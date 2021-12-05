Some time ago, P.J. O’Rourke was both prescient and witty when he observed:

"Liberals have invented whole college majors -- psychology, sociology and women's studies -- to prove that nothing is anybody's fault."

This week we have more evidence that nothing is anybody’s fault although the reasons for that may include even more than those P.J. named. Narcissistic celebrities, mendacious media and politicians, and blinkered prosecutors and Soros-funded district attorneys like Milwaukee County’s John Chisolm and San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin are also part of the mix. Stupid voters aren’t off the hook in my estimation either.

The Media Blame Shifting

For years the media played megaphone to the FBI’s lying finaglers on RussiaGate. As the story is now dead except to Andrew Weissman and the gullible few who fell for it, the media says it wasn’t their fault they published lies nonstop. You must read all of Lee Smith’s wonderful summary of the MSM mendacity on this score.

He’s right on the factual recitation and his conclusion is inarguable:

In other words, all of Russiagate -- the initial crime and the criminal cover-up -- is based on the dossier. No matter how much reporters now try to sever themselves from it while maintaining Trump really did collude with Russia, there was only ever the dossier. So should the Pulitzer committee strip the Post and the Times of their 2018 prize, as Trump and many of his supporters are saying? By no means. That would only further obscure the damage the media have done to American citizens, U.S. national security, and government institutions during the past several years. The press sponsored an intelligence operation that, among many other outrages, violated the privacy rights of an American citizen (Page); forced another to flee his adopted home for fear of false imprisonment (Millian); dragged a decorated combat veteran through the mud and cost him his home and millions of dollars in legal fees (Flynn); interfered in an election, and helped spies target the president through leaks of classified information. Demanding they simply return the awards they use to credential themselves obscures the larger truth. Instead, it would be more fitting for the Post and Times to have the prize’s citation emblazoned on their mastheads for posterity to commemorate how they injected poison into the national bloodstream and burned down our free press.

District Attorney Blame Shifting

The record is clear -- no sane person would have granted low bail or any bail at all to Darrell Brooks, Jr., the man who drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, massacring grannies and kids.

The D.A. whose office allowed this to happen blames not his own blinkered policies, but his assistant, and then claims the assistant was misled because the computer system failed to properly alert him of the defendant’s criminal record. (Last week the MSM blamed Brooks’ SUV for the crime; this week Chisolm blames a computer system. I suppose the computer or the program could be named co-defendants if Chisolm and the MSM have anything to say about it.)

District Attorney John Chisholm has said the $1,000 recommended by someone in his office was "inappropriately low." It's not clear whether the amount came from Michelle Grasso, the assistant prosecutor assigned to Brooks' case, or the more experienced prosecutor in court for Brooks' initial appearance, Carole Manchester, who could have sought a higher bail.

The commissioner who approved low bail has been reassigned to non-criminal matters.

Chisolm’s staff is untouched. It’s the computer’s fault or rather the programming, for which nobody, certainly not Chisolm, accepts responsibility.

He said the PSA had not yet been uploaded where she could see it and she merely doubled Brooks' existing $500 bail on the prior case.

Celebrity Blame Shifting

The winner in this category is Alec Baldwin. He admits he released the hammer on the gun which killed Halyna Hutchins but denied he pulled the trigger.

When asked why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when that wasn't in the script, Baldwin said, "I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never." Baldwin also said he has no idea how a live bullet got in the Colt .45 revolver he used in the scene. "Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he said .

The investigation continues and Baldwin has not yet been charged with any crime, but I doubt the gun will need to hire an attorney. Only Hercule Poirot could solve a murder mystery like this one.

Political Candidate Blames Clear Record

Stacey Abrams is always a hoot. She contested the last election of Georgia’s governor, and her pals in the media and Democratic party (redundant, I know) supported her delusion that she won. They did this at the same time she and they attacked former President Trump for challenging the way the presidential election was handled in Georgia.

Now she’s running again for Governor but denies how she responded when she lost the first go around:

On the night on November 16, when I acknowledged I would not become governor, that he had won the election, I did not challenge the outcome of the election unlike some recent folks did.” She continued, “What I said was that the system was not fair. Leaders challenge systems. Leaders say we can do better. That is what I declared. I could not in good conscience say in order to protect my political future I’ll be silent about the political present, which is that we have a system under a leader that sought to keep people from casting their ballot that threw the ballots out that said that voter suppression was a viable tactic for winning elections. I am so proud of the work that I have been able to do in the last three years. But even more, I’m proud of the work Georgians have done to demonstrate their capacity to have their voices heard to participate in elections to change their stars, to change their futures. I could not be prouder that I was part of that by saying on November 16, 2018 that my time would be committed to protecting our system, defending our democracy, and ensuring access to the right to vote.”

Unfortunately, Ms. Abrams, the internet is forever. She refused to concede the election, claiming she won and that the election was unfair.

Retail Theft Rings, How Can We Not Stop Them?

San Francisco has been the worst-hit of many Democrat-run cities by organized retail theft rings stealing for profit millions of dollars in merchandise. So I was heartened to read that leaders of one such ring pled guilty after an extensive investigation caught them dead to rights.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta touted the successful prosecution:

"Today's announcement should be a warning shot to anyone who is thinking about participating in organized retail theft and committing brazen crimes with no regard for the safety of workers, our businesses and our community. You will be held accountable.... Smash-and-grabs, luxury store shakedowns, the pillaging of department stores: The organized retail theft we are seeing throughout the country and in California is unacceptable," Bonta said at a news conference outside a CVS store in San Mateo County that was among the places targeted by the group. "Organized criminals resell their stolen goods and in many cases use the money to fund additional illicit activity."

And the press account placed that self-congratulatory brag right on top of the article. But if you read to the end you’ll see that the actions of his office belie Bonta’s words. Here are the sentences Five of the six thieves received for stealing and fencing millions of dollars worth of merchandise (One thief, Danny Drago, has not yet been sentenced):

“Fowler was sentenced to three years in state prison, but the judge agreed to spare her from that time behind bars if she completes two years of supervised probation and spends 364 days in San Mateo County jail. Morales and Villanueva were sentenced to probation. Villatoro was sentenced to probation and 30 days in jail. “

To Bonta, that may deter others and hold these guys accountable. Not to me.

It’s of a piece with Soros-funded D.A. Chesa Boudin’s policy of releasing people from jail unless they threaten public safety. His nonaccountability policies for crime this week forced the release of a woman who stole $40,000 worth of merchandise.

You could also hold accountable California voters who in 2014 approved Prop 47, a ballot measure that put the threshold for felony theft at $951 -- a figure that’s not cumulative. You can rob $950 worth of stuff every day and walk out free as a bird. Maybe smart merchants will just label everything in the shop $951. Maybe Californians who can’t find any available shops will rethink Prop 47 -- along with the folks they elect to carry out the law. Maybe shops in California cities will shutter and close; commercial property tax revenues will sink; and Californians will drive to Nevada to buy their necessities and use drone deliveries from fortified warehouses in state.