Does CUNY's Professional Union Enable Terrorism?

New York State is not a right to work state. Professional Staff Congress (PSC) CUNY can therefore compel City University of New York staff members to pay union dues regardless of whether they support the union's enablement of Hamas' terroristic violence against Jews, Christians, peaceful Muslims, women, and LGBT people in the Middle East along with the Chinese Communists' abuse of Uyghur Muslims, Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and their own subjects. These things taken together make PSC CUNY, like all other organizations in the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, a stooge and a dupe for, and enabler of, hostes humani generis around the world.

The Entire BDS Movement is a Collective Enabler for Terrorism

It is a felony to provide material support to terrorists. It is not unlawful, however, for PSC CUNY, Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, and various women's and gender studies departments around the country to publish one-sided condemnations of Israel while they whitewash Hamas' terroristic violence and use of Arab civilians as human shields. This makes the entire BDS movement a collective enabler for terrorism not only against Jews and Christians, but also peaceful Muslims, women, and LGBT people in the Middle East.

PSC CUNY Members are Not Their Union

PSC CUNY's enablement of Hamas and the Chinese Communists does not, however, make the individual PSC CUNY member who is forced to pay dues to this organization an enemy. A Chinese person who has the misfortune to live under Beijing's rule is similarly not an enemy, nor was the ordinary German who had the misfortune to live in Germany in 1943. The Chinese Communists and Nazis are and were instead problems for the Chinese and German people in question. PSC CUNY's current governance is similarly a problem for members who are compelled to pay dues to support extremist positions, and positions unrelated to the union's mission as reported to the IRS on the first page of its Form 990, that they find repulsive.

The Allies performed a service for ordinary Germans as well as the French, Poles, Czechs, and so on when they dismantled the Nazi regime. The lawful and nonviolent disassembly of PSC CUNY would similarly free its members to form a new union minus the problematic individuals whose personal political agendas are unrelated to the union's stated missions of grievance resolution and collective bargaining. It would be helpful if attorneys could weigh in on whether ultra vires (outside the organization's charter or mission) activities are cause for revocation of a 501(c)(5) union's tax exempt status as they might be for 501(c)(3) organizations. PSC CUNY's own members are turning against it, noting that its own web page admits that dozens have resigned. Others have filed a lawsuit against their own union, and this deserves our support.

While the leaders protest that criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitic, roughly twenty responsible members pointed out, "The resolution is (conceivably unintentionally) steeped in antisemitic tropes. By delegitimizing the existence of Israel as a nation-state, this motion sends a clear signal to all members." Denial of Israel's right to exist is indeed anti-Semitic, which puts PSC CUNY in the same category as groups like the Ku Klux Klan and Westboro Baptist Church that promote racial, religious, gender, or sexual orientation-based hatred. It also makes PSC CUNY a hostile environment for its Jewish members.

The PSC CUNY resolution says: "Whereas, Israel’s pattern and practice of dispossession and expansion of settlements, dating back to its establishment as a settler colonial state in 1948, has been found to be illegal under international law…" which is not only denial of Israel's right to exist but also a flat-out lie because the United Nations voted to recognize Israel in 1948 and Arabs were prepared to do so as well. "Even in the 1930s, many Palestinian Arab leaders favored negotiations with their Jewish neighbors and were open to the concept of 'two states for two peoples.' But one man shattered this pathway towards a peaceful Palestine, namely, the Palestine Arabs’ religious leader, Haj Amin al-Husseini." The latter was not only a terrorist but also a Nazi collaborator which puts the entire BDS movement in the same camp as Nazis along with terrorists.

PSC CUNY has also sided with Communist China despite the ChiComs' "apartheid" treatment of Uyghur Muslims as well as their own subjects and the people of Hong Kong, and threats to invade Taiwan. "Over the past five years, the PSC has addressed only one other foreign policy issue: a statement in support of China which opposed a U.S. policy of a 'Cold War' against China. This despite China’s well-documented human rights abuses." The German-American Bund served similarly as a collective dupe and stooge for Hitler during the 1930s, and Godwin's Law ceases to apply when Comrade Xi channels Hitler by threatening a neighboring country with invasion and forcible annexation.

You Are Either with Civilization or Savagery

The resolution continues, "Whereas, state-sponsored policies of settler colonialism link the Palestinian struggle for self-determination to the struggles of Indigenous people and people of color in the United States…" Maybe PSC CUNY's next move will be to link the struggle (as in Mein Kampf) of the German people between 1939 and 1945 to those of indigenous people and people of color in the United States while equating Hitler to Martin Luther King and Winston Churchill to George Wallace or Bull Connor.

The only intersectionality in today's world is a struggle between civilized people of all races and depraved violent savages of all races. Civilized is as civilized does, and savage is as savage does. Whether it's Al Qaida crashing airplanes into skyscrapers, ISIS burning a Jordanian pilot alive in a cage and throwing LGBT people from rooftops, Palestinian terrorists committing the Ma 'a lot school shooting and the Munich Massacre, Nazis murdering people for being Jews, Romany, or Slavs, Stalinists murdering Ukrainians for resisting farm collectivization, or the Ku Klux Klan night riders terrorizing African Americans, it is terrorism plain and simple. All these depraved violent savages are hostes humani generis, and anybody who enables or shills for them should be viewed in the same light as people viewed the German American Bund in the late 1930s. There, boys and girls, is your "intersectionality," plain and simple.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

