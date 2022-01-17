Crumbling Narratives Leave the Ruling Class with Everything to Fear

Here's what our COVID-1984 authoritarians want: they seek to use pandemics, wars, uncontrolled immigration, doomsday climate predictions, and "woke" cultural Marxism to keep people in a constant state of fear, divided among themselves, and willing to hand over their freedoms for evaporative promises of protection. "Protection" in this racket means survival but not life, equity but not fairness, financial handouts but not prosperity, and politically correct narratives but no truth.

This last point deserves emphasis. The powers that be — the central bankers, global financial elites, corporate propagandists, and political aristocrats — have given up on any notion of truth. They neither pursue it objectively nor desire to discover it for philosophical or spiritual elevation. Truth, to them, is too dangerous because it cannot be controlled by men with power. So they murdered it and molded a monster out of clay they affectionately call their narrative. Then, having no respect for the dead or remorse for their deed, they chose to disguise their monstrous narratives with masks made from truth's likeness.

Science is venerated as the apotheosis of objectivity, even as those with power dictate what official science can say, expunging dissenting scientific opinions from the public domain by either starving grant-dependent scientists into submission or outright censoring their work. Like a tribe of Paleolithic hunter-gatherers dancing around a fire and praying to the moon, the powers that be pretend to be obedient and humble disciples of science's objective purity by chanting together, "We must follow the science wherever it goes." In practice, however, they know exactly where the science will go because they are the ones paying for it to dance to the beat they alone provide. If science is controlled by a global oligarchy using it for personal wealth and power, then "trust the science" really means "trust the authoritarians." It really is that simple.

With neither truth nor the objective pursuit of science playing any part in their scheming, the political and financial 1% of the 1% are beholden to no one and nothing — not to God, reason, rationality, logic, or principle — leaving them to become their own highest powers entitled to create and destroy the world as they see fit. We do not have to wait for the rollout of augmented and virtual realities being created by technocrats to further enslave the masses to understand that the "elites" who have controlled our reality since WWII play deadly games all the time — against each other, among nation-states, among whole continents, but most importantly between themselves and everybody else on planet Earth.

Can Russia hawks start a war in Europe over Ukraine? Can the ruling Uniparty in America effectively flood the United States with so much unlawful immigration and unchecked voter fraud that the voices of individual Americans become drowned out? Can the "free-traders" continue three decades of middle-class wealth destruction and blue-collar job offshoring by further selling to the destitute the wondrous benefits of their snake oil made from cheap Chinese imports and middle-American poverty? What's at stake? Oh, only lives — those of soldiers who will be tasked to fight wars abroad triggered for the wrong reasons; those of innocent civilians who become collateral damage to an illegal U.S. policy that has aided and abetted the exponential rise of narco-terrorism, sex-trafficking, and other society-killing crimes flowing effortlessly across an unprotected southern border; and, of course, those of entire generations of lost Americans, whose happiness and stability were sacrificed for the swelling stock portfolios of globalist "free-traders," as well as the crumbling towns across America those generations still call home today. What are lives, though, to a ruling class that celebrates the narrative and wears truth as Buffalo Bill would a skin suit? For them, it's all just a game. For the people who have fallen victim to these über-1% games, however, it has all become quite personal.

I think it is no exaggeration to say that a growing number of people in America, the West, and around the globe, generally, are looking around at what the "elite" have wrought these last seventy-five years and do not like what they see. The distinction between "free" and "controlled" countries is disappearing as governments expand their powers at the expense of individual rights and liberties. Regulation, central banking, and crony capitalism have worked together to concentrate wealth into the hands of ever fewer people and companies while preventing the unadulterated operation of truly free markets. National histories and cultures are being destroyed so globalists can reorder the world according to a "Great Reset" that gives them absolute power and total control. And political "leaders" are all parroting the same "build back better" nonsense when what they mean to build back is a planet where the 1% of the 1% can tighten its grip around everyone else. If any of their members espoused truth instead of narrative, they would admit that they are building a great machine, whereby all of humanity except for the "elite" can be treated as nothing more than 1s and 0s; inputs and outputs; expendable, exchangeable, nameless, and meaningless resources, widgets, or cogs.

This much is clear: government debt and central bank money-printing cannot continue much longer. System breakdown, triggered by runaway inflation, implosion of asset values, or the death knell for fiat currency, means that a political and social construct built by "elites" for their own wealth, power, and amusement will spiral wildly beyond their control. Revolutions begin this way. Entire epochs in human history begin this way. New ideas, paradigms, and civilizations arise as the old ones corrode, cavitate, and collapse. I have no sympathy for the 1% of the 1% or the numerous lies they tell daily in order to build back a totalitarian system that enfeebles us while deifying them, but I will say this: if you were part of such a small part of the world's population, and you understood that drastic social change lay just ahead, perhaps you, too, would do everything you could to shackle the 99.99% with the chains of division, economic subsistence, rolling pandemics of fear, and bio-digital enslavement before the many awaken to the reality that the few long ago swapped truth for nothing more than control.

I think Patrick Rothfuss got it right when he warned, "There are three things all wise men fear: the sea in storm, a night with no moon, and the anger of a gentle man." What happens as more and more people discover that all of the elites' dancing under the light of the moon these last few decades has really been about worshiping narratives for control and nothing more? What happens when that light, like all their other "noble lies," dies out? I think then we will experience what comes when all three great fears are unleashed at once — a monumental storm washing away "elite" corruption and power, the rage of long quiet and civilized men, and a period of unavoidable darkness that must exist before the next new moon can rise. Considering how afraid the ruling class seems to be of losing power over the world, somebody with a little wisdom has surely been whispering in their ears about the future.

One certainty is now irrefutable: far from being at the end of history, we are witnessing what can only be described as the beginning of history's next chapter.

