Boris’s Salvo of Freedom: Johnson Cancels the Pandemic in England

Last week Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, walked into the British Parliament and made the most consequential statement by a political leader since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

This is what Johnson said in part, to the cheers of the assembled parliamentarians:

“Next week mandatory [vaccine] certification will end… We will end the compulsory use of Covid status certification in England… From now, the government is no longer asking people to work from home and people should now speak to their employers about arrangements for returning to the office… [T]he government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere… we will trust the judgement of the British people and no longer criminalise anyone who chooses not to wear one [mask]… There will soon come a time when we can remove the legal requirement to self-isolate altogether - just as we don’t place legal obligations on people to isolate if they have flu… We will set out our long-term strategy for living with Covid-19, explaining how we hope and intend to protect our liberty and avoid restrictions in future by relying instead on medical advances…”

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Astonishingly, Boris Johnson made this seminal declaration at the height of the flu season during which Britain has been posting record numbers of Covid cases.

Nevertheless, Boris Johnson decided to cancel the pandemic in England… just like that with a few words. The British Prime Minister ended his nation’s oppressive dystopian nightmare with a few sentences.

It is crucial that we grasp the immense significance of Johnson’s simple act. While Covid runs seemingly wild and other countries are taking increasingly repressive measures against their populations – Austria, for example, intends to fine and jail those who refuse the Covid jabs – Johnson dared to cancel the “pandemic” just when it reached its peak.

By his act, Boris Johnson laid bare the insidiousness of the world’s totalitarians and exposed the global ruling elite’s response to the so-called Covid pandemic for the gargantuan fraud that it is.

By no longer requiring Britons to hide at home, Johnson admitted that the lockdowns were a scam.

By no longer requiring British population to wear face diapers, Johnson admitted that masks were a scam.

By no longer requiring Covid passes, Johnson admitted that the vaccines were a scam (despite his lip service to it).

Even though all this has been obvious for many months now, the totalitarian globalists did their best to promptly silence and ruin anyone who would in any way dare to intimate the truth. Novak Djokovic is one their latest victims.

An elitist himself, Johnson decided to go against the will and mindset of his globalist comrades. Whatever his reasons, his move was an act of simple common sense and great courage.

Johnson is the first leader on the planet to axe restrictive (and thoroughly useless) Covid measures at the crest of a Covid wave.

By his bold move, Boris Johnson fired a mighty salvo of freedom that will reverberate across the world and that will eventually bring down the global Covid tyranny.

For many people Boris Johnson was a bitter disappointment. Portraying himself as a reasonable man and a conservative he was anything but. Initially wanting to follow the Swedish approach of dealing with Fauci’s virus, he changed his position and went over to the dark side. He progressively became a pandemicist, Covidist and finally a vaccinator.

Now, however, Boris has redeemed himself and showed that he is more than just a semi-funny guy with funky hair.

Boris Johnson now holds the honor of being the first major western leader to thoroughly reject Covidism with its onerous dictates of chicanery and oppression.

By exposing its fraudulent nature, Johnson drove a stake through the heart of Covid despotism. Encouraged by his example, other nations will now follow suit.

This was undoubtedly the British Premier’s finest moment. Boris rose to the great challenge of his time and showed that somewhere behind that buffoonish exterior stands a strong man capable of making honest decisions.

Because of what he did this week, Johnson will go down in history the Great Covid-19 Cancellator. His act of singular courage (for a politician) will earn Johnson a place in the annals of history as one of the brave fighters in mankind’s cause of freedom.

As Boris himself would say, let’s “have a drink.” We, however, cannot rest for long, for there are other great battles to fight against the forces of oppression that threaten to engulf mankind.

The specter of totalitarianism is, indeed, haunting the globe. From Austria to Canada to Australia a ruthless cabal of global elitists, oligarchs and technocrats seek to subjugate and exploit populations for their own purposes and enrichment. The people of the world must wake up and rise against it.

But for now, viva Boris. And long live freedom.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.