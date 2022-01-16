Munchausen's White House

Munchausen Syndrome and Munchausen by Proxy are two forms of a rare, grave mental illness in which a deranged person seeks attention, power, and admiration by faking sickness and malady, including unnecessary hospitalization, in themselves or in a proxy. The proxy is a vulnerable person over whom the unhinged person has power. The proxy form of this characterological mental illness occurs when a caregiver with a pathological need to appear devoted and caring inflicts, worsens, and dramatizes illness in a dependent person. People with Munchausen by Proxy (MSP) enjoy medical and hospital environments, seek close relationships with medical personnel, and revel in being admired as devoted caregivers who have turned over their lives to care for sick family members. The MSP abuser fears that his victim will be given the appropriate treatments and recover, thereby risking discovery of his malignant mishandling of another's health.

The Biden administration machinations regarding the Wuhan virus parallel the course of MSP against an entire nation.

The PBS Christmas Special that aired on 12/23/21 featured mostly masked nurses singing a rackety, godless show tune to an audience of one unmasked, uncomfortable Jill Biden. The creepy exhibition reflects a pathological need for the Biden administration to view the American people as sick and in need of government nurses.

Gone are the choruses of joyful American children singing Christmas carols in this White House. In the first place, the left doesn't like the idea of children. The only little womb-survivors they celebrate are artificially procreated babies acquired by homosexual men. Instead of Christmas as a holiday for children to celebrate the God-Man's birth, the Biden White House seizes the opportunity to inculcate our identity as medical patients, as a sick and disabled people suffering an untreatable, mysterious illness without reliable therapeutics.

In July of 2021, again fawningly promoted on PBS (co-conspirator to the administration's sinister subjugation of a once proud, brave American people), Biden played the caring parent, committing federal disability funding for people with the dubious malady called "long COVID." He stated, "Many Americans who seemingly recover from the virus still face lingering breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain, and fatigue." The insidious message is that Americans will never recover. Biden's symptom list is Munchausen's dream, because they are vague, subjective, unmeasurable and untreatable conditions that readily become permanent. The dangling of federal disability benefits could create an enormous class of professionally disabled, tax-payer supported people — which is the Democrats' goal for America.

The term Munchausen Syndrome has an unusual and colorful history. The conditions were named by a brilliant British physician named Richard Asher. Asher was an early advocate for evidence-based medical treatment as well as a gifted philologist who complained in a 1958 article, "Why Are Medical Journals So Dull?" Dr. Asher wrote an influential paper in 1947 taking a passionate stand against the dangers of keeping patients in bed for long periods of time — timely advice because, with the suppression of scientific therapeutics, many government-controlled doctors and hospitals have inflicted the harmful, sometimes fatal, practice of prolonged bed restriction on Wuhan virus patients.

For you rock fans, Richard Asher was the father of Peter Asher of the '60s rock duo Peter and Gordon. Peter was gifted the beautiful song "World Without Love" by Paul McCartney.

Writing in the 1950s, Dr. Asher described adults coming to hospital seeking unending care for mysterious illnesses. He later expanded understanding of the syndrome to include a clinical picture devoid of primary hypochondria in which a caregiver, usually a mother, was secretly inflicting or worsening illness in her child proxy to maintain medical involvement in the child's life.

Today, it is estimated that victims of MSP are murdered by the so-called caregiver in about 10% of cases. Dr. Asher named the syndrome after a popular and enduring fictional character, Baron Munchausen. The Baron was created by German author Rudolph Erich Raspe in his fantasy novel, Baron Munchausen's Narratives of His Marvellous Travels and Campaigns in Russia, published in 1785. Baron Munchausen is an enduring and beloved satirical character due to his ludicrous exaggerations of his military exploits. The Munchausen character is used to teach children that it is naughty to tell fibs. The fictional Baron Munchausen was based on a real-life Baron Von Munchhausen, who was celebrated for regaling dinner guests with tall tales of his military exploits.

The great discoveries of psychiatry and psychology over the last one hundred years were made almost entirely by European and European-American theorists, who could today be called People of No Color (PONC). In recent years, the American Psychiatric Association, bowing to pressure to remove the European PONC names of pioneering researchers from the diagnostic classification, removed the name "Munchausen" by stages. By 2013, Munchausen Syndrome had been totally replaced with Factitious Disorder. (The insights of Dr. Asperger also got the boot.) Factitious disorder reframes the focus on the alleged medical conditions. It does not capture the diabolical, scheming nature of MSP.

In addition to a lifetime of typical political lying, Biden has a Munchausian history of fabricating stories of his own valor and compassion. In the infamous plagiarism that ended his 1987 presidential bid, Biden not only stole another man's ideas, but stole another man's life story of determination and courage. Biden claims to have stood bravely in Selma and Birmingham in the thick of the civil rights movement — lie — to have been arrested in Soweto — lie — implied his son died a war hero — lie. In recent years, he said his wife barely escaped with her life from a house fire, when in fact a pot boiled over in the kitchen. He disgustingly lied about visiting the Tree of Life synagogue after the 2018 mass murder there. He insisted that a group of African-American children in bathing suits snuggle up to him while he babbled nonsense about his intrepid faceoff with Corn Pop's straight razor. And he was a state football champion.

Munchausen by proxy is a deadly mental disease. When President Trump recommended proven treatments for Wuhan virus infection, such as hydroxychloroquine, he was vilified. How many Americans have died because Biden and his chaotic excuse for an administration refuse to acknowledge the origins of the virus? How many have died because no treatments or wrong treatments have been applied?

If demented, evil people were manipulating the medical system to harm your children, what would you do? They are.

