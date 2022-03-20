The New York Times Signals the End of Biden's Road

In October 2020, prior to the election, Hunter Biden’s laptop was left unclaimed at a repair shop and turned over to the FBI. Yaacov Apelbaum has covered at length the Biden family corruption, their crooked international dealings, pornographic images of Hunter and others, evidence of Hunter’s drug use, and the coverup of his and the Biden family’s corruption which he found on the laptop and elsewhere on the internet. (Warning, images in these reports are not for the faint-hearted.)

The New York Post, without all these sordid details and photographs, reported the story in that same month before the election. But in the face of widespread denial, the story got little coverage. It is only now almost two years later, that the New York Times confirms that the Post’s reporting on the laptop was accurate.

A comprehensive report about the ongoing federal probe into Hunter Biden’s tax filings published by the New York Times on Wednesday night confirmed the existence of the first son’s infamous laptop. In October 2020, The Post exclusively reported on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop that he ditched at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. The laptop’s hard drive contained a trove of emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between Hunter Biden, his family and business associates — detailing how the president’s son used his political leverage in his overseas business dealings. The repair shop owner reported the laptop to the FBI, which seized the device and its hard drive. As part of their investigation into Hunter Biden, the Times reports, federal prosecutors have looked into emails between the first son and his former business associates that were recovered from the laptop.

Emma-Jo Morris the author of the Post report tweeted:

“Just to clarify: the New York Times did not ‘confirm’ my reporting on the laptop from hell. They did not add any new information speaking to its authenticity. All they did was ADMIT that it was legit. That is not a minor distinction.”

No, it isn’t minor. There was ample evidence the report was accurate, as Apelbaum’s reporting all that month demonstrated.

It is hard to imagine how the Times justifies hiding from its readers news this important which clearly would have affected the election.

Its refusal to cover this allowed Joe Biden to get away with brushing off the story without dealing with its serious evidence of incredible family corruption of every sort imaginable.

Brush offs like this when a brave reporter asked about the laptop:

Joe Biden looked away and laughed. “God love ya man, you’re a one horse pony,” he told the reporter while walking away. “I promise my Justice Department will be totally on its own making these judgments about how they should proceed,” he added. Joe Biden oversees the Justice Department, the agency in charge of rooting out corruption – even at the highest levels.

It was not only the NYT, and media figures like Leslie Stahl and Brian Stelter who discounted the report about Hunter's laptop. Fifty former senior intelligence officials suggested the report was Russian disinformation

On Wednesday, when the New York Times acknowledged the authenticity of Hunter’s laptop, it struck a blow to Biden and his Democrat lieutenants who have claimed for years the laptop is Russian disinformation.

Biden’s spokesperson, Jen Psaki, is still clinging to Biden’s baseless defense:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday dodged two questions about Hunter Biden’s laptop after the New York Times confirmed the laptop from hell is in fact real. The New York Times finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real…. Two White House reporters confronted Psaki about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Thursday and her previous claims it was Russian disinformation. Psaki looked visibly irritated and refused to answer any questions. The president previously said that the [Hunter Biden laptop scandal] was a bunch of garbage and that it was a Russian plant. Does he stand by that assessment?

C’mon man. They gotcha. Almost two years too late, but you can’t continue to hide this. Game’s up.

I can’t disagree with wretchardthecat who apropos tweeted: “The difference between a conspiracy theory and ‘so it happened, get over it’ is about six months.”

The difference between a conspiracy theory and "so it happened, get over it" is about six months. https://t.co/lhUqQu4966 — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) March 17, 2022

Well, that seems to be the Clinton-Obama-Biden playbook for what you do when the evidence of your wrongdoing has finally made its way through the layers of disinformation and media coverup.

I don’t think that will work this time. For one thing, there does seem to be some kind of ongoing federal investigation in which at least Devon Archer, Hunter’s close business associate, was sentenced for defrauding an Indian tribe. And that investigation seems to involve Hunter’s dealings:

WASHINGTON — In the year after he disclosed a federal investigation into his “tax affairs” in late 2020, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, paid off a significant tax liability, even as a grand jury continued to gather evidence in a wide-ranging examination of his international business dealings, according to people familiar with the case.[snip] But Mr. Biden’s taxes are just one element of the broader investigation stemming from work he did around the world. Hunter Biden is a Yale-educated lawyer; his professional life has intersected with his father’s public service, including working as a registered lobbyist for domestic interests and, while his father was vice president, pursuing deals and clients in Asia and Europe. As recently as last month, the federal grand jury heard testimony in Wilmington, Del., from two witnesses, one of whom was a former employee of Hunter Biden whose lawyer was later subpoenaed for financial records that reflected money Mr. Biden received from a Ukrainian energy company. Investigators have examined Mr. Biden’s relationships with interests in Kazakhstan, a Chinese energy conglomerate and Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, according to people familiar with the investigation. They said prosecutors had investigated payments and gifts Mr. Biden or his associates had received from foreign interests, including a vehicle paid for using funds from a company associated with a Kazakh oligarch and a diamond from a Chinese energy tycoon. Prosecutors also sought documents related to corporate entities through which Mr. Biden and his associates conducted business with interests around the world.

I’m inclined to endorse this Facebook post of Michael Walsh:

It's important for you civilians to know how to read the secret messages encoded in Pravda's "news" stories. Its admission that -- surprise!! -- the Hunter Biden laptop stories were all, of course, true is a signal to Dems that the Big Guy is now expendable.

This certainly would be a convenient time to give Joe Biden the hook, as he’s so far underwater he’s dragging the whole party down with him, and a predicted dire assessment of his party’s chances in the midterms seems widespread. If the charges against Hunter are filed, his father is inextricably involved in the foreign payoffs, and a majority Republican Congress in the coming term could well institute impeachment proceedings. So why not have his own party usher him out the door first to signal their togas are clean?