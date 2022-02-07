Is the Coronavirus the Greatest Crime Against Humanity?

China hid the outbreak of Covid-19 from the world for months[i]. Brave Chinese citizens had been sending out smoke signals, but governments did not take notice. Now, there is reason to suspect that some scientists in the U.S. were aware of (if not complicit in) a cover-up that began as soon as the pandemic started.

It wasn’t until December 31, 2019, that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) acknowledged that a SARS-CoV-2 pandemic had broken out in Hubei province, where the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is located. But Beck says there’s substantial evidence of it having begun much earlier. Let’s look at the events chronologically.

Months before the official acknowledgement, photographs and videos of empty streets, closed businesses, and the enforcement of precautionary measures in Hubei had been appearing on social media. Beijing’s denials of a pandemic were disproved by posts from medical professionals showing hospitals overflowing with sick and dying patients. Videos showed officials dragging away infected people from their homes, even welding doors shut to confine people to their buildings.

More to lend credence to retrospective theories of wrong-doing came from a September 12, 2019 event – the WIV database on coronaviruses was taken down. Research organizations freely share such databases with scientists, but WIV alleged that hackers were targeting it. The institute requisitioned additional security. Some days later, the institute updated its air-handling system, an unusual activity to prioritize during a data breach. Experts believe the lab was probably rectifying its biosafety ventilation – but after the virus had escaped.

In October of the same year, Wuhan hosted the Military World Games, attended by more than 10,000 athletes from 100 countries. Participants remarked that the streets were empty; Wuhan seemed like “a ghost town.” They spoke of rumors that the government had warned Chinese citizens not to venture out. On arrival, athletes were required to have their temperature taken and to wash their hands before entering any building. When American athletes returned home, according to information released by the Pentagon, infections occurred at 63 military facilities. In addition, athletes from other countries reported falling ill at the games and later infecting their families. Military and medical experts were already suspecting that China was hiding a medical emergency.

On December 3, 2019, following reports of researchers getting sick, the WIV requested an air- curtain incinerator, a device used to control air emissions during burning. While it’s not unusual for labs to use it to prevent airborne pathogens from spreading, the timing – and China’s stonewalling of international efforts to investigate the institute – have made scientists wonder what was amiss.

Later in December, an intriguing high-level intervention took place. On President Xi Jinping’s orders, access was blocked to some abandoned mines in Yunnan province. Officials confiscated bat samples taken from the site by a visiting team. Chinese coronavirus specialists were warned not to speak to the press.

Dr. Zhengli Shi of the WIV, the ‘Batwoman’ at the center of the suspicions about the origin of the virus, had ostensibly been extracting viruses from bat guano obtained in those mines. Genetic analysis reveals that it cannot be ruled out that the Covid-19 virus was engineered using viruses from bats. Scientists like Prof. Angus Dalgleish and Dr. Birger Sorensen claim they have prima facie evidence of “retro-engineering in China” to make the virus seem to have emerged naturally in bats.

In 2020, Dr. Shi and Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina published a paper on the pathogenesis of COVID-19 in humanized mice that referenced lab work done by the WIV researcher in the summer of 2019. In retrospect, this might be the work that resulted in the outbreak. Or the paper could be part of a deception. It’s difficult to tell, even for scientists.

In his book Uncontrolled Spread, Dr. Scott Gottlieb reports on the Chinese crackdown on labs, which were ordered to stop testing, destroy samples and suppress information related to the virus. Social media postings were expunged and Chinese officials were reticent to share samples of the novel coronavirus for the development of tests and therapeutics. China restricted domestic travel, but allowed international travel. It denied human-to-human transmission.

When a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visited on January 8, 2020, the Chinese government withheld information about hospital workers who had been infected by patients. News of the contagious nature of the virus and a subsequent quarantine became public three days later. Despite that, the WHO tweeted on January 14 that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

Meanwhile, a group of mostly anonymous scientists and analysts called DRASTIC (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19) has been relentlessly pursuing what the U.S. and Chinese governments seek to hide. Most members work anonymously to avoid reprisals and jeopardizing their careers. They have found that at least eight hospitals in China were already receiving COVID-19 cases in October. Three researchers from the WIV were hospitalized in early November. DRASTIC has challenged the WHO-China statement of February 2020 that a lab-derived Covid virus was unlikely and called for an unrestricted international forensic investigation, which hasn’t taken place so far.

In March, risking their jobs and worse, some Chinese doctors spoke out after witnessing colleagues die of the virus. Ai Fen, a physician in Wuhan, revealed that hospital administrators had suppressed early warnings of the outbreak and that the internet was being censored. Doctors were alerting their colleagues on social media despite threats from the CCP. But China maintained there was no human-to-human spread.

Around the same time, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released video footage of her visit to San Francisco’s Chinatown. She urged Americans to visit, with “Don’t be afraid. It’s beautiful and there are some good bargains here now, so it’s a good time to come.” Not surprising – her family has multitudinous multi-million dollar business deals in Communist China. As Peter Schweizer reports in his book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, Pelosi even used her position to block investigations into the origins of the virus, spoke of a non-existent “epidemic of hate and discrimination” against Asians, and blamed Trump for using the virus to divert attention from bogus charges of his collusion with Vladimir Putin.

The dominant scientific establishment enlisted American scientists to push the “natural origins” narrative preferred by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President. Emails obtained by journalists indicate that Fauci held a private teleconference with select scientists in early February. Two scientists stated that they believed with 60-80% surety that COVID-19 may have originated in a lab. But they changed their minds the same day, and even completed a paper promoting natural origin and dismissing the lab-leak theory. Fauci’s playing the victim card on being unable to answer hard questions from Sen. Rand Paul (KY), and his emails on stamping out a “conspiracy theory” have left no doubt that something was being put under wraps.

Despite Dr. Peter Daszak’s collaboration with Dr. Shi at the WIV, as documented in a 2018 funding proposal to the Pentagon for the creation of a COVID-like virus, these scientists presented the natural origin theory to President Trump. It was only in September 2021 that the proposal was leaked to the press.

Possibly as a reward for their efforts to conceal the true origin of SARS-CoV-2, the scientists who shaped the “natural origins” narrative received over $50 million in NIAD funding in 2020- 2021. Remarkably, one of the scientists had told the group of scientists who participated in Fauci’s teleconference, “I just can’t figure out how this gets accomplished in nature.” He recently admitted that he had been advised not to mention the possibility of a lab origin.

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, a cover-up seems more and more certain. It is entirely plausible that American taxpayers ended up funding a dangerous gain-of-function project in conjunction with the CCP. In the words of Reiner Füllmich, founder of the German Corona Investigative Committee that’s suing the CDC, WHO and the World Economic Forum for violating the Nuremberg Code, the corona scandal is “the greatest crime against humanity ever committed.”

