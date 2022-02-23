The Treason of the Ruling Class

Because of the egocentrism and megalomania of the current ruling class, our country is inexorably and stealthily marching toward a tyrannical one-party socialist oligarchy beholden to a globalist agenda. These elites, in their determination to achieve political and societal status in perpetuity, are willingly allied with the relatively small number of true believers in their midst whose sole focus is to transform America into another failed socialist nation.

In a major step toward accomplishing that goal, the ruling class in both Canada and the United States have calculatingly acquiesced to these ideologues maliciously exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic in order to permanently consolidate their political and societal status.

The current and ongoing fascistic actions of the government in Canada in dealing with the trucker protest have revealed that this process is more advanced in Canada than it is the United States. However, this nation is not far behind as its government has also declared a de facto war on America’s unwashed masses they claim are marinated in white supremacy and racism as these “deplorables” endlessly plot insurrections and domestic terrorism.

Fearful of the spread of a populist uprising, the true believers in Canada’s ruling class, as personified by Justin Trudeau, convinced the rest of their fellow ruling elites that they must violently stifle a peaceful grass roots political protest fomented by their deliberate abrogation of individual freedom. They have brutally assaulted the demonstrators they refer to as domestic terrorists by invoking “emergency measures” designed for wartime. This has allowed the government to unilaterally and without any legal basis freeze bank accounts and seize assets, censor non-state-sanctioned media, jail people without due process and outlaw any political demonstrations opposed to the regime.

The true believers within the American ruling class, fearful of a populist uprising, convinced the rest of their alliance to go along with casting the January 6, 2021 protest as an “insurrection.” They have imprisoned many without bail or trial including those charged with misdemeanor trespassing. They have choreographed public displays of arresting those who legally entered the Capitol and some who did not enter the building. Their allies in the financial community have arbitrarily closed people’s bank accounts and businesses. They have recruited the social media conglomerates to censor speech. They have stereotyped of all who voted for Donald Trump as “domestic terrorists.”

Never in the history of this country has there ever been a more mal-educated, narcissistic, gullible, and avaricious ruling class. While unfortunately ignored by the bulk of the American citizenry for far too long, these traits were recognized and exploited by one of this nation’s most pernicious adversaries beginning five decades ago.

The Soviet Union did not intend to conquer but instead to destabilize the United State through societal and political transformation so that it would no longer be an impediment to their plans for global hegemony. In the 1960’s and 70’s the KGB recognized that the quickest way to undermine the United States was through subverting those with elitist mindsets in the political, media, entertainment, education and corporate circles.

The operational tenets of communism/socialism are particularly attractive to these egocentrics because these statist philosophies necessitate a permanent one-party ruling class and relegates the unwashed masses to de facto servitude. Having to not answer to the “deplorable” citizenry and to wallow in one’s superiority is irresistible regardless of the reality of communism/socialism. These elites are oblivious to the potential devastation to the bulk of society in becoming co-conspirators with the true believers in their midst.

As these destabilizing doctrines – the latest iterations focus on racial grievance and “equity” -- inexorably penetrate into societal leadership groups, they become the basis on which controlled opposition is structured. That is why the focus of the KGB was always on penetrating and influencing the elite power circles, as they recognized the egocentricity, gullibility and ignorance of so many among America’s ruling elites.

Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB agent and defector from Russia explained these tactics in an interview in 1984 when he tried to alert America to what was happening as well as the long term consequences:

Never bother with Leftists. Forget about these political prostitutes. Aim higher. This was my instruction. Try to get into large circulation established media, the rich, filthy rich movie makers, intellectuals, so-called academic circles, cynical egocentric people, who can look into your eyes with angelic expression and tell you a lie. These are the most recruitable people, people who lack moral principles, who are either too greedy, or to suffer from self-importance, they feel that they matter a lot. These are the people who KGB wanted to recruit. Radicals serve only at the stage of destabilization of a nation. For example, your leftists in the United States, all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders, they are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed any more.

The fact that the American ruling class was the primary target for the KGB speaks volumes about who they are and the accuracy of the Soviet strategy. The Communist Chinese adopted these same tactics beginning in the 1990’s. Their ongoing success in destabilizing the United States by effectively owning and manipulating many among the American elite class, including the current occupant of the White House, speaks for itself.

Perhaps the most apt description of this cabal was penned by the best political humorist since Will Rogers. The late P.J. O’Rourke in his seminal work Give War a Chance wrote:

At the core of liberalism is the spoiled child -- miserable, as all spoiled children are, unsatisfied, demanding, ill-disciplined, despotic and useless. Liberalism is a philosophy of sniveling brats.

One can thus easily conjure up the image of Justin Trudeau, the entirety of the Biden Administration, Nancy Pelosi and her Congressional minions, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, the denizens of major corporate boardrooms, the professoriate at any major university, the “journalists” at the New York Times and the Washington Post and a litany of Hollywood actors and producers among a sea of duplicitous faces within the ruling class.

America, this is who is governing this country, this is who your leaders are.

That is why it is no longer hyperbole to say what is happening in Canada can and in all probability will happen here unless a populist uprising turns on the major corporations, the legacy and social media, the dominant financial institutions, and the universities who are all dominated by the ruling elites. And in November this same populist uprising must turn on all politicians, regardless of party affiliation, who are beholden to or are members of this cabal.

It appears the final steps in the transformation of Canada into a one-party socialist oligarchy beholden to a globalist agenda is well underway. The warnings of so many have fallen on deaf ears in Canada; will they continue to do so here in the United States?