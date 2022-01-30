Israel: A Profile in Vaccine failure and a Warning to the World

“Israel's daily COVID-19 cases reach record 83,653,” says Wednesday’s news wire.

“COVID-19 in Israel: Serious cases increase tenfold in span of a month, continue to rise,” announces a recent headline from the Jerusalem Post.

Elsewhere we learn that Israel’s positive test rate is a staggering 29.63 percent. This means that nearly one third of all Covid tests taken by Israelis are coming back positive.

Israel is obviously a country in deep Covid trouble with the SARS-CoV-2 virus running out of control in that nation.

Revealingly, Israel happens to be one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world. Some 80 percent of its adult population have been double vaccinated and some 55 percent have received a booster.

Even though Israel’s population is heavily vaccinated and boostered, the country is posting unprecedented case numbers. On January 25, Israel reported over 101,905 cases which is more than 10 times its pre-vaccination high. In other words, now that the Israeli people have been mass injected with the mRNA vaccines, their cases have gone up by more than 1000 percent.

Neither has the heavy vaccine coverage reduced the incidence of serious Covid. Last week, Israel’s weekly Covid hospital admissions reached a record which exceeded the country’s pre-vaccine high by nearly two hundred percent.

At the beginning of the worldwide vaccination crusade the vaccinators and their collaborators told us that the Covid vaccines were highly effective. The figures bandied about were 94 to 95 percent.

If this were even remotely true, Israel would have triumphed over Covid months ago.

Instead we get this headline: Highly vaccinated Israel has the most COVID-19 cases per capita in the world.

After more than a year of frenzied injectioneering, Israel’s numbers are worse than ever. Not only have the vaccines not conquered Covid, they have made the situation worse.

Israel’s plight mirrors that of other highly vaccinated countries that have also experienced record-breaking case numbers.

This is what mass injecting of the mRNA vaccines into a population gets you: the more you vaccinate against Covid-19 the more Covid-19 you get.

And we are not even talking about the side effects of these improperly tested vaccines, which have seriously injured and killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Reports of death to the VAERS system exploded after the introduction of the Covid vaccines. As of January 14, there have been more than one million reports of adverse reactions to VAERS in connection with the mRNA injections.

In the last twelve months more than one thousand studies and articles appeared in peer-reviewed scientific journals that discuss the serious side effects of these experimental mRNA products.

And yet, even as we speak, a campaign is underway to inject all Israelis above 18 years of age with a second booster.

This is a hail Mary – a shot in the dark – by the vaccinators.

We know that the fourth shot will not work. Less than two weeks ago, The Times of Israel ran an article titled: Israeli trial, world’s first, finds 4th dose ‘not good enough’ against Omicron.

The piece quoted Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, a lead researcher in the experiment, who confirmed that the vaccines are simply “not good enough” to counteract the Omicron variant.

Despite this, the vaccinators in Israel – as well as in some other places – have decided to go ahead with administering the doomed fourth dose while exposing its recipients to the risk of serious side effects.

The vaccinators are doing this even though they know that repeated mRNA injections progressively destroy the immune system of their recipients.

This is what we read in a recent Bloomberg report:

“European Union regulators warned that frequent Covid-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible. Repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune response and tire out people, according to the European Medicines Agency.”

According to Marco Cavaleri, the Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), boosters “can be done once, or maybe twice, but it’s not something that we can think should be repeated constantly.”

Given all the information we now have, the decision by the Israeli authorities to administer the ineffective and dangerous fourth shot violates the principles of sound science, reason, and moral law.

Israel is a case study of vaccine failure and of the brutal mindset of the vaccinators who willingly sacrifice people’s health and lives.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.