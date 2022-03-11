﻿﻿Warning: The Biden Administration Wants to Expand the War in Europe

“Blinken Says U.S. Is Eyeing Ways for Poland to Supply Jets to Ukraine,” reads March 6 headline in the Wall Street Journal.

The article came on the same day Antony Blinken appeared on the CBS News program “Face the Nation.” In the course of the interview, Blinken was asked if the US would approve a transfer of military jets to Ukraine from a NATO country. Without missing a beat, he replied:

“[T]hat gets a green light. In fact, we're talking with our Polish friends right now about what we might be able to do to back fill their needs if in fact they choose to provide these fighter jets to the Ukrainians…. We're in very active discussions with them about that.”

CBS screengrab

Providing its jets and airfield space to Ukraine while that country is at war with Russia would be tantamount to an act of war. You do not have to be a military expert to realize this. But just in case anyone failed to recognize this fact, Russia has made this point explicitly clear. According to reports, “Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine’s air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and open up suppliers to possible retaliation.”

It is almost certain that Russia would respond militarily against Poland for the transfer of fighter jets to a government with which Russia is currently at war.

It is also clear that the idea of giving Poland’s aircraft to Russia did not originate from the heads of Polish government officials. According to the Associated Press, the Polish government has made it clear “that it would not send its fighter jets directly to Ukraine or allow its airports to be used.”

Earlier Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki unequivocally stated that his country is “not a party to this war.”

This is exactly right. Poland has not been threatened or attacked by Russia. Poland has no reason or desire to commit an act that would almost certainly draw a military response from Russia. That would be senseless and self-defeating.

The idea to give Polish jets to Ukraine clearly came from the American side. The Biden administration tried to get Poland to do this both by back-room pressure and bribery, i.e., by offering them newer type American jets in exchange.

There can be little question that by urging Poland to supply jets to Ukraine, the United States was attempting to provoke Russia into launching some form of military response against Poland. Thus, what Biden administration is attempting to do is to deliberately expand the Ukrainian theatre of war into other eastern European countries.

It is truly hard to believe that an American administration could be capable of such perfidy. Nevertheless, the facts of the case firmly point to this conclusion.

In any case, the Poles saw right through it. They immediately recognized what the Biden administration was up to and that the Americans were trying to set them up for a direct military encounter with Russia. The sense of anger and betrayal among the Poles must have been tremendous. One can only imagine how upset and shocked they must have been when they grasped what their American counterparts were trying to accomplish.

In response the exasperated Poles carried out what must be one of the most brilliant moves in the history of modern diplomacy. The Poles announced that they would make their jets available for combat in Ukraine, but it was the United States itself that would have to do the handover. The Poles said they would fly the jets to a US airbase in Ramstein, Germany so that Americans could take possession and arrange for transfer of the equipment to the Zelensky government.

The Poles were so angry about Biden’s and Blinken’s treachery that they neither consulted nor informed the US administration about this plan before making it public.

The Polish move completely turned the tables on this administration’s treachery. They, in effect, told the Americans: “We are not going to risk a direct confrontation with Russia to fight as your proxy against Putin. We will not risk the lives of our citizens and destruction of our country to further your insidious objectives. We do not want a war with Russia. Russia is not threatening us in any way, and we are not going to provoke them into attacking us. If you want to have a direct war with Russia, you should initiate it yourself and bear the consequences of Russian ire. Here are our jets. Go ahead and do it if you so wish.”

Publicly they did not put the truth so openly, but you can clearly see it in their sternly worded official statements.

Poland’s move was a stinging rebuke of the Biden administration’s dirty dealing. It was a humiliating expose of the administration’s callous disregard for human lives and their allies.

The administration did not expect such an embarrassing public rebuke from a country it expected to be an obedient and subservient “ally.” Biden & Co. were caught completely flat-footed. They issued a series of incoherent statements. In one of them they complained that the Poles did not discuss their offer to fly the jets to the American base before making their announcement. You can easily see why they did not do this. The Poles were so upset and angry about America’s brazen attempt to set them up that they chose to expose America’s hypocrisy for the whole world to see by making them the same offer in return.

As you would expect, the Biden administration did not take up the Poles on it.

“U.S. rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine” a Reuters headline informs us. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had this to say about Poland’s proposal: “It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it… we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one.”

How pathetic.

So, it was perfectly tenable for the Poles to give the jets to Ukraine to fight against Russia, but there is apparently no good “rationale” for the US doing the very same thing. What a wretched, thinly veiled excuse for one’s own hypocrisy.

Watching all this, one feels tears of despair rolling out as the realization dawns that the leaders of the most powerful country in the world do not care about human life or peace or suffering or about ending the war. Quite the opposite, they want more war – deadly and terrible though it is – to achieve their insidious purposes.

This appears to be their agenda: This administration is closely intertwined with the globalist elite who hope to bring down the strongman Putin so that they can install a “friendly” government in Moscow and then to move into Russia to plunder its immense natural wealth. Having failed to co-opt him, Putin has been a sore thorn in their side, because he refused to play the globalists’ game. He rejected their destructive ideology of godlessness, immorality, abortion, border-lessness, LGBTQ+, and anti-white racism. He also made it very clear that he wants to keep Russia’s wealth for himself, for his ruling clique and also for the Russian people.

We have seen the ruthlessness of these globalists during the Covid pandemic, caused by a virus that was engineered in the Wuhan bio lab by the Chinese government with help from Dr. Fauci and his friends. Among other things, the globalists who own the multinational pharmaceutical giants enriched themselves to the tune of tens of billions of dollars by deceiving and ruthlessly coercing peoples of the world into taking their ineffective and dangerous vaccines. So cruel and inhumane they are that they began injecting children as young as 5 years old with their experimental, improperly tested, harmful gene technology. They did this even though they know very well that healthy young people are at virtually zero risk from this disease.

Having maneuverered Putin into invading Ukraine by dismissing his legitimate security concerns, the globalists are already well on the way to destroying that unfortunate country and its people. And now they want to expand the theatre of war into other eastern European nations, because they believe they can get Putin badly bogged down there. They want him to pay a similar price we ourselves paid for our invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. Encouraged by the bravery of the Ukrainian people, they believe that they can make war in Eastern Europe so costly for Putin that it can ultimately bring down his regime at home.

In their drive to profit from Russia’s immense natural wealth, these globalists do not care how many countries they ruin, how many millions of lives they destroy or the amount of destruction they wreak. Blinded by their feverish vision of fabulous riches they hope to extract from the vast Russian land, they have failed to notice how dangerous is the game they are playing and that we are slouching toward a nuclear Armageddon.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia, from which he defected. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.