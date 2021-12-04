How Much Longer for COVID Scare Tactics?

So, here we are again: A new COVID variant has appeared on the world stage, this one called 'omicron,' supposedly originating in South Africa. It’s already been detected in Europe and Canada, and the inestimable Dr. Anthony Fauci opines it’s a matter of “when” not “if” it’s a major factor here in the U.S.

With Pavlovian predictability, the Democrats have shifted into an even higher “Vaccinate Now!” overdrive gear. This new strain is being used as the latest club with which to pummel recalcitrant vaccine resisters into shame and submission. ”Jab Now! What further proof do you need?” President Brandon went so far the other day as to read the large-type teleprompter that said, “It’s your patriotic duty to get vaccinated!”

From a purely scientific standpoint, not much is known yet about omicron. Upon initial investigations, it appears to be mild and not a particularly dangerous new development, according to South African Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who first alerted the world to the new variant.

However, to the Democrats and this administration’s operatives, neither this latest variant nor the original COVID itself were ever about public health. For the Democrats, COVID has always been about political control, a means to an electoral end, a method to remove President Trump by any way possible. Transmissibility and the requirement for social distancing gave rise to the oh-so-essential need for mail-in balloting for the 2020 presidential election. That led to astonishing—and quite intentional—voter fraud, including:

Numerous counties where the voter participation rate somehow exceeded 100% of registered voters

Late-night ballot discoveries where thousands of Biden votes (and virtually no Trump votes) were miraculously added to the totals

Documented—but unacted upon—instances of duplicate ballots and mail-in ballots without verified signatures

Unconstitutional voting rule changes in many states, including allowing mail-in and absentee ballots to come in and be counted several days after Election Day

None of this has been disputed or disproved by the Democrats or the liberal media. It’s either simply been ignored, dishonestly dismissed, or they cite the blatherings of a random never-Trump Republican as “proof” that the election was on the up-and-up. Unfortunately and undeniably, the Democrats got away with it. They desperately want to keep this system in place and they see COVID as their ticket to do so.

Will this tack continue to work for the Democrats? How much longer will a COVID-weary electorate put up with Vax Now or Else mandates and concurrent elimination of their daily freedoms? It would be one thing if the Democrats were delivering a positive, successful improvement in the quality of life in America. But they’re not. Their tenure thus far has been a total disaster, by any measure. Inflation at 30-year highs. Supply-chain shortages, with container ships inexplicably lined up off the California coast. Racial division, characterized by support of BLM violence and rioting. Unhinged corporate and educational Wokeness, resulting in blaming Caucasians for being born Caucasian. Disastrous uncontrolled illegal immigration, unchecked for their COVID status, their presence here completely supported at taxpayer expense. Government-imposed vax mandates, intended to terminate countless first responders and military personnel if they attempt to exercise their legal personal medical prerogatives. Quite simply, life in America has devolved into something approaching a chaotic, miserable mess, where each day the public holds its collective breath and attempts to steel itself against the next ruinous body blow.

It seems like some people are catching on. COVID is a bad disease, but now after almost two full years of it, many people are starting to see that for reasonably healthy individuals under 70 without major co-morbidities, it’s eminently survivable (over 99%) and not a mortal threat. More and more information leaks out every day about how the liberal media (such as CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, Big Tech, et. al.) have blatantly falsified and hyped COVID deaths, how inconsistent Fauci and other liberal Government officials have been in their remarks about masks, infection rates, vaccine efficacy, viable alternative treatments, and how credible medical professionals and scientists with opposing viewpoints are being silenced and oppressed, and so on.

In only the ten full months since Inauguration Day in January 2021, COVID deaths under this administration are 59% higher so far this year than they were in all of 2020 (350,000 in 2021 vs. 220,000 in 2020). This, despite a so-called vaccine, Government-imposed mask mandates, teachers running classes by Zoom, etc. During the campaign, Biden quipped, “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.” The liberal media doesn’t run that clip very often. Wonder why.

Some Americans—mostly middle swing voters, not the Far Left committed Progressives, for sure—weary of the daily sky-is-falling governmental admonitions of imminent COVID-caused doom, have begun to shift their attitudes from fear and unthinking obedience to resistance and independence. Many people have come to embrace the “We’ll live with the virus” approach rather than wait like helpless children for the all-powerful government to swoop in and save their day. That is unquestionably a sensible and realistic attitude these days. Had the Democrats actually wanted to manage the health and emotional well being of the country’s population as part of their overall effort to return the country to a business-as-usual footing, a we-can-live-with-this strategy likely would have worked quite well.

But that never was the Democrats’ intent. Election manipulation was and remains their primary aim. It just feels like that gambit has been played once too often, a “bridge too far,” as the saying goes. There is no objective measure by which we can evaluate whether a meaningful number of voters are wise to the Democrats’ scams. Judging from the informal banter heard these days in restaurants, gyms and stores, it seems like a lot of people aren’t going to sit idly by while their daily rights are wrested away from them. Enough is enough. If the 2022 midterms are reasonably honest and trustworthy, we’ll find out soon.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License