FDA, CDC Guilty of Clinical Malpractice and Scientific Fraud by Inaction and Omission on mRNA Vaccine Safety Warnings

Today, unquestionably serious cardiovascular, thrombotic and neurologic adverse events related to the vaccine have occurred around the world. The FDA’s own vaccine adverse event tracking system (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS) shows substantial and serious risks from the vaccine, even though the FDA only collects an estimated 10% of all adverse events.

Still, federal agencies and manufacturers aren’t officially warning the American public about these risks, despite having been privy to this information for almost a whole year. Why? Because it would counter the narrative that taking endless vaccines and boosters is your patriotic duty.

It’s pretty clear today there are both safety and efficacy problems with vaccines and boosters. Because all of the FDA’s 18,000-plus employees had access to the same drug safety data we have, one must ask:

Are Americans expected to believe that the $6.5 billion-per-year taxpayer-funded FDA lacks adequate funding to address all these public health issues?

Not Fully Disclosing Safety Risks to Patients Violates Ethics and States’ Licensing Standards

In order for a physician, pharmacist, and nurse, or anyone else with a clinical professional license to work at the FDA or CDC or any other public health agency, that person must have a “current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration from any state in the US.” Not fully warning patients about the potential dangers from any drug before administering useless and potentially dangerous vaccines and boosters places these professionals’ licenses at risk, regardless of what the CDC, FDA, or White House says.

Physicians, pharmacists, and nurses have always been held to a higher standard. They are expected to think for themselves rather than simply take orders.

As the truth is elucidated about vaccine efficacy and safety, these federal employees and mRNA vaccine manufacturers who colluded to withhold information from the public will be held accountable, and the whole “I was just following orders” excuse will not cut it. Just keeping your head down and cruising through your job, handing out vaccines is not an option when it comes to the lives of your fellow Americans when licensures are held to a higher standard.

Once you see a rash of “early retirements” of federal public health employees (with full federal benefits of course), expect the other shoe will drop and starker evidence of clear malfeasance will come to light. When that happens, the licensed practitioners and scientists responsible for withholding vital health information from the public should be thoroughly investigated by their academic boards and licensing authorities.

Taxpayer-Funded Agency Missions are Being Ignored

Separate from that, not speaking out appears to directly violate the Federal Public Health Vision, Mission and Values regarding its very specific obligations and, specifically, relating to sections labeled “public health” and “accountability” and “communication.” Their silence also contradicts the FDA motto, which is to assure that: “All food is safe; all medical products are safe and effective; and the public health is advanced and protected.” The CDC motto pledges to “Base all public health decisions on the highest quality scientific data that is derived openly and objectively.”

And you know our federal government has jumped the shark on dishonesty when even the unmistakably liberal New York Times expresses outrage at the CDC’s deliberate omission about mRNA efficacy and safety data.

FDA and CDC Still Pushing the Original, Ineffective COVID-19 Vaccine

In fact, FDA and CDC officials are still pushing a potentially unsafe and seemingly ineffective COVID-19 vaccine by purposely hiding facts from the public. The original strain of COVID-19 has been replaced by mutations. Continuing to promote the original vaccine for the mutated strain of COVD-19 is akin to promoting last year’s flu vaccine for this year’s flu strain. The original, Wuhan, China version of COVID -19 doesn’t exist today.

But that hasn’t stopped the FDA or the CDC: Just look at an archived image of today’s screenshot of the FDA website still pushing boosters onto the American public and even showing images of kids and young adults with bandages from their latest vaccination and/or boosters, despite the latest CDC data saying that there is essentially no benefit in those younger groups.

The same nonsense can be seen on an archived image of the CDC’s vaccines.gov website from today:

Future CDC and FDA Accountability

No scientific accountability will ever take place under the existing leadership. It will likely take a combination of courageous whistleblowers, a strong President who actually believe in “following the science,” and an assertive new Congress to call the necessary hearings and issue the necessary subpoenas to uncover the many CDC and FDA civil and executive service malefactors who, along with Anthony Fauci, have taken the American people for fools.

These outrageously political, manipulative, science-ignoring federal officials must be held accountable . Of course, nothing will happen to them while the Biden-Harris administration controls the White House and its pliant allies control Congress.

Even worse: If the republicans somehow gain control again, will anyone other than Sen. Ron Johnson do anything to hold CDC and FDA officials accountable? Or will they just again “reach across the aisle” and try to “find a middle ground” and play the whole “go along to get along” game and conform to general expectations so as not to disrupt or endanger their elected offices, university club memberships, and general belonging as they have done historically? It’s hard to stay optimistic about the odds.

Dr. David Gortler is a pharmacologist, pharmacist, and an FDA and healthcare policy oversight fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington DC. He was a professor of pharmacology and biotechnology at the Yale University School of Medicine, where he also served at Yale’s Bioethicist Center, and was an FDA medical officer who was later appointed by the White House as senior advisor to the FDA commissioner for drug safety, FDA science policy, and FDA regulatory affairs. He is a columnist at Forbes , where he writes on drug safety, health care and FDA policy.

Note: Dr. Gortler will be working with us in the future to update a list from January identifying athletes who have died after receiving COVID vaccinations or boosters. You may want to bookmark it for future reference.