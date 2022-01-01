"Men have forgotten God". When Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was still a young child growing up in Russia/Soviet Union many of the elder population were asked, why is all this calamity falling upon us? Why are the authorities limiting our freedoms and choices? Why are we not allowed our basic human rights? Why are we starving to death? Why are the authorities creating a surveillance police state that monitors our every move? Why are we being sent to the gulags for our disagreement with the authorities? Why are our churches being shuttered? Why is religion forbidden?

The answer that Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn remembers hearing as a child from the older, more experienced, wiser Russians was that "Men have forgotten God; that's why all of this has happened." The Marxist/Leninist/Stalinist government and rule was allowed to happen and expand. And thus it became more dictatorial, oppressive, and authoritative. All this, according to the elderly Russians, because men had forgotten God.

George Washington said during his farewell address over 200 years ago "that of all the pillars of political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.” Meaning that if we want to have a vital robust constitutional republic, religion and morality have to be a vital part of the formula. John Adams said that our Constitution itself only works if America is a religious nation. Adams went on to say the "chains that bind" are not within the written word of the Constitution, but must come from inside man himself. Over two decades ago, Speaker of the House New Gingrich said that our democracy cannot last if 13-year-olds kill each other over a pair of basketball shoes, 14-year-olds get pregnant, 15-year-olds get AIDs, and 17-year-olds can't read the diploma they were just handed. Jonathon Cahn most recently warns us thru his books of the Harbinger. History repeats itself, because human nature does not change.

As we look at the life of Solzhenitsyn, the proclamation from Washington, the predictions from Adams and Gingrich, we should take them very seriously and with a sober mind.

When we look at what has happened in our country just these last two short years, we ask...

How is it that a disease from a military lab in China has devastated our country and close to one million Americans have died, and yet no one, nor no country has been held accountable?

How is it that the military leaders have openly defied the President of the United States and have not been court martialed?

How is it that over half of the Americans believe that the presidential election of 2020 was stolen, but yet if it is stated out loud, one risks imprisonment or lawsuits?

How is it that the present person occupying the White House can openly ignore the Constitution and federal laws by opening our borders to illegal immigrants, drug cartels, terrorists, and child traffickers... and that occupier of the White House is not impeached?

How is it that inflation can rise well over 6% in a 12-month period, and yet we're told it is capitalism's fault, not the error of big oppressive government edicts?

How is it that during the Trump administration there were Deep State employees of the federal government who willfully, aggressively, openly, and with no consequences defied the president and federal law?

How is it that we have an FBI/CIA/NSA that openly ignored federal laws and willfully violated the Constitution of the previous administration; and have yet to be held accountable?

How is it that on January 6, 2020, mostly peaceful protesters in the City of Washington, demanded a full accounting of broken election laws and probable election theft and because of this, hundreds are still held in a Washington D.C. version of the Gulag without bail and without formal charges filed? This is something and somewhere that Solzhenitsyn would be very familiar with.

How is it that during the summer riots of 2020, when BLM and Antifa were destroying our cities, killing fellow Americans, and destroying millions of dollars in property no one was held accountable? But if someone tweets, emails, or Facebooks that the present administration is illegitimate; then the FBI shows up on your doorstep with questions about "insurrection?"

Sure, some of these answers deal with politics, society, and history. Some of the answers deal with the local district attorneys, big city mayors, the Supreme Court, and what is taught in the classroom. But... the real answer to what ails America today has a lot more to do with the spiritual side of man. The part of man that must know he is being held to a standard by someone greater than man himself. The part of man that must know that it does not all end "with a ride in the back of a hearse." The part of man that must know he will be held accountable when all is done. Karl Marx had written that "religion… is the opium of the people." And yet the governments established under the teachings of Marx have brutally murdered millions of their own people. When a citizenry collectively believes and has the faith of a higher power, and when the government of this citizenry is led by people of faith; usually -- again usually, the government is a kinder and gentler and caring ruling class and is also a wiser type of government. Usually. Not perfect by any means, but better for sure. History on this is clear.

When we look for the answers to why have these things gone so wrong so quickly, I suspect we can really find those answers; if we look hard enough and are honest enough. And by the way, it really has not been that quickly. We have raised a generation since the 1960s questioning "Is God Dead?" And now,that generation is in power in the city of Washington. What did we think would then happen? The American experiment was built on four vital columns of steel. They were Faith, Family, Freedom, and the Free-Markets. The American house appears to be crumbling and titling ever so quickly into a disastrous collapse. This is because the four principal pillars are being knocked out from under it. For the constitutional republic to stand, the four basic columns must be reinforced under the house. Starting with Faith. Faith is the cornerstone. For when "Men have forgotten God", the house will undoubtedly crumble. And something else will be built upon the ruins, and this something else will look nothing like America. Just ask Solzhenitsyn, and Washington, and Adams, and...

Image: PxHere