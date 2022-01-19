Biden Officials Defy Critical Civil Rights Law

Joe Biden and his cronies have a never-ending need to prove their “Wokeness.” In their latest attempt, the Food and Drug Administration decreed racial minorities will get preference over Whites in receiving the limited supplies of critically needed COVID-fighting drugs. Beyond the blatant racism, this taxpayer-funded dictate is clearly illegal. Officials in the Biden administration implementing these racial preferences subject themselves to prison terms every time they do.

Ironically, the same law that makes this hair-brained racial rationing of COVID treatments illegal ties directly to President Biden’s recent diatribe in Atlanta. He accused Republicans of trying to reenact Jim Crow laws by filibustering the Democrats’ vote-stealing bills. He even labeled Republicans opposing the Democrats’ Voting Rights Legislation as modern-day Bull Connors.

For those too young to remember, Bull Connor was the notorious tobacco-chewing segregationist top cop in Birmingham, Alabama during the civil rights days. Connor was the guy grinning in the background when old news footage focused on snarling police dogs chewing on the arms and legs of civil rights protestors as pummeling nightsticks and high-pressure fire hoses knocked them to the ground. Connor would then arrest the protestors and hold them in jail incommunicado. No bail. No visitors. No lawyers, just daily beatings and fried bologna for breakfast. In the early days of my news career, I remember watching hundreds of Americans fleeing Bull Connor and Birmingham in sheer terror.

Skip forward to 2022. Rather than assuring the right for Black people to vote, Biden’s so-called voting rights bills have only one real purpose. They are all designed to allow enough illegal voting to ensure permanent Democrat victories in every race from President down to the Director of Political Payoffs in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. For example, the Biden-backed bills outlaw voter ID. That would be a huge help to continue the voting fraud career of the Miami man who admitted in a TV news interview he voted seventeen times in the 2000 Bush-Gore race.

Biden’s bill would also outlaw any voter ID for mail-in ballots. That would help repeat the 2008 election fraud where all 120 ballots mailed to patients in an Ohio nursing home were completed in the same handwriting with the same mauve-colored ink. Some of the names in the signatures were even misspelled! Of course, the ballots all voted the straight Democrat ticket. Ballot stuffers used to crawl thru cemeteries gathering names from tombstones to obtain large blocks of straight Democrat voters. Now the Ohio Dems have a better scheme. They catch older, often-addled voters while they are still in nursing homes!

The Democrat idea of mailing absentee ballots to every voter might sound oh-so-convenient until you remember the Texas letter carrier who reported something was amiss. He was suspicious after delivering more than 2600 absentee ballots to one unused rural mailbox at a burned-out doublewide trailer sixty miles southwest of Houston.

Image: Preparing for monoclonal antibody treatment. YouTube screen grab.

In light of COVID and the draconian Democrat attempts to regulate everything in our lives, mentioning Bull Connor was a huge error. But the Biden Administration continues to rack up an endless catalog of massive blunders.

In their latest mistake, Biden’s Food and Drug Administration decreed federal taxpayer-supported hospitals must give preference to racial minorities when dispensing the limited amount of proven COVID treatments. That Royal Decree affects 99% of the hospitals in America, because what hospital doesn’t accept Medicare? The problem for Biden is that this mandate is clearly illegal.

There is no doubt Monoclonal Antibodies are highly effective in fighting COVID. They are not another vaccine. Monoclonal Antibody infusions help COVID patients get well fast. It doesn’t matter if the patient was unvaccinated, had all his shots like a good puppy, or even had COVID previously. Monoclonal Antibodies keep COVID patients out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Unfortunately, like honest politicians in Washington, there are not nearly enough of these treatments to go around.

Long before Omicron ever emerged, the FDA should have accelerated the production of Monoclonal Antibodies and other effective treatments. Instead, the governments’ “Dw.P.” cadre, the “Doctors of Woke Pandering,” pounded only one drum; “Everyone must be vaccinated!” That effort failed before SCOTUS, and with, Omicron running rampant, the vaccines failed to prevent even the “boosted” from getting sick.

But without enough Monoclonal Antibodies and other effective treatments for patients who need them, Biden’s DC bureaucrats decided Black Lives Matter so much they should be given priority over Whites for these life-saving drugs.

Ironically, the law prohibiting this kind of racial discrimination was enacted in the aftermath of Bull Connor, George Wallace, and the rest of the KKK kluckers. That federal law makes it illegal for any government agency to deny medical treatments based on color, race, or ethnicity.

Title 18, Section 282 of the U, S. Code says:

Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both…. if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section, imprisoned not more than ten years…. and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section, for any term of years or for life, or sentenced to death.

Death penalty? Sorry, Joe, we’re not talking get-out-with-no-bail.

So how does that law apply to the distribution of Federal taxpayer-funded medical treatments? Monoclonal Antibodies treatments are a federally-provided benefit in the United States. Anyone who doubts that only has to imagine what would happen if some D.C. bureaucrat decreed Whites had priority and Latinos must be last in line for any treatment under Medicare. In this case, it’s quite simple. By prioritizing minority racial groups for a limited-availability federal benefit, Biden’s bureaucrats are denying equal federally-funded health and medical benefits to Whites. 18 U.S. Code § 282 of the U.S. Code says that’s a big-time felony. For the woke-worshiping Washington crowd, suddenly, pandering may result in a prison sentence.

Some readers may argue the law would not apply. After all, cases filed against Barack Obama by private citizens seeking his birth records were quickly dismissed. Judges ruled individual plaintiffs did not have standing to sue because, even if Obama’s candidacy were illegal, the country as a whole would have been the damaged party, not individual citizens. As an analogy, if a supermarket has slippery floors, only those who fall and are hurt can sue; not everyone who happened to shop in the store that day.

This is different. A non-minority person who becomes sicker because she was denied Monoclonal Antibodies solely on the grounds of her race has suffered definite individual, personal damages. The families of breadwinners who die after not receiving racially denied Monoclonal Antibodies have even bigger cases.

Will this latest Biden Administration misstep send someone to jail?

Stay tuned.

Ed Sherdlu is the pen name of a former CBS television network reporter. He uses a pen name because his mother would be so embarrassed to know that Ed’s 12-Step Journalism Recovery Program had been a failure.