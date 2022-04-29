This Scary Experiment Explains Two Years of COVID Hell

In case you were wondering why all views contrary to the Official Narrative have been canceled, it's because of the Asch Conformity Experiment.

We have just gone through a nationwide, and actually a worldwide, Asch Conformity Experiment. As implied, the goal of the experiment was not to get to the truth. It was to get conformity. Only conformity is allowed.

Asch showed that people will actually believe things that they know to be false if they think everybody else believes those things. That is the point of the COVID nightmare experiment we just lived though. You must believe:

COVID is hugely riskier than it actually was, so any actions are justified.

Vaccines are your only hope, even though the technology has never worked.

Vaccines are safe and effective, although they were tested for only a few months.

The unvaxxed are subhuman murderers, to be shunned and even left to die.

Not wearing a known-to-be-useless mask is a sign of relentless selfishness.

Children, who are at almost no risk, must be vaxxed, or they will kill Granny.

None of these makes sense. However, no dissent can be allowed because the Asch Conformity Experiment showed that if one person stands up to the narrative, it is easier for the second one to dissent. Then another and another stand up, and then control is lost.

That is why every dissenting voice must be silenced. If one person cries, "The Emperor has no clothes," people will see the naked truth. And that can't be allowed.

What is the Asch Experiment?

The Asch Experiment, conducted by Solomon Asch, found out that most people, when seeing a "consensus" of participants agreeing on something that is fairly obviously false, actually ends up agreeing with those false opinions just because everyone else seems to think so.

Here's more, via Wikipedia:

The critical element of the experiment was that eight college students were included in an experiment where seven of them were actors and one was actually the real subject. The seven actors would go first and agree to a falsehood that was obvious to the real subject.

Even knowing that the others were agreeing to something the real subject didn't believe, an incredibly large number of the subjects went along with the falsehood.

Overall, 75% of participants gave at least one incorrect answer out of the 12 critical trials. In his opinion regarding the study results, Asch put it this way: "That intelligent, well-meaning, young people are willing to call white black is a matter of concern."

Getting people to believe known falsehoods (white is black) is a pretty strong psychological tool. It is also very dangerous.

Equally critical is what happened if there was any dissent.

In studies that had one actor give correct responses to the questions, only 5% of the participants continued to answer with the majority.

As Asch showed, if only one person stands up, the sheep aren't sheep anymore.

Constant bombardment of the narrative from every direction was critical. If only a few cracks in the wall develops, or even one, it all falls apart. To ensure conformity, all sources must push the same narrative. And they did. Since all followed along, it also means they (Big Media/Big Pharma/Big Government/Big Business) were all in on the scam. They created the appearance that everyone else believed the lie, and great masses went along with it.

If you think this is some esoteric thought experiment, try Googling some thought counter to the narrative. Google knows that if the first three search items are positive (such as Hillary is great) or negative (Trump sucks), a high percentage of their users will adopt that position — often without even reading the articles. Thank you, Mr. Asch.

I was giving a speech on artificial intelligence to a major university graduate computer program with a Google representative as another speaker. Not so surprisingly, the Google exec didn't address this issue.

If you are wondering why Barack Obama (lie of the year recipient) and Hillary (of the disappearing email fame) are out pushing more censorship, one person telling the truth is too dangerous. Thank you, Mr. Asch.

That is why no dissent by the heroes of the resistance, such as Drs. Malone, McCullough, Koury, Urso, Cole, and Alexander; the Barrington great three; and the incomparable RFK Jr., was allowed. They were censored and vilified not because what they said wasn't true. It wasn't the facts. It was the acts.

The old adage "the nail that sticks up gets hammered down" is true, and all of the heroes mentioned have been hammered. But you don't even need to hammer down any nails, if you don't let any stick up in the first place. Again, no dissent is allowed.

So now we know. The whole COVID narrative has been an Asch Conformity Experiment. So has been the climate scam, the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, and the Critical Race theory hustle...Ukraine...

So here's the question for America. Are we going to be governed by continuing Asch Conformity Experiments, or are we going to be free to think our own thoughts? Are we going to be an Asch Nation? That is the question, and the only question, and the one question that destroys the narrative.

Fortunately, while Mr. Asch showed the devil how to march us into hell, he also showed us how to avoid that fate. One voice can have a huge impact on freeing others to see the truth. It is not coincidental that "ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free."

If you don't think one man can make a difference, let me quote from Thomas Fleming's Liberty! On December 30, 1776, George Washington was going to lose most of his army as their enlistments were up. He pleaded with them to stay only another six weeks.

He admitted they had done "all I asked of you and more than could be reasonably expected." But now their country's future was at stake. Every man who would stay and serve — step forward now. The regimental drums rolled. Not a man moved. Washington rode down the line, asking, even pleading with them to stay. Friends exchanged glances. The total sincerity, the absolute commitment of the man before them reached deep into their souls. The drums beat again. One man stepped forward, then another. "I will stay if you will," said a man to a friend beside him. In a few minutes everyone except the invalids volunteered.

They went on to win the battle of Princeton, the War for Independence, and your freedom.

Tell all your friends, before it is too late. One dissenter can have a huge impact on getting the truth out. Step up. History is calling. You can make all the difference.

For showing us the way out of the pit you have led us into, we really do thank you, Mr. Asch.

