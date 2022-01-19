Don't Get Cocky about the Midterms

We are hearing a lot of people expressing happiness at the low Biden poll numbers, and some are looking forward to a Democrat crash later this year. One conservative outlet stated, "The polling confirms voters are fed up with Mr. Biden's failures. After a year of Biden-driven decline, Americans are looking for a positive, forward-looking alternative." Perhaps they are counting their chickens before they are hatched?

This writer looked up some history about changes in control of the House and Senate and found the following:

(1) The Democrats gained the House and Senate back in 2006. President George Bush's approval ratings that year, according to Gallup, hovered in the high 30th percentile, with brief moments above 40. If Biden's approval ratings remain low throughout the year, predictions of a Republican sweep of House and Senate might materialize. However, we cannot forget that by 2006, it became clear than Pres. Bush and his secretary of state, the revered phony Gen. Colin Powell, had presented bald-faced lies to the public about the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq as an excuse to invade that terrible country. So far, a lie of that magnitude has not been forthcoming from the Biden tirades and drivel. Rather, we have been blessed with merely hearing a bunch of lesser lies and distortions.

(2) In 1994, both Houses went Republican, yet in January of that year, Pres. Clinton's approval rating was at 58%, but by the two months prior to November, it had fallen to about 40%. The low presidential approval just prior to the November election suggests last-minute disaffection, but that year does show that the high level of popularity achieved by Clinton at the beginning of and for most of the year did not translate into victory at the time of the election in November. This would thus suggest caution in turning Biden's low rating now into any kind of assurance about outcomes in November.

(3) Lastly, during the year 2016, the last year of his two terms in office, Pres. Obama had an approval rating in the 50th-plus percentile, and 58% by the end of the year, but the Republicans took control of the House and the Senate as well as the presidency. Thus, there is not a one-to-one relation between a president's January approval early in an election year and election results in November for the House or the Senate.

With this background in mind, the polls about Biden's sinking poll numbers could engender a sense of complacency among conservatives — the feeling that winning back control is "in the bag." With the COVID bogeyman as the excuse for widespread out-of-control mail-in ballots and ballot-harvesting, we remain in a precarious position. Democratic process is under attack. Further, in computerized voting, where voters mark their ballots in one place and then walk to another location to a computer where they insert their ballot, we see intrinsically the opportunities for fraud. This fraud, especially in densely populated areas, is something Democrats have fewer scruples about than Republicans. What is there to keep operatives at the polls from inserting hundreds or more ballots into the computers when no one is around? It takes much less time to do this "fixing" than when ballots were created by voting machines, where each voter's vote was finalized by shifting a large lever to the right. Those analog machines were much harder to tamper with than these computerized voting machines, because now your vote goes in in less than a second.

So, friends, we should believe that Republicans (that is not synonymous with conservatives) will re-take the House or Senate only when we see it. Not only does history suggest that low presidential approval in January does not correlate with a shift in power in November, but the opposition party, the Democrats, are no longer controlled by the natural rights and individualistic values or the morality of the founders of our republic. Rather, they have shifted to a woke, cultural Marxist dogma, and violent rhetoric beyond anything we have ever seen or heard from sea to shining sea. We may be at a tipping point where leftist takeover of the government may be incipient and past political shifts will be history.

On January 11, a small cadre of Republican senators led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, the king of non-speak, publicly spoke against certain changes in the filibuster rules of the Senate that Sen. Schumer wishes to make in order to pass dangerous changes to our voting laws. To me, this Republican presentation was a pathetic exercise of poor public speaking by a bunch of candidates for senior class president in a high school. None bothered to introduce himself by name or state of residence, and none condemned any of his colleagues in the Senate by name (although Sen. Lankford at least criticized Sen. Schumer by name).

Both the House and the Senate have rules against impugning the motives of another member of those bodies, but those rules should be ignored. Only one senator had a small visual aid with his comments in order to emphasize the point or points being made, and none had the cojones like Marjorie Taylor Greene to use the word "communist" when referring to some members of the Democrat cabal.

The public presentation by Sen. McConnell and his team was a presentation without passion. Our nation's founders not only had reason, but they also had passion. In this writer's opinion, while these Republican senators spoke in excellent, grammatical sentences disagreeing with the Democrats, their presentations did nothing to inspire a public that one of those senators rightly described as hardly interested in voting rights legislation. Yet, it is that very combination of voter disinterest in the voting rights issue and the Democrats' intense interest in that legislation that makes this issue such a dire threat to our politics and stability.

It is my fervent desire that all concerned citizens should pray constantly that the House and Senate clearly move out of Dem control in November. But at the same time, don't expect too much from a Republican Congress as far as righting the wrongs of 2021 or 2022, by, for example, impeaching officials of the Biden Cabinet, which would be desirable. And for the next ten months, please encourage everyone you know not to vote for any Democrat this November. No matter how charming any candidate may seem to be, at this point in history, the stakes are too high to trust any so-called moderates. We cannot risk that a so-called moderate Democrat might prove to be a leftist in sheep's clothing.

