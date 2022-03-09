Kamala Proves the Peter Principle

Most of my life, I assumed that we elected serious politicians and appointed competent people to deal with the country’s complex problems -- the Cold War, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the economy, immigration, terrorism, foreign policy, natural disasters, etc. -- major problems that required competent people, serious about addressing (and fixing) the issues.

That was then, this is now. America is no longer a serious country, and the West is not a serious culture. Proof of how far we’ve fallen -- boys claim they’re girls, girls claim they’re boys and we must accept the new biology or be cancelled; racism is openly taught in public schools under the lie called Critical Race Theory (thank you, teachers unions); schoolchildren are taught to hate the country’s very founding claiming more racism; the military is focused on white rage (not defeating our enemies); and we installed an imbecile (as president) who mumbles the words his handlers put on the teleprompter. Vice President (VP) Kamala Harris is further proof that, as a nation, we’re unserious.

Watching Kamala, Biden, Tony Blinken, Pete Buttigieg, etc. it’s obvious that the Peter Principle is at work. The Peter Principle says that people rise to the level of their incompetence. During Obama’s presidency, everyone joked that he selected Biden for VP because Biden’s incompetency insured that Obama would never be impeached. Yes, Obama was bad, but Biden would be worse. Now that Biden’s the president, that joke was 100% correct. Sadly, he’s multiple times worse than anyone imagined. Biden has more failures in one year than most presidents have in a lifetime – the Afghanistan debacle and surrender, huge crime spikes due to Democrat “defund the police” insanity, actively working to destroy the petroleum industry while supporting Russia’s, soaring inflation, open support and deference to China, and his weakness being directly responsible for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine -- to name just a few epic failures. As bad as Biden is as president, it’s obvious he selected Harris for the same reason that Obama selected him -- to insure he’s never removed from office. If you think things can’t possibly get worse, just look at Harris and you instantly realize – yes, they can. She would be multiple times worse than Joe.

It’s difficult to believe that Biden could find someone less competent than himself, but he did. Among the vast numbers of very unintelligent politicians, VP Kamala is perhaps the least competent and least intelligent of them all. Her diminished mental acuity is Biden’s insurance against replacing him. Kamala’s incoherent statements are legendary. Following are some examples:

She told us her pronouns are “she, her, and hers.” What should a woman’s pronouns be? Oh, that’s right, in Democrat world, boys can be girls and vice versa. Only Dems and Leftist understand such nonsense.

Months after Kamala was appointed the immigration/border security czar, she was challenged why she had not visited the Mexican border. Her snarky response, “and I haven’t been to Europe either.” Say what?

January 2022, Harris was asked if it’s time to change COVID strategy. Kamala responded, “It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things available to us.” I have no clue what she said. Unfortunately, neither does she.

Last month, at a NATO conference held to discuss Russia’s massed troops threatening to invade Ukraine, Kamala made the following comment, “Perhaps this is a moment, as life presents us with these moments, that challenge us to ask what is our reason for being? I think we all know the history of NATO and its reason for being. The spirit behind this term we use “the transatlantic community”, the word community meaning a collection, not a collection of individuals who see themselves as a collection, than as one.” Despite such incoherent babble, Putin invaded Ukraine two days later.

Finally, further proof that Biden is not serious, he appointed Kamala as point person on Ukraine. Why not Biden, you ask? Good question, but he goes home to Delaware most weekends; perhaps that’s why he delegates war and Ukraine to Kamala. To demonstrate her superior knowledge on Europe (she’s now been once), a radio show asked her to explain the Ukraine situation to its audience. Harris said, “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically that’s wrong.”

Yes, those were her words. Her condescending answers tell us everything about her. She belittles the audience. She can’t talk normally to people because she thinks we’re too dumb to understand the situation. Then again, who’s surprised? Our elite leftists (Hillary, Obama, NY Times readers, academics, Hollywood, the media, etc.) think we’re beneath them because we haven’t been educated at Harvard or Yale. They demand we defer to their superior education to save us uneducated bumpkins out here in places like rural Georgia. With Kamala, Biden, and his entire administration, the Peter Principle is alive and well. Between Biden’s and Harris’ constant idiotic statements, it’s almost impossible to quantify which one is the least capable.

However, we still have three more years for one or the other to rise (or fall) to their ultimate level of incompetence.