We Have Very Little Time To Act To Save American Elections

Communists are very good at the waiting game. They take the long view and bide their time. They’ve been slowly, but efficiently, infiltrating American institutions for more than half a century. Education, media, and entertainment have all fallen quietly to the left where the conspirators have been waiting decades for a chance to implement their evil plans. As if on cue, the administration of Barack Obama provided the platform for a large-scale assault on the United States Constitution and the American way of life. We are still witnessing the aftermath of that onslaught.

The left now owns most of the powerful positions inside the constitutional government as well as the vast majority of the illicit, administrative state.

Politicians inside the legitimate government have been relegating power to the “deep state” from where they wreak havoc on American freedoms with impunity. The accumulation of power within the deep state has been grindingly weakening the constitutional government for a very long time. This slow-motion coup was the last remaining objective that needed to be accomplished before any attempt was made to seize permanent control of the country and change America into something that it was never intended to be. Enter, “Donaldus Magnus.”

The 2016 election of Donald Trump to the presidency was a massive shock and setback to the left. That victory launched all the leftist hysterics that continue to this day.

Trump’s election, however, also provided leftists with an opportunity for a dress rehearsal. If the deep state could somehow tear down the new administration or at least render it ineffective, it would then be ready to implement the full scope of the left’s elitist, authoritarian “revolution.” The effort had mixed results.

The triad of media, entertainment, and education performed according to plan. They delivered a daily dose of propaganda into the living spaces of most Americans and into the minds of America’s youth. The left could not, however, deliver the true coup de grace to the administration, which would have been policy failures. Even while being obstructed at every turn, President Trump still managed to implement very popular and successful policies.

But the greatest legacy of the Trump years was the first real glimpse inside the workings of the incredibly corrupt deep state and the mainstream media. From the Russian collusion hoax to the two baseless impeachment trials, Americans had a front-row seat for the great depravity extravaganza. The president fearlessly and relentlessly exposed all the indecency, turpitude, and duplicity that define the media and the modern democrat party.

Image: Ballot box. Piqsels.

The left’s next big test would be the 2020 election. This proved to be a coup in its own right. The reports and evidence of fraud were everywhere but President Trump received no support from any branch of the government. To this day we have no credible explanation for why the vote counting stopped for three hours in all the key states and then resumed with the results having been inverted. The Supreme Court exhibited supreme cowardice by refusing to hear any case brought forward regarding the election.

The Arizona audit, though denied access to voting machines and passwords, was still able to demonstrate that the Arizona election probably would have gone to Donald Trump if the state were to remove all the invalid ballots. Included were more than 34,000 duplicate votes that were cast and counted, along with over 9,000 more mail-in ballots cast than there were in the official total. Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes. Where they go from here is anyone’s guess. There is no existing process for decertification.

The 2022 elections are shaping up to be a complete republican landslide. Joe Biden has, by design, done nothing right and everything wrong:

The highest inflation rate in generations and energy costs are skyrocketing.

The unbelievably inept withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A border crisis that will bring tens of millions of new illegal aliens onto American welfare and voter rolls.

The ostracism and dehumanization of those who freely choose not to be vaccinated.

Crime is out of control across the country and, in many major Democrat-run cities, law and order have ceased to exist.

With the convergence of the climate change hoax and the pure evil that is COVID-19, the left’s plan to bankrupt and wreck the United States is proceeding apace. The authoritarian government that leftists so desire has been able to clamp down on nearly every aspect of American life.

Elections are the lifeblood of a free and open republican system of government. Fraud is the lifeblood of communism and the left. Leftists can’t win elections if people know who they really are, so they must hide and cheat.

While much has been done to ensure the credibility of the next election, as long as electronic voting and mail-in balloting exist, the opportunities for fraud are abundant. We must continue to push for voter ID laws, and eliminate both voting machines and mail-in ballots.

All voting should happen on Election Day at the polls. Only the military, the elderly, or the infirm get to vote in advance with absentee ballots. If you don’t want to go to the polls, or you’re out of the country, you don’t get to vote.

Joseph Stalin once said, “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” That quote exemplifies the evil darkness of communism. 2020 was a wake-up call. We can’t allow “those who count the vote” to decide our elections. We know who those people are and where they will take us. We’re getting our first good glimpse of it now.

