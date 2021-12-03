Children are the Faultline in the Covid Vaccine Narrative that Exposes the Fraud

When a faultline breaks open on earth’s surface it reveals the presence of an underlying structural discontinuity that was previously unsuspected by those casually passing by. Those who come across it suddenly realize that things are not what they seem and that powerful forces are at work under their feet which can at any point erupt in scenes of great upheaval.

Sometimes even the most adroit deceivers and manipulators commit an act that is so utterly illogical and patently senseless that it breaks open a deep fissure in their narrative which reveals the immensity and depth of their fraud to everyone with eyes to see.

The vaccinators committed one such act when they insisted that children as young as five years old be made to take their injections.

It is widely known that healthy children are at virtually zero risk of severe outcomes from the Coronavirus. The CDC itself has told us that in the United States only 66 children under the age of 12 have died of Covid in the past twelve months. The vast majority — if not all — of those unfortunate children suffered from serious life-threatening conditions. If we generously assume that 10 of those children were healthy, then the probability of a healthy child being struck by lightning is one thousand percent greater than that of an American dying of Covid 19. (For reference, there were 120 people struck by lightning in 2019 in the United States.)

While the chances of young children dying of Covid are infinitesimally small, the dangers of vaccine injury and death are real. We know by now that the Covid vaccines are by far the most deadly and dangerous vaccines ever unleashed upon mankind. To wit, they are eight hundred times more deadly than the notorious smallpox vaccine which had previously claimed that infamous distinction.

To see just how deadly the Covid vaccines are consider the chart below. This chart presents data from the VAERS database. VAERS, as you may know, stands for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is a government- run facility that collects information about vaccine side effects.

The chart depicts the number of yearly death reports following vaccination for the last thirty years. As you can see, the numbers held relatively steady from 1990 until 2020, and it was generally under 500 cases per year. This changed dramatically toward the end of 2020 when the Covid vaccines were introduced. At that point we see a rapid explosion of death reports. So exponential is the increase that the graph line shoots up almost vertically.

You can see the source of the chart here.

It is both astonishing and revealing that in the last 11 months there were more reports of vaccine deaths than in the previous 29 years combined.

This should raise red flags all over, because it is a good indication that there is likely something seriously wrong with the Covid vaccines, and that these hastily devised and inadequately tested pharmaceuticals are causing death on an unprecedented scale.

The push to inject these concoctions into children who are for all practical purposes at no risk from the disease itself is thus preposterous on its face.

Myocarditis and pericarditis have been of special concern in young people. The misguided effort is already bearing its gruesome fruit as young children die of heart attacks and strokes in numbers never seen before.

Ernest Ramirez’s healthy 16-year-old son died of a heart attack 5 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine (see Mr. Ramirez’s Twitter feed for updates).

According to a cost-benefit analysis conducted by Toby Rogers, PhD in the 5 to 11 age range, 117 healthy kids will have to die of vaccine-related side effects in order to save one child from perishing of Covid 19. Lest you may be tempted to think that this is the prediction of some fringe conspiracy theorist, we recommend that you check out Dr. Rogers’ credentials. He has professionally specialized in precisely this kind of analysis for a number of years.

Neither will vaccinating children bring any benefits to the community at large. We now know that the vaccines will not protect children from contracting infection and then passing it onto others. We have this from no less authority than CDC Director Rochelle Walensky who confessed in her August 5 interview with CNN that the vaccines can no longer “prevent transmission.”

Walensky’s admission has been fully borne out by data coming from highly vaccinated countries. A number of such nations – with vaccination rates of 75 percent or above – have not only not achieved the promised herd immunity, but instead experienced massive surges of cases. So much for the vaccines reducing the incidence of Covid 19 in the population.

Forcing the vaccines upon children is completely illogical and makes no sense from the point of view of individual or public health.

Given that children are at virtually zero risk of severe Covid and injecting them will not reduce the spread of infection, vaccination of children is a completely senseless measure. This should be even more obvious in light of the serious risks that these vaccines carry.

The grotesque absurdity of vaccinating children against Covid glaringly reveals the fraudulent nature of the whole vaccination enterprise. The push to jab children rips open a major faultline in the vaccination narrative which is based on the claim that all this is being done in the name of public health.

The fact that those pushing this false narrative are willing to play with the lives of children in exchange for no demonstrable health benefits to either children or society exposes the sinister nature of the forces that drive this process.

The drive to inject children exposes the vaccination enterprise for the immense fraud and a gaslighting operation it really is.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.