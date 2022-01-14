It’s Time to Admit Failure in the War Against COVID

Israel has been at the forefront of the unconventional/politically oriented means of combatting a respiratory virus.

Despite nearly 90% of the adult population being fully vaccinated, with vaccines originally touted as nearly 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, Israel is currently experiencing the highest rate of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began. There is no magic solution in sight except ultimate herd immunity which the latest variant, omicron, may well bring about.

The same is true for virtually every Western country, including the United States, that has followed the same procedures and protocols. Having, for political reasons, stupidly committed to doing the impossible, defeating or eradicating a respiratory virus, it is time to admit failure.

That’s assuming the bureaucrats and governing elites, in their hubris, are capable of doing so. If not, then the citizenry must say ‘no’ and do it for them.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Israel enforced lockdowns and isolation, mask mandates, travel restrictions, and mass vaccinations. Then they returned to lockdowns and mandates for additional booster shots when their great hope, the vaccines, did not work as advertised.

Throughout the pandemic, they, as did their counterparts in the United States, refused to consider any other alternatives. Other proven therapeutics such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, were ridiculed and effectively outlawed as the fixation on vaccines drove the medical bureaucracy, resulting in the needless hospitalization and deaths of thousands.

Ultimately, the political class in Israel and America destroyed the education of the children, driving many to drugs and suicide. They undermined and permanently devastated livelihoods and the economy as well as basic human rights and access to medical care while enriching the pharmaceutical companies.

The corporate and social media in both countries ridiculed, slandered, and discredited thousands of medical professionals and scientists who criticized the regimens and proposed common sense solutions based on previous experience and knowledge of respiratory viruses. The Great Barrington Declaration has been signed by more than 916,000 such doctors and scientists from around the world. Their proposals were ignored and essentially outlawed by the bureaucracies in both countries.

These same government medical bureaucrats refused to admit that natural immunity is more protective than a vaccine. When confronted with the reality of the failure of the vaccines to stop the transmission of the virus, they doubled down and demanded the citizenry acquiesce to endless booster shots. They branded, without any scientific basis, people who chose not to get vaccinated, as enemies of the public and as spreaders of the disease.

And yet even as their failures become self-evident, they still prescribe and promote the same failed policies as they cannot admit their failures.

Recently Professor Ehud Qimron, a leading authority on epidemiology and the head of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University, wrote a scathing public letter to the Israeli Ministry of Health that could have been addressed to the FDA, the CDC, the Biden administration, and the denizens of the American corporate and social media.

Professor Qimron begins his letter expressing the sentiments of the medical professionals, the scientists and the few journalists and columnists who were warning the American people that the nation had embarked on the wrong path beginning in March of 2020:

In the end, the truth will always be revealed, and the truth about the coronavirus policy is beginning to be revealed. When the destructive concepts collapse one by one, there is nothing left but to tell the experts who led the management of the pandemic-- we told you so. Two years too late you finally realize that a respiratory virus cannot be defeated and that any such attempt is doomed to fail. You do not admit it, you have admitted almost no mistake in the last two years, but in retrospect it is clear that you have failed miserably in almost all your actions, and even the media is already having a hard time covering your shame. You refused to admit that the infection comes in waves that fade by themselves, despite years of observations and scientific knowledge. You insisted on attributing every decline of a wave solely to your actions, and so through false propaganda, “you overcame the plague.” And again you defeated it, and again and again.

Professor Qimron continues:

You refused to admit that recovery is more protective than a vaccine, despite previous knowledge and observations showing that non-recovered vaccinated people are more likely to be infected than recovered people. You refused to admit that the vaccinated are contagious despite the observations. Based on this, you hoped to achieve herd immunity by vaccination-- and you failed that as well.

In the later part of the letter:

However, from the heights of your hubris, you have also ignored the fact that in the end the truth will be revealed. And it begins to be revealed. The truth is you have brought the public’s trust in you to an unprecedented low, and you have eroded your status as a source of authority. The truth is that you have burned hundreds of billions of shekels to no avail-- for publishing intimidation, for ineffective tests, for destructive lockdowns and for disrupting life in the last two years. You have destroyed the education of our children and their future. You made children feel guilty, scared, smoke, drink, get addicted, and quarrel, as school principals around the country attest. You have harmed livelihoods, the economy, human rights, mental health, and physical health.

Professor Qimrom concludes:

There is currently no medical emergency, but you have been cultivating such a condition for two years now because of a lust for power, budgets, and control. The only emergency now is that you still set policies and hold huge budgets for propaganda and psychological engineering instead of directing them to strengthen the health care system. This emergency must stop!

Everyone should read the full text of the letter.

The time has come for the American people to follow Professor Qimron’s lead, stand up and declare that the powers-to-be have utterly failed and the pandemic is over.

Image: IDF Spokesperson's Unit photographer, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain