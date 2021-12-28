Just What is Education For?

Late last week I wrote a nice moderate blog post on education, that included a roster of all the brilliant minds that have held forth on education from Aristotle to Mr. “Common School” Horace Mann to our own beloved Bill Gates. The very next day Curtis Yarvin wrote a similarly moderate post on his Gray Mirror Substack about “Retiring the university.” Said he:

To a substantial extent, America is the university. A nation is its government; and America’s government is its university system. Sorry if this comes as news to you.

If we are going to have regime change, he writes, the university is the “old regime” and it’s got to go. Then Yarvin disappears into the weeds on the details of how to do this.

Now, in my moderate post on education I proposed a new Constitutional Amendment:

I propose that the US should pass a constitutional amendment forbidding the federal government to fund or legislate about universities.

That’s all very well, but whatabout the text of the Constitutional Amendment? How about this:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of education, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of education, or of the internet; or the right of the people peaceably to misinform, and to petition the Government for a redress of Government disinformation.

Now, given the vile injustice of the Deep State and universities generally and unionized teachers in particular, I think that my proposed Education Amendment is the most moderate thing in world history. I expect that you will agree with me.

But in our Struggle for Justice in Education, what do we do? How about this, a Tablets for Kids project that dropped off pre-loaded tablets in a couple of villages in Ethiopia early in 2012 where the kids “had never previously seen printed materials.” Here’s how it turned out.

Within four minutes, one kid not only opened the box, found the on-off switch… powered it up. Within five days, they were using 47 apps per child, per day. Within two weeks, they were singing ABC songs in the village, and within five months, they had hacked Android[.]

H acked Android? Well, the activists had disabled the tablet cameras, so the kids figured out how to turn them back on. Now, I dare say the instructions for hacking Android were in English, so that means that the kids…

Senator, I have a question. Just why are we sending all our children to labor in government child-custodial facilities -- er, schools -- throughout their childhood? Just why is it that we have banned children from working for money and anathematized it as “child labor?” Just what is it that is so vitally important that kids can only get it from school? Apart from getting the noble and progressive regime narrative?

Back in the day, in 1913, in "Why Children Work" schools inspector Helen Todd found that working children preferred to work rather than go to school. See, the kids reported that their employers treated them much better than the teachers at school. That hasn’t changed. Here is James Tooley in 2000 in Reclaiming Education describing how children respond to “work experience.”

[M]any teachers who visited students on [job] placements remarked on how their pupils matured in the experience, becoming more adult in a short period of time.

But what do we do? In my blog post last week I wrote:

I propose that the standard model of childhood education should be neighborhood mothers getting together to educate their children with tablets (see above) and the mothers that don't get with the program should be named and shamed and shunned by the other mothers.

Mothers send their kids to school because that is what a Good Mother does. But suppose, as I wrote in 2018,

[S]uppose your kid gets damaged by school? Suppose that it is mostly a waste of time? Suppose your kid gets traumatized by the bullies and the lowlifes at school? Suppose she gets indoctrinated in ruling-class propaganda that will make her into a hopeless snowflake? Suppose she gets out of college with a useless gender studies degree and ends up working as a barista at Starbucks? Well, then I would say that you were not a Good Mother, but what the Jungians call the Terrible Mother, the one found so frequently in Grimm's fairy tales. What then?

As soon as kids hit puberty, they should get a job. At McDonalds.

Want to improve your skills? Go to night school. Want to go to university? Get your employer to sponsor you. But first you have to graduate from six months at the drive-thru.

The dirty little secret of education -- since Aristotle -- is that it is all about the ruling class indoctrinating the kiddies in the wonderfulnesss of the ruling class. And giving jobs to its loyal teacher servitors.

And I don’t like that.

