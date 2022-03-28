What Happens When a GOP Majority Can Investigate the Jan. 6 Committee?

When Republicans, as predicted, regain control of the House and Senate this November, they will be expected to fulfill a dual mandate.

Americans want Republicans to energetically pursue a centrist commonsense America First agenda by supporting legislation that reduces inflation and crime, protects America's borders, improves educational curricula, and restores U.S. energy independence.

Voters are also demanding that Congress immediately launch investigations into a plethora of wrongdoings engaged in by Joe and Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Eric Swalwell, progressive governors and mayors, their allies in the Intelligence Community, members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, Anthony Fauci, Big Tech and Big Pharma CEOs, and legacy media.

According to Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, to meet those demands, the GOP will "turn every committee in the Congress into an oversight Congressional committee."

And thanks to precedents set by Pelosi's January 6 Select Committee, these Republican-led committees will possess extraordinary new powers to gather evidence, compel witnesses to testify, and refer for criminal investigation potentially guilty parties.

Over the last few months, Republican notables such as House minority leader Kevin McCarthy; congressional representatives Matt Gaetz, Ronny Jackson, and Tim Burchett; and, in his CPAC speech, former president and 2024 hopeful Donald J. Trump, among others, have publicly outlined an emerging laundry list of GOP-led committee investigatory targets, including:

The failure of Department of Homeland Security director Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration to close the southern border and their willingness to allow millions of illegal migrants into the U.S.

The bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost American and Afghan lives.

Allegations documented by Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer and others that the Biden family has been benefiting for years from Chinese business connections to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, usually using Joe Biden's official government positions, including as vice president, as leverage.

The extent to which such business deals are enabling the Chinese Communist Party to influence Biden administration economic and political policy decisions. Is the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center serving as a money-laundering operation for such business deals?

Biden and Attorney General Garland suddenly terminating the "China Initiative" that was successfully disrupting Chinese espionage campaigns on U.S. soil.

Mounting evidence that Gazprom and Russian energy companies funneled millions of dollars to NGOs such as the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Fund to oppose fracking in the U.S., with the express purpose of undermining American energy independence. Did these NGOs then use this money to lobby the Democrat party to oppose U.S. fossil fuel development? House Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans are already initiating investigations into this matter. And did the resulting green energy policies embolden Putin to invade Ukraine?

Big Tech meddling in the 2020 election by censoring online social media information to sway voters' minds, as well as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spending millions to influence state-level voting in the 2020 election.

Collusion among Wall Street banks and money-managers to choke off investment in fossil fuel development in the name of "Environmentally Sensitive Governance." Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich has launched an antitrust investigation into this collusion. Congress could consider RICO violations.

The forced use of Critical Race Theory as an indoctrination tool in America's classrooms, businesses, and military, and the decision by the Department of Education, DOJ, and FBI to label as "domestic terrorists" American parents who question the teaching of CRT.

Science chief Anthony Fauci's funding of gain of function research in the Wuhan labs that spawned the COVID pandemic.

The Biden administration's failure to spend money allocated by President Trump's Project Warp Speed for COVID treatments such as monoclonal antibodies, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin. Did this decision benefit Biden campaign pharmaceutical company donors, and did thousands of Americans die as a result? Senator Ron Johnson has already launched hearings featuring medical, legal, and military experts' opinion on the mismanagement of the COVID epidemic.

Americans expect the new Congress to end COVID madness and medical tyranny. University of Tennessee law professor Glen Harland Reynolds claims that the way to "claw back all the power seized by various institutions in the name of emergency" is to have inquiries into those who willfully abused the Constitution and the nation and punish them with fines, arrests, and jail time.

To pursue these investigations, the GOP will have at their disposal a host of prosecutorial techniques normalized by the House Select Committee on January 6. According to the New York Times, that committee has hired a cadre of federal prosecutors employing aggressive tactics usually used against mobsters and terrorists. It has overseen the arrest and indictment of political opponents like MAGA rock star Steve Bannon and has in its sights other "uncooperative" Republicans and Trump allies, as well as former president Trump himself.

The committee has interviewed more than 475 witnesses and issued over 100 subpoenas, in the process compromising individuals' privacy by poring over targets' bank statements, emails, and social media. It is using computer data techniques purportedly developed to identify terrorist networks like ISIS, not American members of the political opposition. The Democrats are going after lower-level GOP aides with few financial resources to fight the enormous power of the federal government.

Democrat Stanley Brand, a former top House lawyer, warns Democrats they will soon regret the overreach. "When a frontier is pushed back, it doesn't recede," he said. "They think ... the ends justify the means. Just wait when the Republicans take over."

Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina warns Democrats: "Even while the handwriting is on the wall, may you enjoy the fruits. Let the contempt resolutions and criminal referrals flow [as] freely and quickly as a river. Merrick Garland. Ron Klain. Hunter Biden. Chuck Dolan. Marc Elias. Andrew Weissmann. Alejandro Mayorkas. Let them come. This is the choice that is being made by the Democrats."

Newt Gingrich recently warned Democrats that "[t]he wolves who currently dominate the Democratic Party think they will be permanent wolves. They are wrong. The 2022 midterm election will turn the Democratic wolves into sheep — and the power to shear the sheep will be handed over to House Republicans."

TheHill.com reports that the GOP is already preparing subpoenas and other investigatory tools. Gaetz claims that "Andy Bigg and others are already drafting subpoenas and outlining investigations so on day one we can send them out and hold these officials accountable."

Ironically, the new GOP majority plans to use the very prosecutorial tools developed by the January 6 Select Committee to investigate the actions and motives of current members of that committee, especially their reluctance to probe alleged FBI involvement in the January 6 Capitol chaos as well as Nancy Pelosi's failure to provide National Guard protection for the Capitol Building that day. Newt Gingrich is advising Rep. McCarthy to notify every Select Committee member and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to retain all emails, notes, and records of all meetings and communications, for review by a new Select Committee on Congressional Dishonesty and Abuse of Power starting January 4, 2023.

Republicans must develop a master strategy for rolling out investigations to achieve maximum impact. They must avoid having these committee hearings trip over each other as they vie for public attention, says radio host and campus organizer Charlie Kirk. They can start perhaps with the origin of the virus, then the January 6 intelligence failure, and then initiate hearings into the border crisis, the Afghanistan debacle, and so on.

Kirk says the committees must meet daily, hourly, weekly, turn the hearings into media events, issuing subpoenas and making criminal referrals as necessary. Importantly, they must keep the American people informed with "Warren Commission–style reports" on the depth of betrayal and duplicity of Biden and the surveillance state apparatus.

Americans have sat by watching corruption and injustice fester and metastasize for far too long, and they are demanding that government officials, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and others be held accountable.

The good news is that Americans might not have to wait until November's election for investigations to begin. According to Calvin Moore, a spokesman for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super-PAC aligned with House GOP leadership, "The 2022 elections are coming up quick, and Democrats need to decide now whether they want to retire or stick around and get fired."

What's clear is the determination of a new generation of America First Republicans to use the full strength and power of the federal government to pursue these investigations. Democrats and their acolytes in politics, media, and the business world would be wise to take this rising tide seriously.

Sociologist Michael G. Zey, Ph.D is the author of Ageless Nation, Seizing the Future and The Future Factor. Professor, Montclair State University (retired). www.zey.com. twitter.com/futurist3000. Facebook.

Image via Max Pixel.