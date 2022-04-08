Joe Biden is The Doomsday Scenario We Were Warned About

I have a new name for the current occupant of the White House: Doomsday Joe. We have heard “Creepy Joe,” “Ol’ Joe,” “Sleepy Joe,” and “Stumblin’ Joe,” but now let’s add “Doomsday Joe,” because he, the Democrat Party, and the puppet masters behind the scenes are producing the script and pulling the strings are a cluster munition weapon of mass destruction that is wreaking havoc across America. Who can objectively assert that anything they are doing is good for America or for our allies in the free countries of the world (assuming any remain post-COVID)?

Using the following template, I believe this review can be instructive as to how we conservatives, and our fellow Americans, decide to vote: 1) the Constitution, 2) national security, and 3) the economy.

Let’s examine a few examples, for which there will be minimal commentary so as comprehensive a list as possible is provided in the space allowed. After all, isn’t the “long train of abuses and usurpations” obvious?

The Constitution

Doomsday Joe has done nothing that follows either the spirit or the letter of the Constitution. Instead, he has supported every cultural or deep-state initiative to avoid its appointed limits, if not just pull it out by the roots.

Doomsday Joe’s vaccine mandates were unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court said so. The White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain openly admitted on one of the Sunday talk shows that having OSHA issue the mandate was intended to be a “work-around” of both Congress and the Constitution. So much for that oath of office, right, Joe?

Doomsday Joe has nominated another leftist activist who will (when, inevitably, confirmed) spend the next 30 years or more attacking the Constitution. Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson is the product of a sustained campaign to fill law schools across America not with constitutional scholars who will teach the beauty, value, and singular nature of the Constitution, but with activists who teach how to work around or dismantle the Constitution and conform the law to their own self-serving purposes.

Judge Jackson has a good résumé, with earned accolades. But will the Judge support packing the court? Inquiring minds want to know. Packing the court would destroy the opportunity to challenge a law’s adherence to the Constitution, it will destroy the average citizen’s access to the courts to sue for our guaranteed rights and will deal the Constitution the death blow long sought by the Left.

Doomsday Joe unleashed the unconstitutional powers of the federal bureaucracy on day one to stifle all political dissent and sorely punish all who questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. Even Judge Jackson understands the importance of equal rights under the law and due process, for she defended Al Qaeda terrorists detained at Guantanamo Bay. But when Sen. Ted Cruz asked about her position on individuals’ “natural rights,” Judge Jackson stated she had “no position.”

Is that not just perfect? Judge Jackson has a completely fluid, situational-ethics-based view of how the Constitution shall be applied—favorably to Leftist-favored causes but denied to those deemed “deplorable.”

Image: Doomsday Biden by Andrea Widburg.

National Security

Doomsday Joe is responsible for the chaos at our open southern border, which defies belief. The reporting, commentary, and analysis are legion: Mexican drug cartels are pouring deadly fentanyl across the border, funded by its producer, China, and we have no idea who is coming across the border because illegal immigrants benefit from Doomsday’s “catch-and-release” plan. Hundreds of thousands evade capture every year.

The human trafficking cannot be denied as “guardians” bring otherwise unaccompanied minors across the border. Dozens of illegal immigrants are packed into shipping containers or SUVs, far beyond safe limits or the limits of human endurance. Financially challenged counties and municipalities along the border struggle to provide a decent burial for the scores of corpses that are found in remote areas after the coyotes have abandoned their human cargo.

The impacts are of a magnitude that will take years to fully recognize and define. It is truly an astonishing and incredible breach of trust with the American people.

Doomsday Joe has also been at the helm while the radical left has enacted every possible tactic to diminish our military readiness and effectiveness. For failure to obey and get the jab, dozens of active-duty service members have been discharged. Without sufficient manning, units are unfit for deployment, which means deployments are longer for those who are already deployed. For the audacity of challenging the chain of command, military leaders have been relieved of duty and drummed out of the service.

Weakened international credibility and influence have been on full display since the August 2021 debacle in Afghanistan. Without credibility, trustworthiness, a reliable threat of the use of force, and with no discernable, cogent, or coherent foreign policy, the Doomsday Express is responsible for not preventing the war in Ukraine. Furthermore, appeasing Iran’s nuclear ambitions has sown distrust and discontent among our few allies in the Middle East.

Economy

Government spending, precipitated by the COVID pandemic and upon which the bureaucratic nanny-state depends, remains out of control. Doomsday Joe has never seen a problem for which he believes more government spending won’t be the cure. Oh, how he brags about spending money! This debt is unsustainable, and Democrats know it.

That inflation is at record levels is simple economics, but Doomsday Joe can’t be burdened with the facts. The DC Swamp passes more bills to hand out more money, the Treasury’s printing presses flood the money supply, and voila! The dollar is worth less, and we pay more for daily necessities, like gasoline.

The Doomsday Express is has wrought such damage on the international supply chain, we’ve all been warned to prepare for food shortages.

Because of Doomsday Joe’s largesse at taxpayer expense, “The Great Resignation” is a cultural and economic phenomenon that will redefine the labor market. Just as the government has wrecked healthcare and driven up costs to unimaginable levels, the Doomsday device will diminish the value of work and make more people dependent on the government (all according to plan).

Make no mistake that the Doomsday regime’s predatory policies against domestic oil production are exacerbating an already inflationary petroleum market. Long ago, prices for everything began to rise because Doomsday began to restrict the supply of oil to the market. Now that the war in Ukraine has been allowed to further affect the market, the Doomsday express has others to blame, and a sycophantic, loyal propaganda ministry that reads its daily script.

When citizens become desperate, combined with law enforcement restrictions on prosecuting and jailing criminals, crime will increase. Bail reform and the “Defund the Police” movements have resulted in the utterly predictable calamity being wrought against citizens across America.

The Joe Biden regime is the Doomsday scenario we have always been warned about. He flagrantly skirts the rule of law and tramples on the Constitution, he has wrecked our national security and weakened America’s influence as the leader of the free world, and his policies have released the big-government, deep state Hydra to wreak havoc on individual liberty and squash a recovering economy.

Y’all hunker down. I’m going to start buying Spam. I’ll send y’all some recipes.

Jeff Lewis is a Christian, a husband, father, and Veteran, a small business owner, and resides with his family in South Texas.