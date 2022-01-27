The Rise of Blockchain Republics

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced an end to some medical mandates and virus-related restrictions in the United Kingdom, I thought: "This is a victory for nation-states over unitary global government." The reason the prime minister turned a 180 on his country's COVID-1984 tyranny seems to be intricately linked to his own personal scandals involving the breaking of various lockdown, masking, and social gathering rules that form the crux of the U.K.'s totalitarian health regime. If Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Bill Gates, or Anthony Fauci had complete control over the queen's realm, you can bet that the mandates would never go away. However, Boris is facing a vote of no confidence in Parliament and seeks to rally support from an increasingly fatigued and unhappy public by putting an end to what should never have been put in place. Once again, localized politics has cut the legs out from underneath the monster of international hegemony. This is a good thing.

Dissecting power into the smallest possible parts and spreading that power far and wide encourages personal freedom and individual rights and discourages the tyranny of oligarchs and authoritarians. It is why principles of federalism, when observed, have succeeded at stabilizing political systems and promoting general peace and why royal dynasties and dictatorships generally lead to bloodshed and turmoil. The more centralized power is, the more likely that power will be exercised tyrannically, and the more imperative it becomes for the people living under that tyranny to overthrow the whole system, rather than just some small malfunctioning part contained therein. So nation-states are a blessing not just because they allow the people of common cultures to come together in society to create beyond their own separate limitations, but also because they represent a necessary bulwark against the threats of totalitarian one-world government. Likewise, state and local governments provide invaluable checks on the threats of unjustly executed national power, and the individual appetites for power possessed by disparate politicians provide a check against the rise of aspiring tyrants. People in any society benefit when the ambitions of the unscrupulous are kept in a constant tug of war.

One would think the rise and eventual fall of every great empire in the history of the world would provide more than enough illumination for the Davos crowd to grasp that vast centralized power always leads to violence and destruction. The republican virtues of limited and representative government, separation of powers, and firm constitutional rights for citizens are not the idealistic daydreams of philosophers; they have proven over and over to constitute the most effective pragmatic mechanisms for extending the longevity of political systems. Once individual rights disappear and power amalgamates into the hands of a few, governments have an expiration date. The milk of tyrants always turns sour.

Alas, "elites" of every generation gorge on extra helpings of hubris while turning their noses up at wisdom, and their feasts invariably end the same way: expansive empires turned to dust because of gluttony. In the United States, the federal government has steadily stolen powers originating with the individual states or reserved for the American people since its inception. Individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution have been watered down or abandoned. The political parties have found they can obtain more power by pretending to oppose each other while really opposing the people. Representative government has become anything but "representative," as the votes of elected officials are owned by multinational corporations, foreign governments, and lobbyist groups trading backroom favors. The "free" press has withered into a farce for spouting propaganda dictated by its corporate and political masters. The central bankers figured out how to steal the wealth of the American people by depreciating the value of the dollars paid for their labor and transferring that wealth to the speculators on Wall Street. And the small collection of international financial titans has deduced how to use all these tricks in its bag to control the U.S. government at will, even when in direct conflict with the wishes of American citizens.

Mass illegal immigration, gutted domestic manufacturing, a heavy-handed and politicized Department of Justice, and a national security Deep State surveillance system — heralded by Davos and despised by ordinary Americans — have been the natural results.

For all of these reasons, the rise of blockchain technology comes at just the right moment in history to change everything. Simply stated, blockchain is a decentralized database of transactions, and the rate of its adoption around the world is occurring twice as fast as the internet's during its genesis. It is transforming the world of finance by introducing the existence of digital cryptocurrencies and other financial instruments that cannot be controlled or manipulated by central banks or government spendthrifts. It will not stop there. It represents a revolutionary redesign in the ways information, wealth, and governance function by undercutting centralized authority and empowering everyone else. It is the ultimate tool for slicing and dicing international authoritarianism into parts too dispersed for search engine and social media censors, corporate news propagandists, central bank thieves, or one-world government oligarchs to control.

If you have wondered why totalitarianism has come back into fashion and why Western leaders have spurned freedom for talk of wobbly notions of "democracy," it is because the decentralizing benefits of blockchain technology have the potential to flip the hierarchy of power on its head. Imagine a future where banks become unnecessary, central banks become obsolete, trade of goods and services no longer requires third-party lawyers or brokers, and personal wealth is secure from the snooping eyes of State agents. Imagine if Google's search engine, Twitter's and Facebook's fake "free speech" platforms, and breaking news websites could not be manipulated by corporate intermediaries working to stifle certain points of view and push others. Imagine if services once traditionally left to the government sphere could be contracted among private towns and citizens without any space for regulators or lawmakers to intervene. Imagine a world in which free speech and free trade are truly free, private property is secure from government taxation, Election Day votes are all easily verifiable through a public ledger, and people can choose to share information and ideas without the cultural Marxism of political correctness turning rights into liabilities. Moving away from transactions controlled and monitored by "elites," corporations, and governments and toward blockchain transactions that are "housed" nowhere, cannot be altered, and remain secured from bad actors means a system where censorship, coercion, and government monopoly fade away.

In other words, blockchain technology is the mother of all nuclear warheads against the Davos crowd's dreams of global empire and domination. No wonder we've had to go into medical lockdown for two years while the super-secret 1% of the 1% figure out how to "Great Reset" the world before the world figures out how to great reset them.

I remain convinced that we are on the threshold of a renaissance for freedom that cannot be terminated early by the collection of corporate, banking, and government powers working so hard today to maintain total control over their populations. Boris Johnson's "partygate" scandal is a timely reminder of how competing political interests work to prevent the accumulation of centralized power. What blockchain transaction technology represents is a force multiplier for creating competing political interests. It will do for federalism and separation of powers what venal politicians could not: protect the constitutional charters and natural rights of the people from the whims and abuses of tyrannical governance. It might even reorganize nation-states in ways that have nothing to do with political borders and everything to do with personal choice. Free nations may come roaring back to life. Behold the rise of blockchain republics!

Image via Peakpx.