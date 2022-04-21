Death of a Nightmare: The Last Gasps of Poseur Politics

According to psychiatrist Seth D. Norrholm, dictators see themselves “as ‘very special’ people, deserving of admiration, and, consequently, [they] have difficulty empathizing with the feelings and needs of others; they also tend to behave with a vindictiveness often observed in narcissistic personality disorder.”

In other words, they are nuts. And dangerous. And in power.

Norrholm, who is currently scientific director, NeuroCAST, at Wayne State University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and Dr. Sam Hunley, now a program analyst with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, wrote in 2016 that highly narcissistic individuals require excessive admiration to remain happy and are more likely to try to punish those individuals who negatively evaluated their work.” [emphasis added]

The dictatorial nature of climate extremists (who repeat the mantra that the Earth has only X number of years -- or weeks -- left to take super drastic actions or we are all doomed) is evidenced by both their falsification (manipulation) of historical records and their apocalyptic demands, which have been quite successful. Fear is a powerful weapon. Resistance, they insist, is futile -- and those who resist are worse than murderers. They are planet killers.

Despite the outrageous rhetoric, most Americans, gulled by a complicit media and education establishment, did not see just how serious they were about wrecking the nation. Nor did anyone expect that a doddering old fool would become the mouthpiece of their wrath or the architect of their assault on America and the West (because nobody condemns China for being the world’s largest consumer of coal).

That is, nobody noticed, until the same governors, mayors, federal officials, and even “news” anchors and commentators who want us to believe in a coming climate catastrophe also forced people to shut their businesses, stay in their homes, lose their jobs, keep their children out of school, and not even walk outside or move around in their own homes without wearing a muzzle.

Then the poll numbers began coming in. And the would-be dictators and their yes-persons began to realize they had only a brief window to seize full control of American (and Western) society. Then came the complications of a shooting war and other international “distractions,” which to their dismay did not turn them into heroes.

They knew they must, like Putin in Ukraine, secure total victory before the feared tsunami drowns some (but hardly all) of the rats who are feasting on our bones in the nation’s capital.

So they tighten the screws with a ridiculous Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to require companies to evaluate the [completely hypothetical] climate risk in nearly every business decision. Then there is the California bill, ostensibly about social media transparency, that includes provisions that make government the sole determinant of what is acceptable and unacceptable as medical research and reporting. So doctors whose methods actually heal people would go to prison, as would their patients. Or something like that.

People now see the correlation: The same government and social media long claimed that Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation and punished anyone who provided evidence to the contrary. They also excoriated anyone who denied that the now-discredited Steele dossier was factual. or who demonstrated using evidence that all the scary climate models are incorrect.

Meanwhile, Illinois has joined the chorus of leftist states in setting target dates to ban fossil fuels. Other states, even auto companies, intend to force the entire nation to either buy inefficient, expensive electric vehicles or take public transportation -- even in sparsely populated rural areas (let ’em eat yellowcake). All at the same time they insist on shuttering the majority of the nation’s existing powerplants.

They also demand we turn in our beloved gas appliances and furnaces and spend thousands to retrofit our homes with all-electric appliances and heat pumps. Some billionaires are pushing for an end to livestock raising and forcing people to eat Frankenfood. Others say it is okay for wind turbines and solar arrays to kill birds, bats, and other wildlife.

The screechy demands that Justice Clarence Thomas resign or be impeached further show their desperation. Thomas is targeted for being Black and also for heading up the conservative court majority that is thwarting many of their grandiose plans. Failing that, many argue, the White House should just ignore the Court and its decisions.

And just as one former president told us that his medical plan would save people $2,500 a year, the same crowd claims (with no evidence) that an all-electric society powered solely by wind, solar, and geothermal will save families thousands a year in energy costs. Well, maybe they are right -- because we won’t have cars, air conditioning (after the coming ban), or other conveniences that will no longer be acceptable for Americans to enjoy.

But – maybe -- not to worry.

Al Sharpton may be the most unlikely person to have nailed the reason the nightmare will soon be over. Speaking on MSNBC, Sharpton predicted a Republican landslide this fall because the people in power in Washington “don’t live in the real world.”

Sharpton sees even lifelong urban Democrats recognizing that neither right-wing elitist billionaires (largely the GOP establishment) nor “left-wing guys that don’t understand our life on the ground” have served their communities. That life for his constituencies “is living in fear of crime, living as a result of inflation that is killing us in many parts of the country. We need gas to go to work.”

If “people of color” and even white Democrats slammed by the “woke” policies of a sleepy-headed “dear leader” leave the plantation and either stay home or (shudder) vote GOP, the reign of terror may come to a crashing halt. Except in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, and any other states still submissive to the woke dictatorship.

But if a soft racism, classism, or just “me, myself, and I-ism” remains the GOP’s Achilles’ heel, all bets are off, even if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are deposed from leadership.

Truth be told, it will take a Washington crossing the Delaware or Gideon’s army moment to seal the deal and end the nightmare brought on by political poseurs whose policies typically produce a result opposite of what they promised. It will take the people awakening to see their common interests are under assault by the narcissistic, power-mad elitists who think themselves “better.”

It will take a rebirth of neighborhoods and people from all walks working together and, yes, singing together the songs of freedom.

It will come because the truth is stronger than the lie.

Duggan Flanakin is a former Senior Fellow with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He authored definitive works on the creation of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and on environmental education in Texas. A brief history of his multifaceted career appears in his book Infinite Galaxies: Poems from the Dugout.

Image: Publicdomoinvectors.org