Chicago's Public Schools Are a Threat to Children's Lives

The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system is failing our children from every conceivable angle, while the Chicago Teachers' Union (CTU) voted again in January to work from home due to the omicron COVID variant. This vote left hundreds of thousands of students in limbo.

The CTU voted in the last two years to teach students remotely from the spring of 2020 to the spring of 2021. Finishing in a hybrid form that year, half of the students received class via home remote learning, and the other half attended class in school.

Data show that CPS students lost over two years of "education," not to mention the mental and emotional trauma created by the constant fear-mongering about a virus, masks and push to get vaccinated and boosted. Children continue to have a 99.995 percent chance of survival if they contract COVID.

Young people have a better chance of dying from suicide, car accidents, and the experimental vaccine than from the virus.

However, CPS's newly appointed chief executive officer, Pedro Martinez, has continued to push the experimental vaccine, touting it as safe and effective protection from COVID.

Meanwhile, countless studies show that the experimental vaccine does not prevent people from getting the virus, nor do they stop the spread. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) website shows (as of 28 Jan. '22) that there are over 23,149 deaths caused from the experimental vaccine and over 124,445 hospitalizations. A growing number of vaccine recipients have presented with serious myocarditis, including young athletes.

CPS, the Biden administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Fauci, unelected bureaucrats, and partisan politicians who take money from Big Pharma vaccine-makers have been eerily silent on vaccine safety data.

Their silence doesn't change the fact that they are malfeasant and broke the federal common rule by not protecting children and sharing the risks of the experimental vaccines being administered under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — which afford the vaccine-makers zero liability from injuries or deaths. The vaccines have not been tested on animals.

Shortly after CPS's head, Martinez, was appointed by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot in September 2021, he gave the entire school district a day off for vaccinations.

Martinez stated in his email, "The day that so many parents have been waiting for, myself included, is finally here! The CDC has approved COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

As the commandant of the Marine Leadership Academy (MLA), under CPS, I sent out an email in November 2021 sharing information from the VAERS website to the students and parents, and I suggested they talk to their doctors about this information before getting vaccinated or boosted.

CPS suspended me immediately and stated that my letter to parents was completely "inappropriate," because I had encouraged informed consent and a review with their doctors of information that Martinez was not "preaching" about.

We are in dark times when the truth is attacked, lies are pushed from bureaucrats, and the health of our children is being sacrificed at the altar of cowardice and globalism.

Critically examining the possible reasons of why we see systemic dereliction of duty among the CPS ranks, we can suspect many will claim ignorance when the damage is all said and done. However, Martinez is now on record as discounting the mounting VAERS data, ignoring his moral duty, and doubling down on having no interest in sharing the dire government data with parents. Martinez has sidelined safety, brushing off vaccine injury and mortality data as "misinformation" while he advocates for Big Pharma.

CPS also is censoring information regarding suicides brought on by the politically motivated draconian measures, where kids were isolated, were forced to wear masks, and had activities restricted. There have also been numerous suicides by students who are questioning their sexual identity, which has been amplified by the sex-charged, debauched K–12 sex education program now being pushed in Illinois. This K–12 Sex Education Program is designed to separate children from their parents, as the teachers encourage students to leave their principles at the door to begin their reprogramming.

I attended a funeral for a young student confused about her sexual identity, while being isolated at home because of the mandates. I was told of two other student suicides, and the death of another, from one of the other 148 CPS high schools.

Another CPS failure is Mayor Lightfoot's endorsement of Critical Race Theory (CRT), which maintains that America is fundamentally racist yet teaches people to view every social interaction, and person, in terms of race. CRT adherents push "anti-racism" through the end of merit, the end of objective truth, and the adoption of race-based policies. But theories are not facts and can be proven false. CRT goes against the teachings of the honorable Rev. Martin Luther King. Virginia recently outlawed it.

CPS also has continued to fail in meeting even the low academic standards it has set for itself. Consider that four out of ten CPS freshmen don't graduate, and 91% of CPS graduates must take remedial courses in college because they don't know how to do basic math and other schoolwork. Only 26 percent of CPS high school students are college-ready, according to results from ACT subject-matter tests.

Pressure coming from the district to the administrators and teachers not to fail students has students figuring out quickly that they will graduate regardless. Many under-performing students refuse to apply themselves. Eighty-four percent of Chicago Public Schools students graduate when only 26% of 11th-graders are proficient in reading and math.

CPS has failed to administer effective polices on discipline, with teachers left with few tools to address discipline issues. Suspensions are strongly discouraged and rarely allowed. The students run the schools, much like how the criminals run the city. CPS has proven that it is more committed to indoctrination than education.

CPS is creating an undisciplined, fragile and dependent-on-government type of individual. Jesse Sharkey, the leader of the CTU, was a certified member of the International Socialist Organization before the group dissolved over internal scandals.

CPS has lost over 105,000 students since 2000 and over 14,000 students in the last year based on its appalling results.

It is imperative to have a voucher system where parents are provided the funds for the education of their choosing.

Image: Marie via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).