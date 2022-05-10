If We Cannot Secure Voting, We Will Perish

Dinesh D'Souza's film, 2000 Mules, was just released, and it is jaw-dropping. The level of questionable practices and outright cheating is staggering. To oversimplify: Using high-tech forensic geolocation, cell phone information was collected that proved that ballot drop-offs at multiple boxes miles apart by the same "mule" were in progress. A mule is a paid or unpaid person who (in this case) drops illegal ballots off at these drop boxes.

D'Souza's team set the bar to determine fraud deliberately high so that the results of this investigation could not easily be questioned or passed off as mere coincidence. Stringent criteria were set up so that video evidence of highly suspicious dropbox activity would be easily verified by unbiased parties. D'Souza was inordinately careful so that his film would not be dismissed or ridiculed by rational people. The purpose was not necessarily to claim that Trump won and Biden lost. The purpose was to demonstrate how easy it is to cheat and that cheating did indeed take place in the 2020 election.

The number of dropbox stops per mule was incontrovertibly too high to be legal or even ethical: just one mule between the hours of 1 A.M. and 4 A.M. managed to drop off piles of mail-in ballots to several different drop boxes along what appear to be set routes. It was not as though the mule hit only one or two boxes. That could stand. But he hit ten or twelve or more in the early-morning time frame. That is emphatically irregular.

The mules are even shown snapping photos of the various drop boxes so they can get paid. Most of this happened in the swing states between the time early voting began in early October until after polls closed on voting day. Upwards of 400,000 before-sunrise ballots were "cast" in these mule operations. That is far beyond the number of votes needed to swing the election. Almost nothing except fraudulent activity can account for these activities.

The upshot of these actions is that we now know beyond doubt that the upcoming November election can be stolen if the same tactics are used again. We also know that the reason Democrats are so feverish to continue mail-in voting is that that is the place cheating can most easily take place, which is one reason the COVID narrative needs perpetuating: if you're quarantined, you can vote only by mail.

Any voting method is prone to cheating, but mail-ins particularly so. As an aside, we have waited far too long to start a "Back to Paper" voting movement. Just because electronic means are available does not mean they are more reliable than paper. Paper is far less prone to manipulation than are mail-in ballots, which do not have required matching signatures or residency validation.

Democrats are now flooding the news cycles with critical political and cultural distractions, some of which are life-and-death matters such as the hysterical "abortion will be illegal" lie regarding SCOTUS's probable reversal of Roe. Inflation is off the charts, violent threats against judges and conservatives are on the rise, and our food and fertilizer supplies are jeopardized. For the cherry on top of this sludge sundae, the government has set up at least two censorship bureaus, the new "Disinformation Governance Board" and the "environmental justice" board. The first is under the Dept. of Homeland Security, the second under the DOJ, both of which have the power of law enforcement behind them. In short, they can arrest, shut down, or censor anything they determine is "disinformation" or an "environmental crime" regarding any topic they see fit, such as COVID, climate change, and gender issues. Badges at your door, locks on your business, jail in your future.

Here is what Attorney General Merrick Garland says about the new "environmental justice" board:

Although violations of our environmental laws can happen anywhere, communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution and climate change.

What is an "environmental crime"? Is that when you point out that the polar ice caps are actually accreting ice rather than losing ice? Somebody, please explain how violations of environmental law (whatever they are) are to blame for the harm non-white communities experience through their high crime, poverty, and cultural dysfunctions. This is another disruptive, alienating action taken by this administration to divide and distract Americans from the upcoming Red Wave election by instituting one roiling policy after another. These people want to create chaos and raise it to a level that could conceivably affect elections. Flood the zone, confuse the people, and pit one group against the other. It is metastatic classic communist cancer. Add to that the White House's refusal to condemn threats against SCOTUS judges, and the pot goes from simmer to boil.

What does this perfect storm lead to? Canceling the November elections? Promoting violence at polling places? We already know that Democrats will say and do anything to turn their potential November disaster around, so roiling the waters seems like a good strategy to keep eyes off election monkey business. We know they will not sit back and let this election happen without trying to disrupt it, so what might they do?

I posit that they are now doing it. By the formation of their new "boards," they are creating crimes of conservative thought and information. They are starting early, creating multiple fronts of censorship and division across the country against conservative news, culture, and information. By their policies, they are jeopardizing America's oil, food, fertilizer, and pharmaceutical supplies. I would bet anything that they are beefing up the mail-in ballot mule operations. They are everywhere turning over rocks and employing those they find under them. Disrupt, erupt, corrupt.

Time grows short. We cannot wait for Election Night to do something about this. We on the right are in the majority, but we don't hold the reins of power right now. Do we lose another election because we just didn't think it would happen again? Complacency is not an option.

Joshua won against all odds. Gideon won against all odds. Moses, David, Samson, Abraham, Noah, Paul...against the odds, left for dead, written off, but they eventually prevailed. The American Revolution was won against all odds. With God's help, we will get this done, too. We are Americans, and we get things done.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.