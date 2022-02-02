Justin Trudeau is a Bungler and Menace to His Nation

At the beginning of January, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, posted a message on Twitter in which he announced that he had just received his Covid vaccine booster and urged others to do likewise.

At the end of January, Justin Trudeau posted a message on Twitter in which he announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Astoundingly, at the conclusion of his message Trudeau urged everyone to get the shots even though they failed to protect him from the disease. “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” he insisted.

Trudeau’s message shows the depth of irrationality – bordering on insanity – to which many have fallen victim. We propose to call this phenomenon the Vaccine Insanity Syndrome (VIS). Those who suffer from VIS have largely lost touch with reality and things like common sense, evidence and logic no longer gain any traction in their thinking.

Just to summarize the absurdity of the whole situation: Having been previously vaccinated, Trudeau gets additionally boostered and three weeks later contracts Covid-19.

To put it in a different way, shortly after getting his third shot, Canada’s Prime Minister falls ill with the very disease against which these “effective” injections were supposed to protect him.

But rather than repenting of his mistake, he goes on Twitter and advises the Canadian people to do the same.

Where is any logic in this? Has Covid affected Trudeau’s brain? Or was it the injections that somehow diminished his capacity for thought and reflection?

If anything, Trudeau should be “Exhibit One” for why people should not get vaccinated and boostered, since he is now Canada’s poster boy for vaccine failure.

Why, then, is he telling Canadians to do what he did?

It cannot be because the vaccines and boosters will protect them against infection. The opposite is, in fact, the case.

The data coming from all over the world is showing that the vaccinated are more likely to become infected than the unvaccinated. According to Steve Kirsch, “The numbers in the Denmark study described below are now confirmed by government data from Germany showing that vaccinated people are 8X more likely to develop Omicron than unvaccinated people. This is not surprising since a paper from Germany showed the same thing: the more you vaccinate, the worse it gets.”

Justin Trudeau, however, does not have to go to foreign lands to learn of vaccine failure. Below is a chart from Ontario which gives case numbers according to vaccination status. You will notice that the numbers for the fully vaccinated are more than three times those of the unvaccinated.

You may think that perhaps Trudeau may be urging his compatriots to submit themselves to the shots, because that will immunize them against severe Covid. But this also is not the case. In England, Scotland, Israel and Denmark, for example, the boostered and vaccinated comprise the bulk of Covid hospitalizations and deaths. In Scotland, in the second week of January, 87 percent of Covid related deaths occurred among the vaccinated.

In the Canadian province of Alberta so many people were contracting and dying of Covid after receiving their vaccine that the government decided to remove the data from the internet so that people could not see the truth.

A couple of weeks ago an Israeli study found that the vaccines are “not good enough” against Omicron, which is the prevailing strain in Canada as well as in the rest of the world.

Not only are these shots “not good enough,” they also happen to be dangerous. To see this, one only needs to look at the explosion of reports of deaths and other adverse reactions in the VAERS database which coincided with the introduction of the Covid vaccines in late 2020. This did not escape the notice of researchers all over the world and to date more than one thousand articles and studies appeared in peer-reviewed scientific journals and magazines discussing the serious side effects of the Covid vaccines.

All this, however, did not stop Justin Trudeau from making video messages in which he personally urges five-year-old children to get these dangerous shots. What makes Trudeau’s incitement especially ludicrous is the fact that healthy children are at virtually no risk from Covid. They are, in fact, more likely to be struck by lightning than to die from this illness. The facts notwithstanding, this is what Trudeau said to Canadian five-year-olds in a recent video missive:

“You’re going to be able to get your vaccine as soon as you turn five. And I know you’re excited and I know that you are eager. In some places across the country, you can even start making your appointment now for shortly after your [fifth] birthday.”

It is instructive to watch him to say this so that one can directly see just how misguided and dangerous this man really is.

Trudeau: "You're gonna be able to get your vaccine as soon as you turn five ... I know you're excited, I know you're eager" pic.twitter.com/BrTg6OYPFY — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 3, 2021

As one commenter noted aptly, “Are we living in the film The body snatchers? I mean it's like I went to bed one night and woke up with half the world's gone bat s--t crazy.”

For two years Trudeau has tormented Canadians with lockdowns and restrictions in the name of the virus whose average survival rate is more than 99.8 percent for healthy people of productive age.

In May of last year, Trudeau promised Canadians that the “safe” and “effective” vaccines would end the pandemic and that if enough people took them life would return to normal.

With an 80 percent vaccination rate, Canada is infested with Covid-19 and life is nowhere close to normal.

Being Covid positive even though he has been boostered, Trudeau now urges Canadian men, women and children to subject themselves to dangerous vaccines that do not work against the coronavirus’ currently prevailing variant.

Even as Canadians rise in a mass peaceful protest to express their disapproval of Trudeau’s misconceived and failed policies, he implies they are fascists and racists.

A demagogue disconnected from reality, Justin Trudeau is a bungler and a menace to his country and his people.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.