Justin Trudeau Shows How Manipulative and Pathetic the Global Elites Are

“Every word he says he is a lie. A nose as long as the trucker‘s convoy.” Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

When thousands of truckers drove toward Ottawa in protest against the vaccine mandates, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described them as “the small fringe minority” holding “unacceptable views.”

As the movement gained momentum and the truckers were joined and cheered on by scores of their compatriots objecting to Canada’s regime of Covid oppression, Trudeau implied that they were racists and Nazis. This he added on top of his earlier characterization of those who object to his policies as misogynists, science deniers, purveyors of misinformation and conspiracy theorists.

By doing this he followed the standard line of the woke elites when dealing with those who do not want to go along with their de-humanizing and exploitative agendas. Rather than meeting the other side in rational discussion, they simply hurl insults that are void of any substance. “Racist,” “Nazi,” “conspiracy theorist,” and “misogynist” are their slurs of choice. It does not matter to them that such characterizations are baseless. Their wanton abuse of language and truth shows just how pathetic and detached from reality the elitists really are.

Trudeau’s tirades could not be more laughable or absurd. That the unfolding protests have nothing to do with racism or Nazism or misogyny or science-denial is glaringly obvious to everyone with the eyes to see. What the protesters are standing up against is their government’s Covid chicanery, which has been among the most repressive in the western world.

Lockdowns, curfews, travel bans, injections and boosters forced via onerous ID passports, police harassment: this has been Canadians’ experience in the past twenty-four months.

And when people finally rise against their oppression, Trudeau resorts to calling them names which bear no relation to who these people are or what they are asking for.

What Canada needs is a true leader and not some little weaselly dictator like Justin Trudeau. One perceptive lady told me the other day that Trudeau seems to her like someone who should model underwear. The lady was not trying to be funny; she was speaking in earnest. I was struck by the aptness of her observation and how it seems to have captured something essential about the man. Trying to picture it, he would be a very good candidate for this kind of role in these Covidic times.

Whether Trudeau decides to pursue this line of work after he is done with politics remains to be seen. But while he remains in office, one thing is certain: like most of the rest of his globalist comrades, he is a reality-challenged demagogue who is tone-deaf to the concerns and suffering of common people.

In the last couple of years, these establishment elitists have shown themselves to be ruthless liars who manipulate by false narratives whose aim is to enlarge their own power and wealth. The fact that their narratives keep falling apart does not deter them in the least. Do you want some recent examples?

What about the Great Covid narrative? Do you remember how we were told that Covid was a plague that posed a grave threat to everyone, and that it would wipe out a sizeable portion of mankind unless drastic measure were taken? Well, it turned that Covid poses no real threat to children and young people and that the infection survival rate for healthy individuals of productive age is about 99.7 percent

It has also emerged that the death toll of Covid was vastly overstated. In the United Kingdom, for example, it came to light that it was seventeen thousand people that actually perished of this illness rather than one hundred and fifty thousand as was originally claimed by British authorities. We are talking here about an exaggeration factor of nearly 1000 percent.

Do you remember how very fun the months’ long lockdowns were? Look at this recent headline from the UK Daily Mail

And what about the wonderful vaccine narrative? If you still remember, we were told that the Covid vaccines were perfectly safe and effective. The effectiveness numbers that were thrown about were 94 or 95 percent.

We now know just how true those claims were. Only a few months after launching the worldwide vaccination crusade, they told us that the original injections did not quite work as advertised and that we needed a booster to keep us safe. But as luck would have it, a few months after getting boostered they told us that the booster did not really work either and that we needed another booster. The result is that now we have quadruple injectees in our midst. And even though they have been needled through and through, they are not protected either. It turns out that the boosters that were necessary to boost the first boosters do not work against Omicron. This is a real pity, because Omicron just happens to be everywhere as the world’s predominant strain.

It is the testimony to the seemingly infinite bungling capacity of our ruling elites that having injected and boostered the majority of their populations, most Western countries are now posting unprecedented infection loads. Astonishingly enough, the new infection records are much higher now than they were in the pre-vaccine stage of the pandemic.

Needless to say, it was only recently that the bungling Justin Trudeau claimed that the vaccines “are the only way out of this pandemic” and all of those who were refusing to take them were “science deniers” (and racists, of course).

One only wants to ask the hapless Prime Minister: How are the shots working out for you, sir? Injected and boostered, he himself comes down with Covid. His predicament is not unique. Scores of other multiply jabbed Canadians are being mass infected with the virus. It is a fact that those who took the injections are now more likely to test positive than those who refused to submit themselves to the experimental mRNA injectables.

Do you still remember when Fauci and Co. told us that if only 60 percent of the population would get these “very effective” injections we would acquire herd immunity, conquer the pandemic and go back to normal?

Do you see how the globalists’ narratives keep collapsing one after another?

It was under the guise of their false narratives that the global elites have terrorized the populations, siphoned wealth from the middle class and small business, crashed the economy and ruined countless lives. They have destroyed lives by bankrupting people financially, psychologically and by their deadly injections which have already killed hundreds of thousands across the world. Tragically, the list of victims will only grow in the months and years ahead as the onerous spike proteins which the vaccinators injected into people’s bodies continue wreaking their havoc.

Many people had been so terrorized and confused by their rulers’ lies that they were unable to grasp what was happening. Now, however, they are increasingly waking up and rising in protest. These are, of course, the same people whom the elitists like Trudeau call racists, misogynists, Nazis, conspiracy theorists, etc.

Undeterred by the Covid-vaccinal disaster they have wrought, the elitists are in the process of moving on to another narrative under which they hope to continue their regime of self-enrichment and oppression.

Consider this recent headline from The Hill:

So now we are apparently in transition from one “emergency” to another.

The man-made climate change narrative, however, is about as true as the Covid and the vaccine ones.

Not surprisingly, Justin Trudeau is a great enthusiast of fighting climate change.

So please prepare for your next lockdown. This one will be in the name of saving the Earth’s climate for future generations.

And guess what the objectors will be called?

They will be “the small radical fringe” holding “unacceptable views.” After all only misogynists, Nazis and conspiracy theorists could ever believe that the Earth’s climate must never change.

But what about all the ice ages and periods of great warmth that alternated on this Earth long before man built his first chimney stack?

Be quiet you racist! Shut up and go into lockdown!

Of this we can be sure: Justin Trudeau and his friends will be at it until the people of the world rise and give them the boot

Let’s hope the Canadian truckers stay in Ottawa until he goes.

And let’s hope that truckers of other nations will do the same in their lands. The global movement is gaining traction even as we speak.

May the truckers and people of the world unite to throw off the shackles hoisted upon us by the globalists of Trudeau’s ilk.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.