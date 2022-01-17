Fighters Are Uncovering 2020 Election Ugliness in Michigan

Michigan grassroots conservatives continue in their efforts to bring to light the malfeasance, fraud, and violation of Michigan election law that occurred in the 2020 election, particularly in Detroit. They are continually reminded by mainstream media and the Michigan secretary of state that the 2020 election was the most secure in history. The observations and sworn testimonies of many citizens do not support this notion.

Using COVID as the excuse, the secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, mailed out unrequested absentee ballot applications. What authority did she have? The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that she did have authority under state law and the Michigan constitution. But Judge Patrick Meter, in a dissenting opinion, said that she "was not expressly granted the authority to send unsolicited absentee voter applications by the Legislature under state law." It was a stretch to assume that because of the passage of Proposal 3 in Michigan in 2018, allowing for no-excuse absentee voting, the secretary of state had the right to take it a step farther and mail out millions of unsolicited absentee ballot applications. This provided low-hanging fruit for would-be ballot-harvesters and stuffers. She also allowed a partisan organization, Rock the Vote, to funnel new registrations into the Qualified Voter File (QVF). Black American election integrity expert Linda Lee Tarver noted how unprecedented this was in Michigan and that Benson simply "got away with it." The state Legislature should have asserted its constitutional right of jurisdiction over election matters instead of allowing decisions to be outsourced to the Executive Branch and the courts.

At the TCF center in Detroit, late-night ballot dumps were ridiculed as the incident of the little red wagon just innocently doing its job delivering camera equipment. It appeared to be a straw-man distraction from the real "red" flag, which was the white van that delivered ballots at 3:30 A.M. and 4:40 A.M. Possibly up to 30,000 ballots were estimated in these deliveries, as seen in video footage that Detroit election officials wish would just disappear. Election officials just chalked this up to supposedly massive numbers of absentee ballots that still required processing despite all the fancy high-speed tabulators, courtesy of Zuck Bucks infusion into Detroit.

Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity (MC4EI) recently collaborated, in Detroit, with Christina Bobb of OANN in interviewing affiants who were GOP poll challengers in the 2020 election. In the wee morning hours, Biden supposedly overcame a 450,000-vote differential to overtake Trump by 154,000 votes after counting had concluded.

There were counting tables where there was no ballot-counting for hours and, as the evening wore on, poll workers laid their heads down on the tables and went to sleep. Yet we are told that early-morning "counting" was necessary because of the huge wave of absentee ballots that was expected due to COVID. Apparently, this wave came in after Republican poll workers and challengers went home or, more to the point, were forced out in a war of attrition.

GOP poll challengers were verbally abused with profanity, threatened, and even physically accosted. They were threatened into keeping a six-foot distance due to COVID or they would be thrown out. Democrat poll workers observed no such social distancing. A court settlement before the election allowed for GOP poll challengers to move within this six-foot distance. But word of this court decision was, somehow, not conveyed to the poll workers by the election officials. How convenient! No one was held accountable according to details released in the explosive report, "TCF Timeline: The 2020 General Election in Detroit. See page 18.

Absentee ballots arrived at the TCF in unmarked vehicles, some with out-of-state license plates. No bipartisan accompaniment of these ballots. No chain of custody with a record as to where these were transported from, times of departure and arrival, and who was transporting. Most importantly, how many ballots were being transported?

Eyewitness testimony noted that thousands of illegitimate ballots were processed at the TCF center in Detroit. Thousands of supposedly "new" registrants were noted on the day of election.

On the day after the election, thousands of ballots were still being "processed" as they represented "voters" not on the registration rolls. Their data were, therefore, entered in long after poll closure.

The official explanation was that these mystery ballots had been processed prior to arrival at the TCF center and had been matched with the registration rolls and verified, but because of a "clerical error" in failing to click "save," the information was not preserved. This is not likely with thousands of ballots in question, as noted by clerks from other counties interviewed (p. 36) by MC4EI.

Meanwhile, vote-harvesters (see Meyers) were observed right in front of the Detroit Department of Elections in full view of election workers. Disregarding the "one vote per one person" rule, thousands of ballots were stuffed into the "convenient" drop boxes (p. 12). Around two dozen GOP volunteers functioned as ballot-trackers at several of the over 20 satellite voting centers around Detroit during the weeks leading up to and including Election Day and Nov. 4. They observed countless irregularities, including violating ballot secrecy with transporting of ballots in open, accessible trays, voters being enticed to vote by rewards of food and drink, and people dropping off multiple ballots.

Democrats are notorious for moving the goal posts in their arguments. First, they have claimed there is no election fraud. Then, yes, there is fraud, but not enough to overturn an election! Grassroots Republicans have responded with repeated requests to examine the ballots, voting machines, and registration rolls to settle the issue once and for all using all the tools of forensic analysis. Sorry, they say — it might interfere with democracy! What they really are doing is running out the clock until the 22 months is over (in Sep. 2022) for retention of election-related materials as required by federal law. Much, no doubt, has already been deleted, destroyed, or censored. Clean-up completed! Even as early as Dec. 1, 2020, following the contentious presidential election, Secretary Benson sent a memo to clerks in Michigan counties with orders for them to "delete Electronic Poll Book software and associated files." This was despite the growing demands for post-election audits.

Many grassroots conservative organizations have sprouted up all over the nation in response to the 2020 election. Joe Brandis, president of Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity (MC4EI.com), and Patrice Johnson, president of Pure Integrity for Michigan Elections, among others, are tirelessly working to shine a light on the woeful lack of election integrity and security.

Leftist liberals gush over being "woke." Conservatives should celebrate that the 2020 election was their "wake-up call." It is no longer business as usual for them or "don't worry, next time!" Michigan conservative Republicans understand that the well-being of America is at stake. In the words of Montesquieu, "the tyranny of a prince is not so dangerous to the public welfare as the apathy of a citizen in a democracy."

Rebecca Behrends, M.D. is a retired E.D. physician and vice president of research for Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity (MC4EI.com).

Image: Tom Arthur via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.