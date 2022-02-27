America is The Exception—And We Better Make Sure It Stays That Way

Friends! Patriots! Arise! Come to the aid of your country, for it is past time that we closely examine the priceless gift of Freedom handed down to us, a gift that is now in need of our most earnest and fruitful defense.

Even a passing glance at what the “free countries” of the world have done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic should be cause for concern. Australia, New Zealand and, now, Canada (as well as an increasing number of European governments) have enforced their COVID mandates with threats, or the actual acts, of a “police state.” Some have wondered (myself included) if such a thing could happen in America.

It is time for every American to understand clearly that our Constitution was inspired, designed, and written to prevent this type of police state response. The people who first ratified it were just emerging from their own rebellion and fight for Freedom. We had better be sure we never accept an attempted “police state” strategy or tactics by our elected government.

This past weekend, Derek Hall wrote a superb article that article is the obvious inspiration for my effort. Here are a few pull-quotes:

“Canada is not the United States.”

“That may seem obvious… (snip) But the way that matters most (is) probably not that clear.”

“The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms grants Canadians various rights that (snip) are similar (snip) to the rights we enjoy here. But there’s a major difference.”

“Our Constitution grants exactly zero rights to anyone, it acknowledges the rights with which we were born and denies the federal government the ability to infringe upon them.

(Emphasis added, and please read that last quotation again and let it hit you right between the eyes….)

Derek Hunter draws to a superb conclusion when he states:

“There is no place in the world like the United States, where you are born with your rights and the government is prevented from infringing upon them.”

(Again, emphasis most enthusiastically added)

Hats off to Derek Hunter! This is so important! Not for conservatives only but for every American because, for America to work and for those God-given rights to be understood fully and held in the highest reverence, every American must treasure and fiercely defend those rights.

The timing for all this hullaballoo and strife seems divine because, if Rush Limbaugh were still alive to comment on what has happened he would tell us, “This is such a teachable moment, folks!”

Yea, verily. We bear witness to what should be a self-evident truth: it is not the natural inclination of the fallen human beings who strive to govern to reject their own quest for power so that they may serve us as our Constitution intended—as our equals. Given the opportunity, they will anoint themselves our “betters,” and claim the entitlement to rule over us.

Image: We the People by Navyatha123. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Much has been spoken and written of the terrible flaws of America’s founding. Was it 1619 or 1776? What about the fact that the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States were both signed by wealthy, patriarchal white men, some of whom were slave owners? What about their promises of “created equal” and their so-called ideals of “equality?”

I believe that one need only reflect on a few simple truths to answer those objections. First, we are all fallen human beings; every race of every nation, we are each part of the same fallen humanity. That the institution of slavery existed from the dawn of recorded history, and to varying degrees in every civilization across the globe, is a testament to our fallen nature and not unique to America’s founding.

Secondly, those rich white men still made sure that every mechanism needed for our society to identify and remove the imperfections and inequalities in our founding was enshrined in the Constitution. Many of the Declaration’s signatories were alive for and participated in writing and ratifying the Constitution. As the ancient proverb states, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” so the Founders first secured our foundation, then provided the inspiration and means for us to aspire to and strive for “a more perfect union.”

America’s founding, which was unlike that of any other nation before or since and which everyone must honestly recognize was wholly flawed, saw those rich white men ensure that all Americans would have their “unalienable rights.” By their act of defiance to a tyrannical English monarch, they pledged to him, to all the world, and to us as their posterity, their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor.”

Those rich, wealthy, white men laid it all on the line, and some did pay with their lives and fortunes so that we would have the same opportunities for success and wealth as they did, and to allow each of us to determine for ourselves our “happiness.” It must be considered a fault of fallen humanity and not our founding that our journey to claim those blessings of liberty for every citizen has been so tumultuous and costly, in lives and in dreams and fortunes denied, and has caused an enduring dishonor for our sins for which we must continually repent.

As asserted previously, it is not the natural inclination of fallen human beings to serve one another; those with power and advantage will cling to them, will not relinquish them willingly, and will always seek to acquire more. That is why we have spilled so much of our blood and spent so much of our treasuries in the fight for Freedom.

Let it be said again without shame, but with a solemn and purposeful humility, that America is indeed “exceptional.” We must assert that America is unique among the nations of the world, specifically because it is written into our founding, and each law must be written and enacted such that the God-given rights of every citizen must not be infringed. Furthermore, let’s affirm that, in the pursuit of Freedom for every people of every nation, America has brought more freedom and more prosperity to more people than any other country in the history of mankind.

The folks now holding the levers of power are of the same political persuasion as Barack Obama, who made this ignominious proclamation as Illinois state senator:

Generally, the Constitution is a charter of negative liberties, says what the states can’t do to you. Says what the federal government can’t do to you. But it doesn’t say what the state or federal government can’t do must do on your behalf.

Exactly! The government which we empower to confer “rights” upon us will have the power to take those rights away.

Those who seek to rule over us seek to overthrow our representative republic, the Constitution that governs its path, and our exceptional American way of life. They believe America is bad but they have no workable alternatives to ensure we will equally benefit. Instead, they have only those alternatives that have repeatedly failed and will ensure we are all equally miserable.

This cannot be allowed to happen. For the past 14 years we have (so far) stood up to face our pivotal place in history. Will America, and its founding ideals of God-given, unalienable rights and individual Freedom continue to be a beacon of hope to a fallen humanity?

I pray to Almighty God that He will permit it always to be so.

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, a Veteran, and a small business owner who resides with his family in South Texas.