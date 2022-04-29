What Would Rush Say?

"Don't doubt me," he would say. Rush often said he could read the stitches on a fast ball. He was the most politically prescient person in public life for 33 years before he died more than a year ago. American conservatives mourned his passing because he was almost always right, 99.7% of the time according to an unbiased opinion auditing firm.

We relied on Rush for our daily briefing of leftist outrages and how to combat them. The trust Rush had built up among his audience was so massive, so devoted, and so unparalleled in modern communications, that his radio audience on any given day was upwards of 43 million in a three-hour time slot. There is no one today as accurate as Rush at a time when media accuracy is at an all-time low. We miss him.

Rush would have plenty to say today. Among those things would be warnings about what the Left is really trying to do behind our backs as well as under our noses. Thirty years ago, he warned that the Left would use global warming and climate change as vectors to control all facets of our lives including what we eat, drive, learn, read, hear, and the houses we will be permitted to live in. He was proved right; that is exactly what the Left is doing.

He warned that they would go so far off the socialist deep end that America would fracture and not be able to tolerate it without falling apart. He said:

"I actually think that we're trending toward secession. There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can't be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way. I know that there's a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that that is where we're headed whether we want to or not. Whether we want to go there or not."

So far, the voices against secession prevail, but for how long? And should they? Rush has a point: How can a body survive when it is comprised of conservatives from the waist up and of liberals from the waist down?

If Rush were alive, he would be sending up flares to warn Americans about the dangerous road ahead if we keep on as we have been. He would have warned against CRT and would have prophesied that CRT was only the beginning shot of white slavery and reparations under different names.

He would have warned against the powers inherent in unelected agencies and departments in the government, noting that they have more power than Congress.

He would have warned (again) of the border crisis, predicting that if our borders remain open, Democrats will give illegal immigrants your tax money in the form of welfare to assure that immigrants vote for Democrats in perpetuity. (That tactic may just be backfiring; we don't know yet.)

He would have warned against the biased media domination of political matters and the technological dominance of one company: Apple.

He would have warned against Obama:

The country will survive Obama, but it cannot survive the abject ignorance that elected him.

My guess is that he would have reiterated this warning to apply to Joe Biden.

He would have warned us against any gun control restrictions whatsoever:

You know why there's a Second Amendment? In case the government fails to follow the first one.

He would have warned against group identity:

It's the first thing liberals notice about people is what group are you in! "What group do I put you in? Are you a woman? Are you lesbian? Are you straight? Are you Native American? Are you African-American? Are you a mix? What are you?" That's how they see people, because that then identifies the victim status they hold. Victims of what? Victims of America! All these people are victims of America, "the white, patriarchal majority." They're all victims of America, as the left sees them.

He would have warned us against RINOs:

"Our problem is the fact that there are just so many RINOs, so many Republicans in the Washington establishment who will do anything to maintain their membership in the establishment because of the perks and the opportunities that are presented for their kids and so forth."

He would have warned us against a Democrat administration:

What do you think the Democrat Party is? It's clear as a bell they have no desire to enhance your life -- they're taking jobs away from you. This is what Biden and his administration are hellbent on doing. They want you to become dependent on them, a ward of the state. You're not supposed to have enough power to oppose them. Odds are, there are a lot of people who voted for Biden who had no idea what he's going to do and what's yet to come, and that's why I say they're going to overstep -- and it isn't going to take them long, and it isn't going to be pretty when all kinds of people are going to start to figure it out.

Once again, Rush was right. First, that "people are going to start to figure it out," and they have, in spades. We're much wiser now, including many blushing people who voted for Biden. But Rush is gone now and his value to American conservatism will not be equaled in this lifetime.

We have quite a few powerful conservative media voices trying to develop, enhance and promote conservatism. They are wildly successful, too. Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Dinesh D'Souza, Dennis Prager, Michael Knowles, Dan Bongino, Kurt Schlichter, Dave Rubin and many, many others are picking up Rush's torch. And that's just media. News and politics have their own stable of serious conservatives too, so the war is certainly not anywhere close to being lost. We have a bright future ahead of us if we can reverse some of the economic, cultural, and national damage done by this administration.

Image: Gage Skidmore