Lockdowns, Masks, and Vaccines Have All Been Complete Failures, But That’s Not the Real Problem

It’s becoming ever more apparent that the government health intelligentsia’s efforts to protect Americans from COVID have been a complete failure. That’s why you’ve heard nothing about its success.

But here’s what we do know for sure:

There’s never been any convincing evidence that wearing a loose-fitting rag over your face stops viral spread, but if that doesn’t give one pause to question the efficacy of the practice, then there’s always the incontrovertible fact that there isn’t a single place on the planet which can be pointed toward as the beacon of evidence for the efficacy of mask mandates.

Regarding the insanity of mass masking, Ian Miller continues doing the yeoman’s work of using government-collected data to produce very convincing arguments that the cloth masks and mandates are useless, in both easily digestible graphics and prose, on his Substack and Twitter account -- both of which I recommend. You won’t be shocked to learn that the media has, thus far, been uninterested in reporting any of it.

Those who brought us the six-foot distancing standard have openly admitted that they invented it without any real scientific premise -- it just sounded good, and they thought it was something people could easily follow. And societal lockdowns in general, once just a matter of “the science,” have proven to be more counterproductive than productive. Italy, which is often credited as having “invented” the concept of a national lockdown” in the West, implemented “some of the strictest lockdown measures in the world,” according to Thomas Fazi and Toby Green at UnHerd. They continue:

Yet Italy is also one of the countries with the highest mortality rate per capita – well above the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, and several other countries that adopted much less restrictive measures. And there’s evidence that this isn’t despite the lockdowns, but, most likely, because of them.

Similarly, lockdowns have obviously failed in America. Texas and Florida, for example, have fared much better than the crazed lockdown prisons of New York and New Jersey. People aren’t fleeing to places like Texas and Florida in record numbers because they think COVID will be more likely to kill them in these less restrictive places. Rather, they know, beyond any shadow of doubt, that COVID is unlikely to kill them in any state, and are simply seeking greener pastures when it comes to their own life and liberty.

Like the stupid masks and the stupid lockdowns that have proven to be more harmful than helpful, the vaccines have also proven entirely ineffective at achieving what we were all promised they would.

These vaccines do not prevent infection. These vaccines do not prevent transmission. These vaccines, at best, help to prevent serious illness or death from infection. In this regard, it’s very difficult to understand these drugs to be “vaccines” at all. And these drugs most certainly introduce unknown health risks for healthy people who are at virtually zero risk of harm from the virus. One study finds, for example, that teenage boys who get the jab are six times more likely to be hospitalized from heart complications related to the vaccine than they are at risk of hospitalization due to the virus.

Those are facts. And, knowing that those are indisputable facts that not even Dr. Anthony Fauci would refute, there is no reason for any rational human being to support universal vaccination or perpetual booster shots for COVID.

The vaccines do not provide the salvation that was promised. Government lockdowns create more harm than good. Masks do not work, and have never worked anywhere. There is ample evidence to prove all of that, and so clear is this evidence now that Britain has just announced that it would be ending nearly all anti-COVID restrictions, including masking in public, vaccine passes for large venues, and all work-from-home requirements.

That’s good news. America followed the Euro-herd into lockdown, and following them out would be a welcome development. But the biggest problem with the anti-COVID restrictions isn’t that they don’t work. The problem with them is something much more fundamental.

On Bill Maher’s most recent show, Bari Weiss stumbles upon the most important problem with these restrictions, passionately telling Maher and his audience:

I’m sorry, if you believe the science, you will look at the data that we did not have two years ago, and you will find out that cloth masks do not do anything. You will realize that you can show your vaccine passport at a restaurant and still be asymptomatic and carrying Omicron. And you will realize, most importantly, that this is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime… People are killing themselves. They’re anxious. They are depressed. They are lonely. That is why we need to end it, more than any inconvenience to that it’s been to the rest of us. I think…it’s a pandemic of bureaucracy!

And the audience, undoubtedly comprised of mostly leftwing mask mavens and Fauci cultists, roared its applause.

There is no greater sign that the tide is turning against our oppressors than that, but it seems clear to me that the audience missed the point of her comments, and, quite frankly, I’m not sure that it was even entirely clear to Ms. Weiss.

There are two ways to look at this argument to end masking, lockdowns, and vaccine requirements.

The first is that because all of these infringements upon our liberty failed miserably and are not only entirely ineffective but harmful, we can and should go back to something close to what life looked like before. This appears to be why so many people have now begun to oppose them.

But imagine, for one moment, that the lockdowns, masks, or vaccines actually did work. Would that mean the government could force us to take experimental vaccines, lock down society, or mask up into perpetuity? Because that wouldn’t address the myriad other problems that Ms. Weiss describes as the result of government policy when it comes to COVID, like rampant loneliness, depression, anxiety, drug abuse, and suicide.

No, the problem with vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and compulsory masking is not that they don’t work, but that they take the life out of life. The problem is that by submitting to all of that in order to have a small sense of security, we traded our freedom to go to church, to dine at our neighborhood restaurant with friends, to attend a football game, to earn a living without being forced to inject substances into our bodies, and to even see our friends and neighbors smiling at us when we pass them at the grocery store.

Those are the things that make life worth living. And even if lockdowns, masks, and the vaccines did work, what we’ve seen these past two years would still amount to nothing more than an unjust and tyrannical violation of our God-given right to life and liberty, which our government exists to protect.

If we can’t be sure that we’re arguing on those grounds, rather than arguing about the efficacy of these particular infringements upon our liberty by an unelected and unaccountable government bureaucracy, then we can be sure that the next infringements they devise for us will be far more brazen and harmful.

