MAGA crowd,” by which Biden means Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement that got 74 million votes in 2020 is, Biden said, “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.”

Apparently 74 million Americans, farmers, steel workers, carpenters, truck drivers, machinists, nurses, etc., that committed the sin of not voting for Biden are more radical that the KKK, the Weather Underground bombers of the 1960s, some of whose members are friends with the Obamas, and the rioters who destroyed 2 billion dollars damage after the death of George Floyd.

Perhaps Biden and the Democrat party are just taking John Heilemann’s “dark” advice that since“[The Democrats] can’t motivate [voters] on the basis of hope or their pocketbooks … they have to scare the crap out of them” or MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch’s similar advice that “since the economy has been tanking so badly” Democrats need to “scare the bejesus” out of the voters.

It is not just the economy that is terrible, however, but the chaos, lawlessness, fentanyl, and dead bodies at the southern border, and rising crime and homicide in the streets, Biden’s using Russia to negotiate the nuclear arms deal with Iran. There also was his Afghanistan pull-out disaster with 13 dead Marines that Biden calls an “extraordinary success.” There's Biden’s impotence dealing with the coronavirus, Biden’s oppressive, counterproductive Coronavirus lockdowns, the pro-transgender policies that destroy women’s rights, Biden’s growing authoritarianism and attacks on the First Amendment, Biden’s radical abortion policies, Biden’s promotion of critical race theory in the classrooms, Biden's attacks on parents who believe their children are their own, not the government's, China’s repeated humiliations of the United States, Biden’s “disappointing’ and “disingenuous” response to the shortages of baby formula, and, last but not least, Biden’s obvious cognitive challenges.

All of this has led Lily Tang, who grew up in Mao’s communist China, and current Republican candidate for a House seat in New Hampshire, to remark that the United States is beginning to remind her of communist China.

Instead of attempting to solve these problems with sensible policies (which would actually not be that difficult), the Biden administration, controlled by the radical left-wing of his party, doubles down on its far left policies and tries to shift blame for the growing list of disasters.

Biden’s reaction to the baby formula shortage is typical. Despite the fact that the Biden administration knew about the baby formula shortage months ago, and did nothing, it shamelessly blames everyone but themselves.

Similarly, the Biden administration complains that Republicans have no plan to curb inflation? The dependable Washington Post and Newsweek, always eager to do their bit for the (Democrat) cause, agree.

Of course, Republicans do have a plan, namely, “to do pretty much the exact opposite economically of what the Democrats have done,” to stop printing money, to open up the Keystone XL pipeline, etc. There is no mystery here.

Unfortunately, instead of taking obvious measures to solve the problem that could be identified by an intelligent high school junior, Biden petulantly shouts that he is “sick of this stuff,” namely, sick of the American people blaming him for failing to do the job he campaigned to do.

Of course, it is the deplorables' fault for not understanding “the Big Guy’s” greatness.

Democrats control all three levers of government power; they have most of the news media protecting them; they dominate academia; they have most of the celebrities shilling for them; they have the unions and education; they have the “Big Tech” censoring for them -- (even censoring true stories); they have most law schools in their tree and so on, but it is somehow the Republicans that are preventing anything from getting done? And despite their constant complaining about the only news outlet that gives conservatives any voice, Fox News, they even have substantial support at that outlet. Biden and the Democrats wants to blame Republicans? Really?

The Biden administration does not appear to understand that it was put there to solve problems, not make excuses. It does not appear to understand that it was put there to govern, not whine. It does not even appear to possess the concept of governing. Where governing is needed, Biden only has bluster. As a consequence, everything he touches turns to chaos. Since, therefore, as John Heilelmann admits, all “hope” is gone under Biden, and since “the Big Guy” is too arrogant to reverse course and turn to common sense solutions, the Democrats must, as Donny Deutsch explains, “scare the bejesus” out of people. That is, they must start manipulating the American people like sheep to be controlled by fear, not rational beings to be persuaded by compelling arguments. And the Democrats say that democracy is threatened by the Republicans? Really?

When one has failed, one lashes out.

When Biden angrily attacks the “ultra MAGA” movement as “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history,” he is simply following Heilemann’s and Deutsche’s advice. When he states that he is not even sure the Republican Party will exist in 2024, he is following their “dark” advice. The message is that these evil MAGA people are so bad that “The end is nigh! Repent ye sinners” (who voted for that evil movement) and return to the Democrat flock!

Biden’s divisive comments are just the first salvos in the Biden fear-program. More will follow from Biden himself, from other members of his administration and from his colluders in the news media (a.k.a., the Democrat party propaganda unit). However, the public anger at his failures are only exacerbated by the fact that he misled them in the campaign. Biden ran as a moderate claiming he would unite the country but he has been neither moderate nor competent.

Biden’s inaugural happy talk about “opening our souls” and “tolerance and humility” quickly gave way to arrogance, division, lies, petulant shouting at people, Orwellian censorship boards and the like. Biden may count on his news media colluders to protect him but the Biden administration is past saving. It and the rest of our duplicitous ruling elites have awakened the American people to the real danger of the delusional power hungry Left that holds them in contempt. The American people see that the Democrats will say anything to gain power, pretend moderation, and then shove their extremist policies down Americans' throats.

Spite is no way to run a country.

--Kellyanne Conway, April 27, 2022

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0