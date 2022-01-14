Was Archbishop Desmond Tutu Anti-Israel Or An Anti-Semite?

If Willie Sutton, the bank robber, would instantly have known the answer if asked “Was Archibishop Desmond Tutu anti-Israel or an anti-Semite?” After all, when asked why he robbed banks, Sutton explained, “That’s where the money is.” The iron logic of this bold answer holds the clue to Desmond Tutu’s well-known antipathy to Israel. Why hate Israel rather than any other country? Willie Sutton would say because that’s where the Jews are.

If he’d heard that, Tutu’s beloved grin would melt into a grimace. Tugging at his crimson Episcopal cape, he would pontificate that, “The government of Israel is placed on a pedestal, and to criticize it is to be immediately dubbed anti-Semitic.” All of which leaves the real question gaping like an untreated wound: Can a person dislike Israel yet like Jews?

It took me a book to answer that, followed by 30 chapters of a manuscript at the publishers elaborating and illustrating an ultra-sensitivity to a nation that dares to exist. It’s not possible, we’ll find, to cut the personality down the middle, to experience a wild disorder when Israel is considered and a calm equanimity when Jews are. Tutu, the rabid anti-Zionist, was no exception.

What makes bureaucrats and moral arbiters, academics and rock idols, clerics and cause groups, heads of state and iconoclasts with pockets deeper than many banks love to grind Israel to bits, roast it over hot coals, drive it into the sea by drops, and go mad over it by default? Tutu, some say, had a ‘blind spot.’ The opposite was true. The cleric’s angry mind-eye fixated on Israel’s deeds.

Tutu’s gripe that Jews wouldn’t allow him to criticize Israel dates back to Wilhelm Marr, the creator of the term anti-Semitism. Around 1879, Herr Marr complained that “One cannot today criticize Jews without being called an anti-Semite.” Marr went on to form a “League of Anti-Semites.” Today he’d be a banner-carrying, anti-Zionist, and BDS activist, complaining that Zionists wanted to stifle his freedom to expose the way Israel treats Palestinians.

In a way, both Marr and Tutu were not far wrong. Jews do find obnoxious the willful confusion of criticism with bigotry. One can hardly fault them when Israel’s more honest ‘critics’ acknowledge that Jewish resentment is often justified.

Take The Guardian, writing about London’s former Mayor, Ken Livingstone, being suspended by his Labour Party, “for inflammatory remarks about Hitler supporting Zionism. There can be no place for presuming—as Mr. Livingstone did—to dictate to a minority the forms of hostility that it is entitled to resent.”

Is it possible to hate Jews in their country but nowhere else? “Red” Ken said it was. Or, as he put it, “It’s not “anti-Semitic to hate the Jews of Israel....” Of course, he’s no friend of British Jewry either, resenting them for making it impossible for him to ‘criticize’ Israel. Tutu was like Livingston, for he also cherished his right to make the rules by supposing that Jews are bereft of the intellect and honesty to make their own.

But there’s something that is odd: Even while denying Jews the right to determine what constitutes hate speech as to them, the Tutus and Livingstons of the world are more than happy for other groups to complain of hate speech against them. Women may complain of sexism and Muslims are welcome to make a fuss about Islamophobia. Jews on the other hand may neither identify hate speech nor fuss about it. This contrasts with what a British government inquiry concluded after Stephen Lawrence, a black teenager in London, was murdered. The government concluded that a racist attack is “any incident which is perceived to be racist by the victim.”

Image: Desmond Tutu by Anvcomp. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Under that standard, when Jews are targeted it’s their right, and theirs alone, to perceive an act as anti-Semitic. Not that they can sit back and enjoy their right. Last Hanukkah in London, a group of Chabad teenagers left their tour bus and danced on the sidewalk in celebration. Soon a group of Muslims surrounded them, screaming racist abuse, giving Nazi salutes, and howling expletives, followed up, when the kids fled back into their bus, by an attack on the bus. Reporting the incident, the BBC turned the tables; Jews were the instigators, and Muslims the victims.

Still, in theory, only Jews can define anti-Semitism. But here we face a problem. There are plenty of Jews willing to defend the Tutus and Livingstons. Indeed, they are able to outdo anti-Semites at their work. The BDS movement bursts with them. Some Israeli Jews working in the ‘human rights’ industry make a good living feeding the appetites and agendas of the Livingstones and Tutus of the world. The New York Times and CNN give Israel-hating Jews a paid platform for making their case that Israel has no right to exist.

It’s a head-scratcher. Do we give all Jews the right to demarcate criticism from hate speech? The answer depends on how other minorities are treated. Would Muslims who publicly call out fellow Muslims for bigotry be given, as Israel-bashing Jews are given, the public square? Can black people publicly and safely proclaim BLM to be a hate group?

If the answers are negative, then why give Jewish outliers the space—and even fistfuls of currency—to defame Jews? A fair play rule would surely give Jewish Zionists alone the right to proclaim a verdict on Tutu: Anti-Israel or anti-Semite?

Here follow a couple of tactful Jewish Zionists and a forthright one giving, in obituaries, what they considered to be Tutu’s legacy apropos the Jews.

“Not a friend of Israel. Tutu saw through the prism of apartheid in South Africa, says ex-envoy.”

“Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second. Tutu was right about most things, but on Israel he was wrong,” states an ex-Israeli consul-general.

And then, a forthright Zionist, “Alan Dershowitz calls Desmond Tutu ‘Anti-Semite’ and ‘Bigot.”

He didn’t talk about the Israel lobby he talked about the Jewish lobby. He minimized the Holocaust. He said that getting killed in gas chambers was an easy death compared to apartheid. He said that Jews claimed a monopoly on the Holocaust. He demanded that Jews forgive the Nazis for killing them.

Possible to hate Israel and Zionism yet like Jews? Has anyone done it? Louis Farrakhan, the founder of the Nation of Islam, could not. Campaigning for Jesse Jackson in 1984, Farrakhan opined that “There must be an unwritten law that Israel and Jews cannot be criticized, particularly by blacks.” During the same campaign, he also said, “Two thousand years have not changed the Jews nor God’s condemnation of them.”

Zionists are not Jews? The Soviets never made a distinction. In his magisterial A History of the Jews, Paul Johnson wrote about a Ukrainian broadcast in 1959. “Judaic sermons are the sermons of bourgeois Zionists. The character of the Jewish religion serves the political aims of the Zionists.” Likewise, wrote Johnson, Vladimir Begun, in “Creeping Counter-Revolution,” stated, “No wonder the Zionists are gangsters since their ideas come from the holy Torah and the precepts of the Talmud.”

Still, Israel-haters regard their agenda as legitimate political action within the bounds of freedom of speech and association. The President of UCLA was warned that adopting the State Department definition of anti-Semitism would have a chilling effect on scholarly discussion of international affairs. Cutting through the verbiage, the complainant sought his freedom to equate Israel with Nazi Germany.

No doubt about it. The Zionist is the Jew and the Jew is the Zionist and never the twain shall part. It is not possible to hate Israel yet tolerate Jews. Desmond Tutu, treading the path of Anglican leaders before and after him proved to be all-too-human.

Steve Apfel is an economist and costing specialist, but most of all a prolific author of fiction and non-fiction. His blog, ‘Balaam’s curse,’ is followed in at least 15 countries.