Vaccine Passports are Not Only Useless but a Threat to Public Health

A recent study confirms what anyone who has been paying attention already knew: the vaccines do not prevent transmission of the corona virus.

The study is titled “Increases In COVID-19 Are Unrelated To Levels Of Vaccination Across 68 Countries And 2947 Counties In The United States,” and it appeared in the European Journal of Epidemiology, which is a peer-reviewed academic publication.

The study’s lead author is S. V. Subramanian of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. You can read the study at this link.

Here is what the study found:

“At the country-level, there appears to be no discernible relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days…”

In other words, vaccination does not reduce the incidence of Covid-19 in the population.

Not only do vaccines not diminish the occurrence of this disease, but they actually seem to increase it. This is what the authors observed:

“In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.”

This may come as a shock to those who have believed the official vaccine narrative promulgated by government and health officials.

According to the study:

“As the Covid pandemic continues to defy predictions about when it will finally be ‘over,’ there is a curious phenomenon taking place across the United States and around the globe: Covid-19 case rates increasing alongside vaccination rates.”

The authors point to specific countries where this phenomenon has been observed. The United States is among them:

“The textbook examples of this disturbing trend are the nations of Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Israel is now experiencing its fourth wave, which is being accompanied by another round of ‘booster shots.’ Israel has 61.5% of all adults “fully vaccinated” (although the use of ‘booster shots’ throws the term into question.)”

We have also noted this occurrence and discussed it in a piece titled Hard Data Shows the Covid Vaccines Don’t Work.

A brilliant UK-based researcher and analyst who posts under the name Eugyppius also commented on this phenomenon in his recent article titled Original Antigenic Sin is a Real and Very Serious Reason to Stop Vaccinating Everyone:

“This would seem to be one reason why many western countries with high vaccination rates appear to have locked themselves into an indefinite phase of heightened SARS-2 transmission. In the United Kingdom, 96% of adults have antibodies to the spike protein – most of these first acquired by vaccination. Shortly after they concluded their vaccination campaign, cases skyrocketed, and they have remained high ever since.”

Even though we do not yet know what it is about the vaccines that seems to make highly vaccinated countries and regions prone to infection surges, of one thing we can be certain: vaccines do not prevent people from contracting the virus in what are called breakthrough infections.

This fact was confirmed by CDC director Rochelle Walensky already in early August when she openly admitted in a CNN interview that the vaccines can no longer “prevent transmission.”

What Walensky’s words convey is that vaccinated people are getting infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and then in turn pass this virus onto others.

This fact is significant for a number of reasons, not least of which is that it completely refutes the stated purpose behind vaccine passports.

The idea behind vaccine passports is to create virus-free public zones by admitting only those who are presumably virus free. Hence the call for vaccine certificates, which are documents that are supposed to serve as evidence of their holders’ non-infectivity. This, however, is an incorrect assumption, since we know that the vaccinated can get infected as easily as the unvaccinated, if not more so.

This weekend’s headline from US Newsweek is yet another confirmation of this: Omicron Variant Found in More Vaccinated People in U.S. as Resistance Concerns Persist. The article goes on to point out that so far more Omicron cases have been detected in those who have been vaccinated than in those who have not been vaccinated. There was even a case where Omicron infected a person who had received a booster, raising fears that even the boosters that are currently on offer may not offer protection against this variant.

Given what science teaches us about this virus and its transmissibility, the vaccine passport makes no sense from the point of view of public health. Quite to the contrary, its implementation runs counter to good policy, because it grants unchecked access to public spaces to individuals who may easily carry virus and who – as some data suggests – may, in fact, be more likely to be infected than their unvaccinated counterparts.

In light of this it should quite clear that vaccine passports are not only useless, but they present a danger to public health because they create an illusion of safety while bringing together infectable persons.

If government and health officials truly care about public health and wish to create virus-free spaces, then they should not be using vaccination status as a condition for admittance. Given the current state of affairs, the only way to ensure that no infected person is present is to require a negative test regardless of their vaccination record.

If you happen to be a vaccinated individual who is afraid of contracting the virus – as you should be, since the vaccine will not protect you from getting infected – then you should stand with all rational, science-minded people and call upon your government to immediately stop the misguided and dangerous policy of vaccine passports. You should insist on this for your own safety and for the safety of your community.

The requirement for vaccine passports has no scientific or logical rationale. Not only do vaccine passports not achieve their ostensible purpose, but by creating the illusion of safety where there is none, they expose those who believe in it to the very dangers they hope to escape.

The insistence on Covid passports shows that there is a hidden agenda behind this effort, an agenda that is entirely unrelated to the stated objective. That those who advocate for this measure are willing to endanger public health in the name of this scheme suggests sinister motives behind their push.

