Hey Liberals: Let’s Talk about Biden’s Lies

Back in the day our liberal and Democratic friends were utterly appalled by President Trump’s lies. According to the Washington Post’s Fact Checker, “Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 years.”

But whatabout President Biden? According to the Washington Post’s Fact Checker :

Through April 29, his 100th day, Biden has made 78 false or misleading statements, according to a Washington Post Fact Checker analysis of every speech, interview, tweet or public statement made by the president. That compares to 511 such statements in Trump’s first 100 days.

So you can see that things are much better than under Trump. Even though the Biden White House has since corrected its “false claim” that COVID vaccines were not available in the Trump administration

Can you spell “baby formula,” GOP pouncers?

But I understand our liberal friends, and feel for them. It is intolerable to listen to rubbish that other people speak -- especially racist-sexist-homophobe deplorables. There oughta be a law.

The problem is that our liberal friends have been in charge of the public square and permitted speech for so long that they have forgotten that there are other people on this Earth.

It’s funny, really. Our liberal friends are always going on about “lived experience” and “my truth” and yet they are shocked, shocked, that there are actually people on this Earth -- the Other of which you’ve heard tell -- that experience a different lived experience.

Right now, the liberal “lived experience” is that the planet is going to die unless we convert to renewable energy. I was down at the waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday and they had a placard all about trash skimming in the harbor, that included this message:

BE RESPONSIBLE

A healthy ocean is critical to our planet and our economy. Do your part to protect it!

Now, if I were an ordinary educated liberal, I would know that the statement is true. But as an engineer who had experience in water pollution control back in the day, I know that we’ve already done about 97.2 percent of what we need to do to keep water pollution down to a dull roar. It is, for instance, a staggering human achievement that we have modern cities like Newport where you can look into the water in the harbor right by the Newport Marriott and see right to the bottom. Guess what, liberals: been there, done that. Water pollution in the United States is not threatening the planet or the economy! We went to work on it 50 years ago, and did a pretty good job fixing the problem.

But guess what would happen to a politician that said that in the hearing of the Fact Checker at the Washington Post.

Can you spell “baby formula,” experts?

The problem that our liberal friends face is that many of the truths they take on faith and “hold to be self-evident,” to coin a phrase, are in the process of being fact-checked by reality -- WaPo fact-checkers need not apply -- and reality is going to demolish the ruling-class narrative on energy, on the economy, on government spending, on regulation, and on the basic human right of being able to live your life without being bullied and canceled by ruling-class enforcers in Departments of Disinformation and media fact-check operations.

Take gasoline prices.

Nancy Pelosi is pushing for an end to price gouging at the gas pump as she announced a bill yesterday that would ban excessively high gas prices, congress will vote on that next week.

The reason that Nancy Pelosi is pushing a “price gouging” narrative is that the Biden administration is getting a big dose of reality on gas prices because their green policies reduce oil supply and raise costs to produce and distribute oil products. But President Biden blames Vladimir Putin:

Biden says 70% of March's record inflation was driven by 'Putin's price hike' in gasoline

Guess what? Your job, President Biden, should you choose to accept it, is to execute an U.S. energy policy where the actions of Vladimir Putin don’t matter.

But don’t look for the Washington Post Fact Checker to make a big deal about it.

Can you spell “baby formula,” mind-readers?

Now, I have a very high-toned understanding about political lies. I say that politicians lie because we the voters insist upon it.

Also, I believe, a politician can never admit a mistake. So if he implements a policy demanded by his supporters that will cripple energy supplies and inflict untold misery on the American people because we must save the planet and create a shortage of baby formula, he has only one response. He cannot admit his mistake and betray his supporters. He has only one option when things go south. He must lie.

When you grow up, liberals and ruling-class swells, and understand the meaning of the last two paragraphs, then we can talk.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: National Archive