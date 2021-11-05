Why Do They Want to Vaccinate Children?

“FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11,” announced a recent NBC News headline.

How could a panel that is supposedly composed of rational clear-headed scientists make such an inexplicable recommendation?

Consider the following facts.

According to a presentation by Fiona Havers, who works at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and who is a member of the agency’s COVID-19 Response Team, “[D]uring the 12-month period October 2, 2020 through October 3, 2021, there were 66 COVID-19 associated deaths in children 5-11.”

Yes, you read it right. In the last twelve months there were only 66 Covid-related deaths in the 5 to 11 demographic in the whole of the United States of America.

To give you a sense of perspective, children in that age bracket are three hundred percent more likely to be murdered (207 deaths) and thirty percent more likely to die of flu and pneumonia (84 deaths) than they are to die of Covid.

To give another point of comparison, according to the CDC in 2019, “608 child passengers age 12 and younger died in motor vehicle crashes.”

Please contemplate this point well. Children under 12 years of age are nearly 1000 percent more likely to be killed in a vehicular mishap than to die of Covid-19.

One more piece of reference data. According to Statista, there were 20 deaths and a hundred injuries due to lighting strikes in the United States in 2019. Thus, your child is nearly 200 percent more likely to be struck by lightning than to be felled by Covid.

But even this does not tell the full story, because not all of those unfortunate 66 children who died with Covid died of Covid. Most of them had serious underlying conditions, which according to Fiona Havers, included:

“... obesity, chronic metabolic disease, feeding tube dependence, cardiovascular disease, neurologic disorders, chronic lung disease, blood disorders, immunosuppressed conditions, and ’other’ conditions.’”

Thus, most – if not all – of the children in the 5-11 age bracket who died while being Covid positive suffered from serious, life-threatening co-morbidities.

To state the situation in a different way, it is virtually unheard of for an active, healthy child to die of Covid-19. For all practical purposes, the chance of your healthy child’s dying of this disease is zero.

Even the scare-mongering New York Times had to concede that to healthy children “the danger of severe Covid is so low as to be difficult to quantify.” In other words, the risk is essentially non-existent.

The obvious question is this: Why are we going to mass vaccinate healthy children against Covid-19 given that they face virtually no serious risk from this particular disease?

The only valid medical reason for vaccination of this age cohort would be to stop the spread of infection.

This, however, cannot be the case, because it is now widely known that the Covid vaccines do not prevent infection.

This was publicly affirmed some three months ago by none other than CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Speaking of the vaccines in her CNN interview on August 5 with Wolf Blitzer, Walensky said:

“What they can’t do anymore is to prevent transmission.”

The combination of extremely low Covid risk to the young, and the vaccines’ inability to prevent transmission, makes vaccinating children a non sequitur from the point of view of public health.

Not only there is no real benefit of doing so, but there are also considerable risks associated with this procedure. It is well known that the Covid vaccines have not been properly subjected to trials and tested. It normally takes between 6 and 10 years to develop and test a vaccine that can be declared safe and effective for mass implementation. The Covid shots have been around for less than 18 months, which makes it impossible to know what their long-term side effects may be.

Meanwhile in the short term, we have every reason to be deeply concerned about these inadequately tested pharmaceuticals. According to an analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database (VAERS), between December 2020 and October 15 of this year, there have been records of more than seventeen thousand deaths and over eight hundred thousand adverse reactions in connection with the vaccines.

This, however, does not give a true picture as it represents only a small fraction of the actual cases. According to a Harvard study only about one percent of vaccine injuries get logged in the VAERS database. Do the math.

This being said, it does not mean there is a causal connection in every reported case between the vaccine and the bad health event. Nevertheless, in a substantial portion of reported cases such a connection does exist. Keeping in mind the findings of the Harvard study should give you an idea of how deep our safety concerns should be.

And yet despite all this, members of the FDA advisory panel still thought that injecting children who are at virtually at zero risk of serious Covid with these inadequately tested substances is a good idea.

To say that this is reckless and irresponsible would be an understatement.

Why would they do such a thing?

Money is the main reason. The effort to inject your children likely is primarily driven by a desire to further increase the already immense profits of the pharmaceutical giants that produce these vaccines.

The dictum “follow the money” applies well here. A recent US News headline should give you a good idea of what is involved here: “Pfizer Expects 2021, 2022 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales to Total at Least $65 Billion.” Pfizer’s Covid vaccine stands to become the most profitable pharmaceutical product in history.

You can easily see through their game when you look at who sits at the advisory panel that issued the recommendation. According to a report by Zero Hedge:

“[T]he meeting roster shows that numerous members of the committee and temporary voting members have worked for Pfizer or have major connections to Pfizer. Members include a former vice president of Pfizer Vaccines, a recent Pfizer consultant, a recent Pfizer research grant recipient, a man who mentored a current top Pfizer vaccine executive, a man who runs a center that gives out Pfizer vaccines, the chair of a Pfizer data group, a guy who was proudly photographed taking a Pfizer vaccine, and numerous people who are already on the record supporting Coronavirus vaccines for children. Meanwhile, recent FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is on Pfizer’s board of directors.”

As if this were not bad enough, the acting chair of the board that made the recommendation was one Arnold S. Monto who was a paid Pfizer consultant up until 2018.

Dr Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines and a true and honest scientist, called this “a staggering conflict of interest.”

It also shows us how brazen these people are, since they did this in open view. This is part of a larger pattern whereby nearly all regulatory agencies of the US government have fallen into the hands of those they are supposed to oversee. The name for this process is regulatory capture. As a result, we can no longer have trust in government bodies tasked with protecting the safety and well-being of the population.

To endanger the health of children in the absence of a medical justification and for the sake of profit is a travesty of unspeakable proportions.

Photo credit: SELF CC BY 2.0 license

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives. You can keep up with his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the ‘Twilight Zone’.