Support for BLM and BDS is Support for Hate and Violence

Robert A. Heinlein wrote that "The man who eats meat cannot sneer at the butcher." While it's legal to eat meat, it's illegal to attend dog fights. If people who attend dog fights didn't pay admission fees or place bets, the hands-on perpetrators would have no incentive to abuse the dogs.

We contend similarly that any organization that supports the Black Lives Matter Global Network is vicariously (if not legally) complicit in looting, rioting, anti-Semitism, support for Hamas, and incitement of violence against law enforcement professionals and others. Support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is similarly tacit support for synagogue and church shootings similar to those at the Tree of Life Synagogue (Robert Bowers), bombings of pizza shops and Seders, rocket attacks, eradication of Israel "from the river to the sea," and violent abuse of Jews, Christians, and Arabs whom Hamas deems to be the wrong kinds of Muslims, women, and LGBT people.

We Don't Need Nazis for Animal Rights, or BLM for Civil Rights

We know animal abuse is wrong without input from the Nazi Party. We also know that Derek Chauvin should not have knelt on George Floyd's neck, and that three yahoos should not have chased Ahmaud Arbery and then provoked a deadly confrontation, without input from an organization that promotes the following behavior.

BLM has incited looting similar to the Night of the Broken Glass, the only difference being that those on the receiving end come in all colors and religions, as opposed to only Jews. Police in Democrat-run cities have meanwhile been told to stand down the way German police stood aside during the Night of the Broken Glass.

Patrisse Cullors, while speaking in her capacity as a BLM leader, denied the right of Israel to exist. This is anti-Semitic per the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and also supports the agenda of Hamas which includes genocide or ethnic cleansing of Jews. BLM rallies have also featured anti-Israel and even anti-Semitic hate speech such as "Israel, we know you, you murder children too."

The BLM website published the libelous accusation that Kyle Rittenhouse murdered two people, thus suggesting that it is okay to attempt strong-arm robbery (Joseph Rosenbaum), attempt armed robbery and aggravated assault (Anthony Huber), and chase somebody with a drawn firearm (Gaige Grosskreutz), and that the victims of these actions had better not fight back.

BLM and its associates have also made it clear that they think it is okay to point a gun at a cop's head and menace a teenage girl while armed (or unarmed per Joe Biden) with a knife -- and then they wonder why violent criminals of all races get shot by police and armed citizens of all races.

Advocacy of arson, a felony that can create the same use of deadly force situations the organization protests.

A (Caucasian) woman in a BLM hat gave an online tutorial about how to "remove" drivers from their cars, i.e. how to commit a violent felony good for a very long stay in prison, and of course for the lawful deployment of deadly force by the driver.

Misuse 501(c)(3) tax exempt resources to influence the 2020 election.

"Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon," relates to police officers in body bags, as does "Oink your last, pig," and "What do we want? Dead cops." These are the same so-called "pigs" who arrested Dylan Roof who was convicted of shooting up a Black church, and also the three yahoos who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

If we return to Robert Heinlein's original statement, any organization that stands behind BLM -- whether it's Cornell Law School faculty and graduates denouncing a professor for condemning it, Dean Eduardo Peñalver saying on behalf of Cornell's Law School that denunciation of BLM is contrary to the school's values, or Hardin-Simmons University forcing out a student for a video that points out accurately that BLM does not say the names of anybody but Black people who are killed by white people -- is supporting, in the long run, the behavior depicted above regardless of intention.

My only criticism of the Hardin-Simmons student is her omission of BLM's silence when violent criminals of any race kill police officers of any race. BLM is not saying David Dorn's name, whose Black life ceased to matter the instant he put on a blue uniform. The roughly eighteen Cornell Law faculty who denounced the attack on BLM also wrote that a police officer, who is identifiable from the context, "murdered" Breonna Taylor. Cornell's Black Law Student Association also said Taylor had been "murdered" and, if Cornell's Law School does not teach its students that a false public accusation of a crime is libel per se, this might not be the best place to study this profession.

If on the other hand these faculty members and the BLSA wanted to do something useful about civil rights, they could have published widely the fact that many attorneys will take false arrest cases on a contingency basis. This would help deter the small handful of police who still stop people for driving while Black; a practice once encouraged in Democrat-run New Jersey. In addition, "Portland [a solid Blue city] police data from 2011 shows blacks are more likely to be pulled over for equipment and license violations than white drivers."

Support for BDS is Support for Hamas

It is a felony (material support for a foreign terrorist organization) to send money to Hamas but it is legal to aid Hamas by harming Israel instead, and this is the agenda of the BDS movement. The American Studies Association joined an academic boycott of Israel, the Seattle Education Association joined the BDS movement, and Jewish Voice for Peace has openly promoted BDS for quite some time. This is also the agenda of Students for Justice in Palestine (justice in Palestine would require Israel to do with Hamas what the Allies did with the Nazis in 1945), the Muslim Students Association, the Council on American Islamic Relations, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.

Few if any of these organizations and people even criticize the behavior of "Palestinian civil society," including education of children to be suicide bombers, "pay to slay" compensation to the families of so-called martyrs, and a long litany of rocket attacks, the least of which would have drawn overwhelming retaliation from any country other than Israel. They certainly do not call for boycotts of Gaza, so it is very clear to me where they really stand.

Those who attend dog fights are partners to the organizers, those who purchase "crush videos" pay animal abusers to create them, those who download and share child pornography are partners to the hands-on exploiters of children, and those who import non-antique ivory support elephant poachers. Those who support BDS are similarly vicarious partners in the overall agenda of bombings, rocket attacks, massacres, and making the Middle East Judenrein.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: John Wayne Lucia III