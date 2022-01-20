The January 6 Narrative is Starting to Unravel

The Democrats and the propaganda ministry have tried to portray the events of January 6 as the greatest assault on democracy… in like, forever. But it seems like that narrative is starting to unravel. The unraveling began when many people began to suspect that the whole thing was a setup and started looking into it.

It wasn’t law enforcement or MSM journalists investigating -- they could be controlled. It was amateur citizen investigators using the power of the internet. Ah… the internet -- allowing average citizens to cross reference and collate a limitless sea of information. Our Founders would approve.

Citizen investigators began to identify individuals who were clearly involved in inciting the riot on January 6. But a curious number of them had not been arrested by the FBI, even though their identity was well known. One such individual is Ray Epps. Epps is seen on video urging the crowd to enter the Capitol building. He lives in Arizona on a ranch and hasn’t been arrested. There are numerous others, just like him. The question became unavoidable: Did the federal government have involvement in January 6? We don’t know the answer to that question -- and that’s a problem for a constitutional republic.

As this curious information began to come to public attention, the FBI cover-up started. It removed Ray Epps from its “most wanted” list and released a report stating that there was no evidence of a coordinated attack on the Capitol -- even though they had been calling it a coordinated attack for months. Apparently, the bureau hoped the whole thing would fade into obscurity. But it didn’t. Merrick Garland and San Fran Nan wouldn’t let it.

The proud head of the police part of our police state couldn’t let it go. Garland was having too much fun playing with his new “fully operational death star” -- which has the Orwellian name “Department of Justice.” The only thing missing is a “Peoples” at the beginning of that name. Unfortunately, Garland has bragged for months about his “shock and awe” campaign to bring insurrectionists to justice. The DoJ has had hundreds of citizens under arrest for months -- for the horrendous crimes of trespassing and taking selfies on Capitol grounds. What are prosecutors supposed to do? Go to the judge and say, “Oops! Our bad.” That’s not the way police states operate.

Merrick Garland isn’t the only one pushing the narrative beyond what the evidence supports. San Fran Nan has kept the topic in the news as well. She is facing a midterm shellacking, looking down the barrel of a Trump return to politics, and needs a propaganda blunt object with which to beat on Republicans. Her solution was simple, elegant, and stupid.

Appoint a committee to investigate something that didn’t happen -- the greatest assault on our democracy since Pearl Harbor -- or was it 9/11, I forget.

Add a couple of useful idiot Republicans -- preferably of the #NeverTrump variety.

Subpoena every Republican in the known universe.

Provide creative leaks to the awaiting propaganda ministry. [Pelosi note to self: Don’t forget to add Adam Schiff to the committee]

Viola, a year’s worth of negative Trump news cycles. Maybe it could even be stretched to three years. But after a year of investigating an insurrection that the FBI said wasn’t an insurrection, the questions started to get a bit too inconvenient for San Fran Nan’s committee. So, she did what masters do. She jerked the leash hard, and her twin dogs barked. The committee released a statement defending Ray Epps, and the FBI arrested Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, and a number of his fellow travelers.

In August of 2021, the FBI said there was no evidence of a coordinated attack on the Capitol. Now, in January of 2022, the FBI is saying that Rhodes organized teams to conduct an armed paramilitary operation to prevent congressional certification of the vote. There’s just one problem: It never happened. Except for the activities of Ray Epps, who is no longer wanted by the FBI, there was no coordination at all of the mob at the Capitol. Stewart Rhodes was present, but he never entered the Capitol, and like the other Oath Keepers present, he was unarmed. In fact, the only firearms present in the Capitol on that day were those in the possession of the Capitol Police -- one of which was used to kill an unarmed protester.

The indictment of the Oath Keepers is not about what they did. It’s about what they wanted to do -- even though they didn’t do it. Crimes of intent are tricky things to prosecute. How can any man know what’s in another man’s heart and mind? Does the FBI have some evidence of his actual desire, or is Steward Rhodes automatically guilty of wrong-think because he’s a patriotic (e.g., anti-government) conservative?

Maybe the FBI has gotten possession of incriminating emails. It’s possible that Rhodes (a Yale-trained lawyer) blasted out his insurrection plans with his Gmail account. Of course, the jury will also need to consider the FBI history of falsifying emails, such as it did to get warrants against Carter Page.

Maybe the FBI has witnesses that overheard the Oath Keepers’ plans. The bureau is well known for planting informants in organizations suspected of subversion. But whatever witnesses it has had better have more credibility than Andrew McCabe, Peter Stzrok, Kevin Clinesmith, or any of the three agents that have been removed from the Whitmer kidnapping witness list.

I’m not jumping to any conclusions about the Oath Keepers. Whatever evidence the FBI has, is going to need very close examination -- by an army of citizen investigators. Don’t underestimate their abilities. Doing so didn’t work out so well for Dan “Fake but Accurate” Rather.

Much to the FBI’s consternation, the January 6 investigation hasn’t faded, and the amateur investigations continue. The questions are getting more inconvenient by the nanosecond.

Now we have an attorney general and various FBI officials who can do little more than stammer, mutter the words “ongoing investigation,” and stare at the ceiling while being questioned by Congress. “Ongoing investigation” is starting to feel like the new “pleading the 5th.”

After the Republicans win the midterm elections, they should keep the January 6 committee in place -- but under new management. San Fran Nan’s committee set a few precedents that should be very useful. The minority party has no rights. Committee members are subject to the approval of the Speaker of the House. Executive privilege is a thing of the past. Any member of the opposing party is also fair game. The Republicans should subpoena Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, and Nancy Pelosi. I’m dying to see how Granny Boxwine does under questioning from Ted Cruz. Watching Cackles Harris laugh nervously at every question should just about end her political future -- if she hasn’t already ended it herself. Heck, they should even subpoena the electronic devices of “Shifty” Schiff and “Bang-Bang the Fang Fang” Swalwell. I’m sure they have some interesting texts and emails about January 6 as well.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (afnn.us). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Tyler Merbler