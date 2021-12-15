Time to Cancel Students for Justice in Palestine

Arizona State University's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine posted on its Facebook page the libelous statement that Kyle Rittenhouse, who apparently plans to enroll at ASU, is a "white supremacist killer" who should be kept off campus. It demands furthermore that ASU protect students from a "violent, bloodthirsty killer," which also is not only libelous, but could be construed as a threat to harass Mr. Rittenhouse should he enroll at ASU.

ASU's Code of Student Conduct says in part that "threatening behavior" includes "words, actions, or behaviors that reflects a serious intention to instill fear in another person or the intent to cause physical or mental harm that could lead to psychological or physical harm of another person." It is up to the dean of students to determine whether this kind of defamatory language, when directed against a specific individual, constitutes implied threats to harass that individual and interfere with his learning experience should he enroll at ASU. I encourage American Thinker readers to bring this Facebook page to the attention of the dean of students, and indeed the entire ASU community, in this context.

The Sun Devils also need to ask whether SJP creates a hostile learning environment for Jewish students, noting this commentary from the Anti-Defamation League. "SJP's insistence that one cannot be a good Jew while still being a Zionist is a blatant effort to constrain the Jewish identities of their fellow students and can turn campuses into hostile places for Jewish students. In one instance an SJP chapter called for the expulsion of the Jewish student group Hillel from the campus." This leads to the question as to whether students should refuse to pay the portion of any student activity fees that support SJP and/or seek legal assistance (possibly from the Louis Brandeis Law Center) to initiate action over a hostile learning environment due to SJP's on-campus presence.

SJP and BLM Have Characteristics of Anti-Semitic Hate Organizations

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance defines as anti-Semitism, among other things, "[d]enying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor" and "[d]rawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis." While disagreement with policies of Israel is no more anti-Semitic than disagreement with policies of the United States is anti-American, denial of the right of Israel to exist is anti-Semitic.

Black Lives Matters' call to "end the imperialist project called Israel" therefore makes BLM anti-Semitic under these standards. Marc Lamont Hill, another prominent figure in the BLM movement, advocated the liberation of Palestine "from the river to the sea," which means Israel inside its 1967 borders along with the so-called "occupied territories." "Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis" also features prominently at BLM rallies in the form of chants such as "Israel, we know you, you murder children, too." It is therefore reasonable to treat BLM as not only a fomenter of civil disorder (as opposed to lawful protest), but also an anti-Semitic entity. The latter applies to SJP and its student chapters as well.

Students for Justice in Palestine, and this is from its official website as opposed to a rogue individual, uses the word nakba or "catastrophe" to refer to Israeli independence in 1948 and the subsequent displacement of Arabs from the region, largely because of violence caused by the aggressors of the 1948 war. Germans had their own nakba in 1945, when portions of Germany were given to countries like Poland while ethnic Germans were displaced from the countries that their nation had abused. When your country tries to enslave or exterminate neighboring populations for being "inferior races," and it doesn't go your way, you can't complain when bad things happen to you as a result. The aggressors of 1948 behaved like Nazis, and they caused three more wars in less than 25 years because, unlike the actual Nazis, they were not removed from power or hanged for their crimes. A terrorist caused the deaths of close to twenty million people starting in 1914, and terrorists in the Middle East started another war in 1973 that could have killed hundreds of millions.

SJP is even more explicit with this web page that says, "We affirm that Palestine will be liberated in its totality, from the river to the sea." This is an open call for the destruction of Israel as opposed to a two-state solution, Palestinian autonomy, or anything else. This makes SJP, as defined by IHRA, an anti-Semitic entity. The next question is why ASU and other universities even tolerate its presence on their campuses. Jewish students might meanwhile have a strong case that SJP's presence on campus creates a hostile learning environment.

SJP doubled down on its call for the destruction of Israel here, where it condemned CNN's dismissal of the aforementioned Marc Lamont Hill. "In his UN address, Dr. Marc Lamont Hill rightfully claimed that 'we have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words, but to commit to political action, grassroots action, local action, and international action that will give us what justice requires, and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea.' ... What Dr. Hill and the Palestinian people have always asserted by saying 'from the river to the sea' is that a single, democratic state with equal citizenship and rights for all is the only solution to the unjust settler-colonial project inflicted against the Palestinian people."

A "Single, Democratic Palestinian State" = Lord of the Flies

If SJP is going to lie to my face, it should at least respect my intelligence by telling me a remotely believable lie. The "single, democratic state" in question would be one in which terrorists would outnumber Jews along with peaceful Arabs (many of whom are Israeli citizens) and could vote to turn the entire region, "from the river to the sea," into William Golding's Lord of the Flies with adults instead of children dancing around severed heads (whether porcine or otherwise, with ISIS supplying the "otherwise"), along with widespread mistreatment of Jews, Christians, peaceful Muslims, women, and LGBT people. Remember that Israelis turn deserts into gardens, and terrorists turn gardens into deserts.

The Anti-Defamation League says of "from the river to the sea," "Indeed, this rallying cry has long been used by the anti-Israel terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the PFLP, which seek Israel's destruction through violent means." AJC adds, "It is also a rallying cry for terrorist groups and their sympathizers, from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to Hamas, which called for Israel's destruction in its original governing charter in 1988." Maybe some people also claim to construe the phrase "Heil Hitler" as support for animal rights rather than Nazi racial theories, but they need not expect anybody with intelligence that exceeds that of, let's say, a garden slug, to believe them. SJP means what it says as opposed to what it tells us it wants us to believe.

SJP's most recent efforts to interfere with another student's studies, in combination for its implicit albeit not overt support for terrorism, and its overt support for the destruction of Israel, mean that its presence on campuses around the country needs to be challenged. Its members have the First Amendment right to spew hatred of Israel and even Jews, but not with student activity fees or campus facilities.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

