Ketanji Brown Jackson is a Trojan Horse

For crying out loud, it’s 2022 and, in the federal government women are still being promoted based on their looks rather than their qualifications for the job. And by POTUS no less! Well, Biden is just a derivative iteration of Harvey Weinstein.

Around twenty years ago, he twice participated in filibustering (Black, female) Judge Janice Rogers Brown’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals. She finally was approved in 2005. Then, Biden advised President Bush that if he dared to nominate Brown to the Supreme Court, he would filibuster her again and prevail. At the same time, Democrats also filibustered a Hispanic male judge, two other female judges, and a male judge of Lebanese descent, among others. How very diverse, inclusive, and equitatious of them.

However, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson does have several attributes in common with the President. For one, she’s got a lousy memory. Indeed, it was Senator Cruz’s careful and repetitious questioning, that helped her to recall quite a few things about herself that she had previously forgotten. Such a lack of self-awareness from one who anticipates setting precedent is disturbing.

She did independently recall “staring at the image on the cover [of Derrick Bell’s book Faces At The Bottom Of The Well] when I was growing up.” She must have been a very late bloomer. That book was first published when she was a senior at Harvard.

Judge Brown is no scholar. She’s a graduate of Harvard and Harvard Law, yet couldn’t recall the core arguments in the pivotal Dred Scott case. How does she expect to converse intelligently with thoroughly prepared lawyers regarding precedent and relevance in cases that will appear before her in the Supreme Court?

She was unable to respond intelligently regarding the near-total recidivism rates of pedophiles and sexual offenders. She’s overseen so many of these cases, yet is unfamiliar with the literature? Has she no curiosity regarding common subjects in her courtroom? Is she not driven to be the best possible judge she can be?

In common with the Vice President, she seems to have no familiarity, or, at least, no opinion on or understanding she was willing to state, with the visceral legal topics of our times. What is a woman? When does life begin? Her flip answers cause this author to wonder how shallow is her thinking?

Her understanding of constitutional principles is weak. And her language usage is sloppy and casual. Free speech is allowed? Allowed??? Free speech is. Period. It is Congress and, by extension the government, that is not allowed to interfere with the exercise of the unalienable right of citizens to freely speak and thus exercise the foundation of their liberty.

Judge Brown has been overturned enough times now to confirm that both her judgment and constitutional expertise are lacking. She is out of step with the common federal judiciary understanding of the law and its bases, precedents, and exceptions. Again, she’s not paying attention. And she’s certainly no RBG.

Image: Ketanji Brown Jackson. Twitter screen grab.

So, what is she doing being nominated to the highest court in the land? She wasn’t President Obama’s selectee when he had the chance to make history. But perhaps he didn’t want to seem race-obsessed. Oh, sorry, who am I kidding?

Judge Brown is a Trojan horse, set to spill out all the weaponry of the progressives into our court of final appeal should she be approved. She will be dogmatic and anti-rational. She will view everything through the lenses of power structure and victimhood. Her work on behalf of the very worst terrorists in the entire human population and her expressed sympathies with the most horrible destroyers of human dignity (pedophiles) already predict this.

She will not regard the law as founded in an objective, defined reality but will push for a fluidity of definition, subject to prevailing arguments. With her, the Constitution, law, customs, tradition, and precedent will lose all meaning. See her past deliberate setting aside of sentencing guidelines to know how she will continue.

Judge Brown will not be a seeker of the truth. Her obfuscations, voids, and outright falsehoods given before Congress attest to this. And what’s with the head-scratching? It’s a tell alright. I wouldn’t mind playing poker opposite her.

Besides the perennially contentious gun and abortion wars, we’ve got others rumbling toward SCOTUS. To name but a few:

Gender inequity claims based on another’s deviance from chromosomal reality a la the Williams swimmer.

Detransitioning lawsuits against medical establishments and practitioners for affirming, rather than impartially addressing, mental health and other medical claims made by adolescents.

The role the state may play in the lives of children, via school, social work, and childcare, vs parental rights.

Governmental action that results in loss of livelihood, business opportunity, and prosperity coming from COVID lockdowns, economic mandates like shutting down pipeline construction, and the failure to stop the burning of cities by looters and rioters.

Defining “peaceably to assemble” to prosecute proper criminals and determine the government’s liability for having hunted down and incarcerated unjustifiably truly peaceful protestors.

Covert actions by the alphabet agencies domestically against citizens.

Collectivism via emergency declarations versus individual rights and states’ rights as enumerated in the Constitution.

Some of these may not arise under Biden but you can bet your sweet bippy they will under the next president. Judge Brown, if approved, will be poised to poison the arguments and written decisions of one of the most powerful small groups on earth.

Senators, do not be deluded, cowed, humiliated, or threatened into approving her nomination now, just because she was previously approved for a federal judgeship. She’s had a chance to prove herself in such a position. Given that chance, though, she failed and, perhaps under another administration, would be subject to censure or impeachment. Good sense, courage, and strength demand a Nay vote on her appointment.

Brown Jackson is intellectually lazy and careless. She’s a thoroughly committed leftist Progressive. She’s the last type of judge we need on the Supreme Court.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant. She gives a hat tip to her dear friend Anne for the reference.